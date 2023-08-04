Upcoming Local Events

Sunday, August 6
Farm Tour, 1-4 p.m., Sunday Bell Farm, Tampico Road, Danville. Cookout, activities. Part of Vermont Open Farm Week Aug. 6-13. diginvt.com.
Mobley concert, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury. Austin-based musician’s new CD “a retro-futuristic world of seductively sinister melodies, distorted synths, jagged cuts, and propulsive rhythms.”
Poetry Reading, 3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts. Poets Didi Jackson and Kerrin McCadden reading from their work. Visit backroadsreadings.org.
Halcyon Chorale, 7 p.m., Hardwick Town House, 127 Church Street.
Car Show, North Country Union High School, Veterans Avenue, Newport. Cars of Yesteryear’s 39th show. Registration 8 a.m.-noon, show for spectators 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds fund annual toolbox and scholarship awards. Call/text 802-363-6832.
400 Miles Down The CT River, 1 p.m., American Legion hall, 60 Railroad St., Island Pond. Narrated slide presentation with author Michael Tougias. Hosted by Island Pond Historical Society.
Car & Mustang Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Beech Hill Automotive, 4093 Main Street (Rt. 302), Bethlehem, NH. Hosted by Above the Notch Car Club. Call 603-869-2181.
North Country Chamber Players, 4 p.m., Mountain View Grand resort, Route 3, Whitefield. Program “Friends Forever.”
MARK209 concert, 6 p.m., E&R Dairy Farm, 516 Meadows Road, Jefferson, N.H (Route 115A). “Country music with a Jesus kick.” Free-will offering. Bring lawn chairs.
Monday, August 7
St. Johnsbury Band, 7:30 p.m., Courthouse Park. Second annual Children’s Band Stand parade.
Arlen Hlusko, chamber music concert, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro. With five-piece band. Visit caspianmondaymusic.org.
Online Budgeting Workshop, 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Zoom (https:/bit.ly/43Fa70x). With NEK Community Action money coaches Hannah Simons, Nate Sanders. Call 748-6040.
Vacation Bible School, Aug. 7-10, South Wheelock Freewill Baptist Church, 4944 South Wheelock Road. Ages 3-12. Pre-register by Aug. 1 with Laura Roy (802-751-9763) or Tami Young tseyoung@hotmail.com.
Tuesday, August 8
Outdoor Movie Nights, 8 p.m. United Community Church, 1325 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Movie, “101 Dalmatians.”
Ariel Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Greensboro United Church of Christ, 165 Wilson Street. “Probing musical insight, a blazing, larger-than-life performance…”
Jamie Lee Thurston acoustic concert, 5-8 p.m. on the lawn, East Side Restaurant, 47 Landing Street, Newport. Opening band Sibling Reverie. Fundraiser - info, nolakedump.com.
The Old Man and the Old Moon, 11 a.m., Lisbon Regional School, NH. Play by the Patchwork Players. Part of Kids at the Colonial series.
Wednesday, August 9
Farming With Wild Habitat & No-Till Workshop, 3-5 p.m., Small Axe Farm, 731 Whitehill Rd., East Ryegate. Call 802-424-3149, email CaledoniaCountyNRCD@gmail.com.
Kyle Chadburn & the Earthbound Spirits, 6-8:45 p.m., Waterfront Gazebo, Main St. Newport. Wednesdays on the Waterfront concert series.
The Old Man and the Old Moon, 11 a.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH. Play by the Patchwork Players. Part of Kids at the Colonial series.
New England’s Stone Walls, 6:30 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill Corner. With Kevin Gardner. Presented by Haverhill Historical Society.
Thursday, August 10
“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse,” 10 a.m. Free screening of 2018 film, Fuller Hall, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Presented by Catamount Arts.
Abenaki History Talk, 1-3 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Westmore.
Memphremagog Watershed Association Annual Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., Le Belvedere, 100 Main Street, Newport. Presentation by Kate Forrer, executive director, Vt. Woodlands Association.
North Country Chamber Players mini-performance, 10:30 a.m., Children’s Room, Whitefield Public Library.
An Angler’s Almanac, 7 p.m., Weeks State Park. With NH Fisheries biologists Gary Schafermeyer and Colby Denison. Visit weeksstateparkassociation.org
Friday, August 11
Community Farm & Food Celebration, 3-6 p.m., Atkins Field, 140 Granite Street, Hardwick. Hosted by the Center for an Agricultural Economy and Hardwick Farmers Market to celebrate Open Farm Week
Classical Pianist Jorge Garcia Herranzer, 7:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1265 Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Follicly Challenged, 6 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton NH. Part of Concerts in the Park Series.
The Trichomes, 7 p.m., Centennial Park, Lancaster. Rockin’ The Park series finale.
Ariel Quartet, 5 p.m., 39 Strawberry Hill Street, Bethlehem. Part of Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation’s Sounds in the Sanctuary series.
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, 8 p.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H. Doors open 7 p.m. “Kindred spirits to Reverend Peyton are John Lee Hooker and RL Burnside.”
Saturday, August 12
End Of Summer Reading Community Picnic, noon-1 p.m., Athenaeum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Bring picnic to Athenaeum backyard. Beverages and popsicles provided. All welcome. Call 802-748-8291.
Ghost Walk, 6:30 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, St. Johnsbury. Ghosts of St. J’s medical community come to life.
PAMFete, 9 a.m. Peacham Congregational Church. Music, activities throughout day. One-day fundraiser for PAM+ (Peacham Arts & Music).
Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Lake View Grange Hall, West Barnet.
Deaf Beethoven, 2 p.m., Paper Mache Cathedral, Bread & Puppet Theatre, 573 Heights Road, Glover. Call 525-3031.
Darlings 16th Annual Car, Truck & Bike Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Creamery Road, South Ryegate. Raffles, music, trophies. Proceeds benefit Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center.
Circus Smirkus Smirkfest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 41 Clown Alley, Greensboro. With the Vermont Youth Orchestra. Big top tents, performances, workshops, food, arts & crafts.
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m., Old Congregational Church, Lunenburg. Hosted by Top of the Common Committee. Call 802-892-6654, e-mail questions@topofthecommon.org.
War Birds Over Guildhall Fun Fly, 9 a.m. GFF Field, Guildhall. Model airplanes, hosted by Guildhall Fun Flyers R/C Club.
Derby Line Community Day, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Baxter Park. Kids activities, music, fireworks. Celebrating Baxter Park’s 100th anniversary.
19th Annual August West Festival, noon-5 p.m. The Green, town of Jay.
West Newbury Summer Festival, parade 10:30 a.m., theme “Pollinators.” Morning coffee and treats, white elephant sale, silent auction, live reptile demonstration, catered lunch.
Craftsbury Old Home Day, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on the common. Pet show 9 a.m., parade 1 p.m., dance party 6:8:30 p.m.
Raffle Drawing, noon, Craftsbury Old Home Day, for 15 foot Ranger canoe built by artisan Phil Pike. Benefits Craftsbury Care Center.
An Evening At The Haskell Opera, 7-9:30 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line.
37th Annual Toy Run, by United Motorcyclists of Vermont. Theme “Making Spirits Bright.” NEK starting locations, St. Johnsbury 9:30 a.m., Maplefields; Newport, 8 a.m., Gardner Park
Tent Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Meadow Street, Littleton (behind Cumberland Farms. Benefits Second Chance Animal Rescue, Littleton. Call 603-259-3244.
First Annual Pedalpaloosa, 25 mile ride from Lancaster to Stark NH. Hosted by Northern Gateway Chamber.
Voices Of The African Diaspora, 7 p.m. show by North Country Chamber Players, Sugar Hill Meeting House, Route 117.
Old Blind Dogs, 7 p.m. concert, Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia N.H.
Sunday, August 13
Fox Royale, 5 p.m. concert, Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury.
Old Stone House Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Stone House Museum, Brownington. Full four-story museum tours, live music, barn dance, wagon rides. Call (802)-754-2022, visit OldStoneHouseMuseum.org.
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, 7 p.m. concert, Stateside Amphitheatre, Jay Peak Resort. jaypeakresort.com.
Vermont Cheesemakers Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
4th Annual Lavender 5K Race, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Herrick Road, Derby Line. Call 802-323-3590.
Voices Of The African Diaspora, 4 p.m., show by the North Country Chamber Players, Mountain View Grand Resort, Route 3, Whitefield
Grand Opening, Fresh Salon & Day Spa, Rail Trail Village, 24 Beacon Street, Littleton, N.H. Time TBA. freshsalonanddayspa.com.
