Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
LINCOLN, NH — Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a 911 call from two hikers at the summit of Mt. Liberty at approximately 7:30 p.m. reporting they had no lights, no water, and very little cell phone battery left and were asking for help to get down. Having none of the essential gear needed to survive in the high terrain of the White Mountains this time of year and with falling temperatures and rain forecast to begin in the early morning hours, the decision was made to send rescuers in to locate and assist the hikers.
Rescuers consisting of two Conservation Officers started hiking in at 9:15 p.m. on the Liberty Springs Trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.