Upcoming Climate Report Paints Sobering Picture For New Hampshire

Heavier rainstorms and greater episodes of flooding, more short-term droughts, warmer and less snowy winters, and adverse impacts to the state’s winter recreation, economy, quality of life, and human health.
Those are some of the effects that two New Hampshire climate scientists say are happening and will become worse as the century advances if greenhouse gas emissions are not substantially reduced within the next few decades below their current rate.
Last week, in a preview of the state’s new climate assessment report that is nearing publication, the New Hampshire Network for Environment, Energy and Climate, which was founded a year ago to facilitate communication among those concerned and to effect policy changes at the state level, hosted a virtual presentation with two authors of the report.
Invited to watch and ask questions were a number of local North Country conservation commissions, including the Bethlehem commission.
Lead climate report author Mary Stampone is New Hampshire’s state climatologist and associate professor at the University of New Hampshire.
Co-author Cameron Wake is a research professor for the Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans and Space at UNH.
“Climate change is already here,” said Wake. “It’s already affecting you, it’s already affecting our economy, it’s already affecting our ecosystems. It’s going to be warmer in the future, it’s going to be wetter, rain will come in fewer [but more intense] events so there will be more drought. Winter will change the most. It will be shorter and less cold. All of that is going to continue to have significant impacts on our quality of life, on our ecosystems, on our economy, and on our mental health.”
New England has always been characterized by distinct seasonality and variable weather because of its location below the confluence of several major storm tracks and temperatures and precipitation strongly influenced by passing mid-latitude weather systems, but beginning in the early 20th century the region has become warmer and wetter, in contrast to the U.S. West, which is becoming drier, said Stampone.
While warmer temperatures will bring heavy participation, they will also cause more evaporation leading to more periods of drought, particularly in late summer, she said.
“We have these extremes at both ends of the precipitation spectrum,” said Stampone, who noted that five of the 10 wettest summers on record occurred after 2004 and the last two summers have been among the driest on record.
With warmer temperatures comes a risk of heat-related injury and illness and a spread of invasive species and vector-borne diseases, said Stampone.
“The Northeast is warming faster than the U.S. as whole and seasonable temperature differences are actually decreasing in response to the warming rate during winter that is three times faster than summer,” she said.
The average temperature in New Hampshire is expected to rise 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the pre-industrial level just in the next 15 years, the largest temperature increase in the contiguous United States, said Stampone.
Overall in the Granite State, mean annual temperatures have increased by an average rate of 3 degrees since 1901, but occurred at a faster rate since the 1970s, with double the warming rate since 1971, she said.
There are warmer, shorter winters with fewer cold extremes, more winter precipitation falling not as snow but as rain, and earlier ice-outs on lakes, said Stampone.
“Overall, warmer winters with less snow and longer winter-spring transition periods are expected to have negative consequences, not just on the recreation industry, but also on northern forest ecosystems, which can impact other rural industries as well as increasing our exposure to vector-borne diseases that are prevalent during the warmer season,” she said. “A warmer climate is already here, disrupting lives and livelihoods across New England and New Hampshire. … Climate change is happening now and is a real and immediate threat to the unique seasonal character, environment, and sense of community here in New England. We still have time to address it.”
Used in the state’s climate report were 29 different climate models based on different rates of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, with optimistic models indicating a 5-degree increase by the end of the century if steps are taken now to reduce greenhouse gases or as much as a 9.5-degree increase if nothing is done to curb carbon emissions.
If the 9.5-degree increase happens, Wake said it would completely change the character of New Hampshire’s climate system to resemble something in the U.S. Southeast today.
In New Hampshire by 2040, temperatures are expected to increase by an average of 2.2 to 2.4 degrees, said Wake.
“We are going to have to adapt to a warmer world in New Hampshire, but how much we have to adapt to is fundamentally by how much greenhouse gas human activities put into the atmosphere,” he said. “We sort of have a decade to turn that global energy system around … One of the big messages here is globally we have a choice on how much our climate changes. We have to figure out how we get to net zero emissions by 2050.”
The 2050 date is targeted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as the point of no return if carbon emissions are not significantly reduced.
Why should New Hampshire residents care about global warming, he asked.
Cold wintertime temperatures are good at killing pests that cause disease, such as tick-borne Lyme disease in New Hampshire that spreads with warmer winters, said Wake.
Summer days that are higher than 90 degrees, which could be 20 or 30 days with the low-emissions scenario or 60 to 70 days out of 90 under the high-emissions scenario, will result in significant premature mortality among the elderly and those already vulnerable, and thus have an impact on human health as well as on ecosystems, he said.
Shorter but more frequent summer droughts can impact some rural residents’ ability to pump water from their wells, said Wake.
Governments don’t have the power alone to make the change, which will need to come from the state, regional and local levels and include businesses and investments, nonprofit organizations, and individuals and families, said Wake, who called climate change the innovation opportunity of the 21st century.
“We can reduce our emissions and adapt to climate change,” he said. “It’s really important that we significantly reduce our greenhouse gases. It’s not going to stop global warming, but will reduce it enough so we can adapt to the changes.”
More wind and solar energy, innovations on how energy from renewables is stored, ways to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and possibly even looking at safe nuclear energy as advocated by some, need to be part of the solution, said Wake.
“We really need to get most of our energy from renewable sources and need to do it in less than 30 years,” he said.
Wake and Stampone were asked about those who do not trust climate science or the scientific consensus that the great majority of current climate change is human-caused.
“I’m a paleo-climatologist,” said Wake. “The vast majority of my research is how climate has changed in the past. We look at why it changed and how. Earth climate has always changed and will change, but there is this overwhelming body of scientific evidence that we developed over the course of the past 30 years and we looked at every possible reason why climate changes, from meteorite impacts, to changes from volcanic eruptions, to changes in solar energy, to changes in the positions of continents, to changes in ocean circulation, and on and on.”
Climate scientists, he said, poke at each other’s hypotheses and theories all the time.
“And now the scientific community has arrived at this conclusion that humans are very likely driving the increases in temperature,” said Wake. “Every five years, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change puts its report out, and the evidence and the language gets much stronger. There’s a very solid body of evidence that supports the points Mary and I were making tonight. I know of no international scientific body that would claim otherwise.”
Stampone said the physics behind climate change is much more understood today.
