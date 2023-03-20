University Of Irasburg Resumes Classes In April
IRASBURG — Members of the University of Irasburg’s Board of Regents have announced plans for the resumption of the university’s traditional spring term in April, following a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

The university’s faculty is drawn from Irasburg citizens with experience, expertise and knowledge to share with neighbors. While U of I professors must be Irasburg residents, anyone from anywhere may register to attend classes. The school’s Latin motto, “Proximis Docens Vicini,” translates as “Neighbors Teaching Neighbors.” Irasburg residents with an interest in teaching a class are invited to contact Assistant Deputy Provost Judith Jackson at 802-673-5533 or judithjackson@gmail.com.

