‘Unruly Guest’ Arrested At Fairbanks Inn

A guest at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury was ordered to leave the motel after playing loud music all day in his room.
But he didn’t go quietly.
That’s according to multiple charges filed in Caledonia Superior Court against Anthony J. Saucer, 43.
Saucer pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of unlawful trespass, resisting arrest, three counts of simple assault on a police officer - two of which were allegedly with bodily fluids. Saucer was then released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on the condition that he stay 300 feet away from the Fairbanks Inn and not have contact with motel employee Scott Reason, 45.
Caledonia Superior Court
The alleged incident occurred after St. Johnsbury Police responded to a report of an unruly guest that was refusing to leave just after 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. Upon arrival, police spoke with motel employees Christopher Degree, 35, and Reason.
“Reason advised that the tenant of room #108, Anthony Saucer, 43, had been playing loud music all day disturbing the other guests,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven Hartwell in his report. “Reason stated when they went to the room to ask him to turn it down he yanked Reason into the room. Degree advised after that he advised Saucer he needed to pack his stuff and leave the property. Degree handed us a trespass notice to give to Saucer.”
But police say Saucer refused to leave and became argumentative.
“As time went on, Saucer became more and more hostile toward us,” wrote Cpl Hartwell. “I advised Officer (Gerald) Schartner that we needed to take Saucer into custody for trespassing.”
According to court documents, Saucer then resisted arrest, spat on two different police officers, kicked one in the leg and tried to kick a third officer in the head.
“While walking Saucer to the cruiser, I slipped on ice and fell to the ground,” wrote Cpl. Hartwell. “Saucer immediately attempted to kick me in the head missing only by a half-inch. Saucer was secured in the cruiser and transported to the police department for processing…While attempting to get a statement from Saucer, he repeatedly yelled ‘911 b****, mental health.’”
Police said Saucer was then screened by Northeast Kingdom Human Services and advised he wished to be transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Saucer faces a possible sentence of over five years in prison and $4,000 in fines if convicted.
