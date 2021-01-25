Unprepared Hikers Airlifted To Dartmouth From Franconia Ridge

The Appalachian Mountain Club's Lonesome Lake Hut, seen here with Franconia Ridge in the background, will remain closed through the rest of 2020 because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first time in the history of AMC's high-elevation huts that the entire hut system will be closed. (Photo courtesy of the Appalachian Mountain Club and Tom Underwood)

FRANCONIA, NH — On Jan. 23 at 12:45 p.m. the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department was notified of two hikers who had lost the trail as they descended from Mount Lafayette. It was learned that one of the individuals had lost his footwear and was now barefoot as they wallowed thru several feet of snow in an effort to make it to the road.

Eventually, they were too overcome by cold/fatigue; they could no longer continue and called for help. In an attempt to keep warm, they placed their feet into a pack and waited for rescuers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments