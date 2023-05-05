Upcoming Local Events

Saturday, May 6
Green Up Day, 9 a.m., St. J Subaru, Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury. Put on by St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee.
St. Johnsbury Bike4Life Fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Four Seasons Park, Main & Winter Street.
Kiwanis Pool And Annual Auction, 4-6:30 p.m., Alumni Gymnasium, St. Johnsbury Academy.
Bluegrass Jamboree, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury. With Bob & Sarah Amos, others.
Considering Matthew Shepard, 7:30 p.m., South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. North Country Chorus’ 74th annual spring concert.
Green Up Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Barnet. Email holtzdawn@gmail.com for more information.
2nd Annual Rail Trail & Ale 5K, 11 a.m., Goodfellas, Route 2, Danville. 5K on Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Benefits NEK Cancer Action Network. Bicycle route approx. 13 miles round trip. Call 748-4249.
The Genny Tenny, 10-mile road race, 10 a.m., starts at Craftsbury General Store, ends Albany General Store. Also a 5K race. Sponsored by Craftsbury Outdoor Center, fundraiser for Albany Community Trust.
Open House And Tour, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Barton Wastewater Treatment Plant, 112 Municipal Lane, Barton.
Mini Conservation Fair, 9 a.m.-noon, Orleans County Fairgrounds, Roaring Brook Road, Barton. Planting demos, pollinators workshop, kids activities. Hosted by Orleans County Conservation District.
Hike With The Mayor, 2 p.m., Bluffside Farm Recreation Trails, Newport. With Newport Mayor Beth Barnes.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
Honk!, musical comedy, 7 p.m., Orleans Municipal Theatre, Memorial Square. Presented by Vermont Family Theatre. Info, vermontfamilytheatreweebly.com. Also Sunday, May 7, 2:30 p.m.
Ballet Vermont - (re)Bound, 7-9 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
Roadside Cleanup, 10 a.m., Bethlehem, N.H. Bethlehem Conservation Commission. Email BethlehemNHConservation@gmail.com.
Foraging From The Forest, 1 p.m., Whitefield Public Library, With retired conservation officer Doug Gralenski.
Shane Copp Annual Youth Fishing Day, 8 a.m.-noon, NorthWoods Stewardship Center, East Charleston. Info, northwoodscenter.org.
Used Bike Swap, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Littleton Bike & Fitness, 30 Cottage Street. Also Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NEVBA Points Series, fishing, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Moore Reservoir, Littleton. (North East Vermont Bass Anglers).
Sunday, May 7
Considering Matthew Shepard, 3 p.m. p.m., South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. North Country Chorus’ 74th annual spring concert.
A Community Of Moms, 6:30-8 p.m., Davies Memorial Library, Route 18, Lower Waterford. Discussion among moms about parenting.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 2 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
Acoustic Music Jam, noon-3 p.m., Clifford Memorial Building, Woodsville.
Opening Reception, 3-5 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. For “Magical Thinking” art exhibit by Delia Robinson
Monday, May 8
ATV/OHRV Meeting, 6 p.m., Clifford Memorial Building, Woodsville. Access on and to Pond Circle on French Pond Road.
Tuesday, May 9
Ann Creaven: Black & White & In Between, photography exhibit through June 27, Parker Pie Art Gallery, County Road, West Glover.
Wednesday, May 10
Bridgeman Hill Farm Goat Dairy Tour, noon-2 p.m., 1265 Bridgeman Hill Road, Hardwick.
Soil Testing Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Stratford Town Hall, Route 3. With Coos County Coop Extension. Part of the Stratford Grange Homesteading Workshop Series.
Beg Steal Or Borrow, bluegrass band, 7 p.m., Rialto Theatre, Lancaster, N.H. Presented by Great North Woods Center for the Arts.
Thursday, May 11
Vermont Gala 2023, 6:30-9 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Main Street. Contact sdavis@stjathenaeum.org, call 802-745-1393.
Mikahely concert with Burlington guitarist Mikahely, 7 p.m., Willey Auditorium, Cabot. Visit cabotarts.org
Shawn Colvin concert, 8 p.m. Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem. Kickoff to Colonial’s concert season.
Migratory Bird Day Walk, 7 a.m.-noon, Weeks State Park, Lancaster. Led by David Govatski. Hosted by NH Division of Parks & UNH Co-op Extension.
Friday, May 12
Grand Opening, Kingdom Gardens, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 1021 Route 2, St. Johnsbury.
Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m. 3rd Floor Gallery at Hardwick Inn, 4 South Main St. For photography exhibit ‘Variables’ by Ross Connelly. Info, oliveylin1@gmail.com.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
Cabot Contra Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Willey Bldg. (Cabot Town Hall).
Pizza/Bingo Night, 5 p.m., Burke Senior Meal Site, 212 School Street, West Burke. Call 802-467-3423.
Fair Food Festival, 5-8 p.m., North Haverhill Fairgrounds.
Saturday, May 13
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., outdoors at Pearl Street parking lot.
Mothers Day Breakfast/Bake Sale, 8-11:30 a.m., St. Johnsbury House, Main Street.
Ride For Mo, bike ride in memory of Moriah Wilson, 10 a.m. 25, 50 mile rides, gravel or mountain bike. Not a race. Registration proceeds benefit Kingdom Kids.
Hope Walks Here, 9:30 a.m., St. Johnsbury School. Walk to fight suicide.
Labor Of Love Volunteer Event, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Gussy up grounds for summer season. Call 1-800-449-2580, email contact@dogmt.com
Artist Reception, 4-6 p.m., Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Reception for artist Mary Tapogna.
Plant Sale/Farmstand Opening, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Firefly Farm, 307 Sugarhouse Road, West Burke. Also Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Lake View Grange Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Lake View Grange #359, West Barnet village. Call Matt at 802-745-8176.
Father-Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m., Orleans Municipal Building, Memorial Square, Orleans.
Mentalist Jon Stetson, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. stetsonmastermentalist.com
Jon Gailmor and Taryn Noelle Quartet, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
All About Ticks, 3 p.m., Albany Town Hall. Hosted by Northeast Kingdom Medical Reserve Corps. Call 802-777-7851 or email rebecca.petelle@vermont.gov.
Opening Day & Car Show, Riverside Speedway, Groveton, N.H. Car show 10 a.m.-noon. Visit riversidegroveton.com.
NEVBA Points Series, fishing, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Moore Reservoir, Littleton (North East Vermont Bass Anglers).
Ammonoosuc River Cleanup Day, 1-4 p.m., 24 Beacon Street, Littleton. In memory of Schuyler Sweet.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
Fair Food Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., North Haverhill Fairgrounds.
Haverhill Library Association reception for posthumous honoring of Betty Johnson Gray, 3-5 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.