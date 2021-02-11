Unpaid Tax Bills Leave Lunenburg Unable To Pay For School

The Kingdom East School District is grappling with what may be an unprecedented situation of a town failing to pay the school district the education portion from property tax bills.
At issue is the $1.4 million obligation Lunenburg has to KESD from taxes collected last October. While Lunenburg has paid some of the money, as of Tuesday night the town still owed the district nearly $460,000 after three months of back and forth between school officials and the town.
During a board meeting Tuesday night, KESD Superintendent Jen Botzojorns and Finance Director Tisha Hankinson asked the board to approve the school officials sending an official letter to numerous recipients, including the State’s Attorney offices in Caledonia and Essex counties, the Vermont Attorney General, the Commissioner of Taxes Craig Bolio, and others, notifying them of the issue and asking for help in resolving the issue.
“(At the direction of the school board), this letter has been copied to the State’s Attorney,” states the board-approved correspondence to be sent Wednesday by KESD Director of Finance Tisha Hankinson to the Lunenburg Town Clerk. “Because education taxes have not been provided, this is a formal complaint to the State’s Attorney to initiate the next steps necessary for full education tax payment. Enclosed please find the timeline for trying to address this matter.”
According to comments from longtime Lunenburg Town Clerk Patricia Scott and emails she sent to the school officials, Lunenburg does not have the funds because of delinquent taxes.
“If people don’t pay their taxes how can I pay my bills,” said Scott Wednesday morning. That sentiment echoes comments she made in a late January email to the school district following a reminder from the district’s financial office of the outstanding money and state law.
Scott wrote she knew the taxes were due in October, but that the town did not have enough money to pay it all and would make installments. “May I ask what happens if a town can’t pay?” she wrote on Jan. 27. “We are [a] poor town and taxes do not come as they should.”
Under state law, the entirety of the school portion should have been sent to the school district within 20 days of the town’s property tax due date in early October. According to KESD records, nearly $709,000 was received on Nov. 30. A follow-up check in January was sent to the school district, but it was returned from the bank for insufficient funds. An additional $250,000 was received on Monday, leaving a balance of $458,000 on Tuesday evening when the board met and discussed the issue.
“Are the taxes not being paid by taxpayers,” asked KESD Board Member Biff Mahoney, of Sheffield.
Botzojorns and Hankinson indicated that was their understanding.
“What’s our recourse?” continued Mahoney.
Botzojorns and Hankinson were asked if this has ever happened before.
“Actually nobody that I know of has ever been in this situation before,” said Hankinson, noting she had made outreach to other school finance officials around the state.
“Kingdom East is so far ahead of the pack,” quipped Lyndon Board Member Nancy Blankenship.
“We want to work closely with our towns to help them through whatever it is they are experiencing,” said School Board Chair Cynthia Stuart on Wednesday. “At the same time, we need to explore our long-term obligations to the school district.”
“It’s a unique situation that I have not encountered in the past in my role as a prior banker, prior state regulator, or town official,” added Stuart.
Maura Carroll, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, said she had never heard of this situation before either, but noted that many towns around the state were experiencing new financial challenges as a result of the pandemic and her group was advocating at the legislative level to help all Vermont towns weather tough times.
Lunenburg Clerk and Treasurer Scott indicated on Wednesday that she was sending another check to the school district by dipping into the town’s municipal account and that Lunenburg would need to borrow to fill that shortfall, which the town had never done before aside from financing equipment purchases and the like in her time serving the town.
“In 23 years I have not taken a loan out to run the town,” said Scott. “I don’t not want to pay the school. I have children in that school system. … We hit the bottom and that’s it, the well went dry.”
Scott said there are just over 1,000 taxpayers in Lunenburg and as of the beginning of the year there was about $340,000 in delinquent taxes, some dating back years. She said Lunenburg will likely need to hold tax sales soon on some delinquent properties, which had not been done in several years.
Coincidentally, James Peyton and Harry Williams, the two current members of Lunenburg’s select board which has one vacancy, also serve as Lunenburg’s representatives on the KESD board. Neither responded to a phone message requesting comment on the situation Wednesday. Superintendent Botzojorns said Wednesday both have been very professional in their role as school board members and focused on the needs of the school district while serving in that capacity.
As part of a series of emails sent and received by the school district regarding the situation, Williams wrote to Hankinson after he received a recent correspondence from the school district to the town about the delinquent payments. Williams indicated he would email Scott and try to figure out what was going on.
Stuart, who has previous professional experience in banking and municipal lending, said borrowing in anticipation of taxes, and even tax sales, are commonplace for towns. She hopes that the Lunenburg will abide by state law and do what is necessary to fulfill its obligations to the school district.
“The important part is that it will continue to be brought back to the board so the board can act on the situation as need be,” said Stuart, noting the board would continue to act with full transparency about this situation.
While Lunenburg sorts out the situation, next month the town’s residents will be voting on a KESD school budget that will result in a sizable increase for next year’s school tax rate due to the town’s Common Level of Appraisal, and measures within the school funding formula that are not working in Lunenburg’s favor this year.
