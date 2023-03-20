University Of Irasburg Resumes Classes In April

IRASBURG — Members of the University of Irasburg’s Board of Regents have announced plans for the resumption of the university’s traditional spring term in April, following a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.
The university’s faculty is drawn from Irasburg citizens with experience, expertise and knowledge to share with neighbors. While U of I professors must be Irasburg residents, anyone from anywhere may register to attend classes. The school’s Latin motto, “Proximis Docens Vicini,” translates as “Neighbors Teaching Neighbors.” Irasburg residents with an interest in teaching a class are invited to contact Assistant Deputy Provost Judith Jackson at 802-673-5533 or judithjackson@gmail.com.
Registration for the University of Irasburg is free, and there is no charge to attend classes.
“April can be a difficult month in the Northeast Kingdom,” said Board of Regents member John Miller. “It’s supposed to be spring, but somehow it never is. The U of I gives us a chance to emerge from hibernation and re-connect with friends and neighbors while we learn from each other.”
The still-developing 2023 curriculum includes 10 classes, ranging from “How to Bone a Chicken” to “The Total Solar Eclipse of 2024.” In collaboration with Irasburg’s Leach Public Library, the U of I plans to add a science camp for children to the 2023 curriculum. A list of classes, along with registration information, is available at https://www.leachpubliclibrary.org/university-of-irasburg-2023.html.
Classes will take place at locations around Irasburg Common, including Leach Public Library, the red barn at 4752 Route 14, and the Common photo studio, next door to the Irasburg United Church. Traditionally, the semester ends with a commencement dinner held in the barn.
