Upcoming Local Events

Saturday, April 29
Rasputitsa gravel cycling race, Burke Mountain, E. Burke. https://rasputitsadirt.com.
Seed Swap Party, 9-10:30 a.m., Neighbors In Action, 101 Main Street, Lyndonville.
Duo Beaux Arts, 7 p.m., South Church Hall, 1052 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Husband-and-wife concert pianists team up as a piano-four-hands duo for a program of Schubert, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn. Part of Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
Mill Fire Recovery Benefit Dinner/Dance, 5-10 p.m., K of C Hall, Hardwick. Benefit P&R Lumber, Wolcott after March 31 fire. Call 802-472-6636.
Spanish Conversation Group, 10 a.m., Simpson Memorial Library, Craftsbury. jwsimpsonmemorial.org
Contra Dance, 8 p.m., Capital City Grange, Berlin. facebook.com/montpeliercontradance.
Sunday, April 30
PoemTown St. Johnsbury Poetry Reading, 3-5 p.m., Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Avenue., St. Johnsbury.
Lt. Col. Addison Preston Fundraising Dinner, 5:30 p.m. North Danville Baptist Church. Call 802-684-2055.
Tuesday, May 2
Keeping Your Brain Healthy And Wise, 5:30 p.m., Littleton Public Library. With Tish Webber. Call 603-444-5741.
Woodsville-Wells River Fourth of July meeting, 7 p.m., Baldwin Library, Wells River.
Thursday, May 4
Littleton Area Historical Museum Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 2 Union Street, followed at 6:30 by Littleton Trivia Contest. Call 603-444-6435, email lhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 7 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Trinity Parish Hall, East Street, Orleans. Also Friday, May 5, 9 a.m.-noon. Call 802-673-9858, email youstamp2@yahoo.com
Friday, May 5
INTERTWINE Circus Show, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. With New England Center for the Circus Arts, Brattleboro.
3rd Annual Bingo Fundraiser, McIntyre School Apartments, 16 Highland Street, Whitefield N.H. Doors open 4:30, bingo starts 6 p.m., proceeds benefit WMRHS Life Skills Program. Call 603-348-3830, email cmcgee@sau36.org.
Noises Off, theatre production, 7-10 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. Also May 6-7. Presented by Borderline Players.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 7 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
ONGOING
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot.
Trivia Night, every other Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., St. J Distillery, Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Kingdom Taproom Trivia, every other Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Karaoke Night, third Friday of the month, Kingdom Taproom, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Poetry Potluck, second Wednesday each month, 7-9 p.m., Whirligig Brewery, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Inquisitive Readers Book Club, third Thursday each month, 6-7 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
Dance Party Mondays, 10-10:30 a.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Unstructured dance party for ages birth-5 with caregiver.
Pickleball, Mondays 5-7, Saturday 2:30-4:30, RecFit, Mill St., St. Johnsbury.
Fat Tire Bike Rides, Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30, LRVT parking lot, S. Main St., St. Johnsbury. Email landanimaladventures@ gmail.com.
Night Owl Club, monthly virtual conversation about NASA, international space programs. Fairbanks Museum, St. Johnsbury.
Abiding Ties Pet Loss Support Group, third Tuesday each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Northeastern Regional Vermont Hospital, St. Johnsbury, rooms 126 & 127. chaplain@abidingties.org.
Kinship Care, every first Monday, 5:30-7 p.m., NEK Council on Aging, 481 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury. Call (802) 748-5182, email info@nekcouncil.org.
Open Mic Night, Wednesdays, Red Barn Brewing, Rt. 2, Danville.
Danville Community Dinner, every third Monday, congregational church, 87 Hill Street.
Open Mic Night, Thursday’s 6-9 p.m., Parker Pie, 161 County Road, West Glover
Movie Night, every third Thursday, Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville.
Roll of the Die, tabletop role playing club, every other Tuesday, 4-6 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Call 802-626-5475, email info@cobleighlibrary.org.
Knitting Night, Thursdays 6-8:30 p.m., 101 Main Street, Lyndonville
Men’s Breakfast, by East Peacham Baptist Church, 9 a.m., second Saturday each month, Peacham Library.
Spanish Conversation Group, first and third Saturdays in April & May, J.W. Simpson Library, E. Craftsbury. jwsimpsonmemorial.org
Death Cafe, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, second Wednesday each month. 802-755-6107. Informational conversation about death.
Board Game Club, 1-5 p.m., Albany Public Library. Second Saturday each month. Email aplvtassistant@gmail.com.
Albany Library Writing Group, 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays. Call 802-755-6107.
Brewing And Other Fermentation, first and third Saturday, Big Papa’s, Littleton. Call 603-444-2311.
