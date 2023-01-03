Upcoming Local Events Jan 3, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Swinging Epiphany celebration will take place at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 6. (Contributed Photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, January 4Orleans County Maple Producers Association Annual Meeting & Dinner, 5 p.m., Eastside Restaurant, Newport.Friday, January 6 A Swinging Epiphany Celebration, 7 p.m., United Community Church, Main St., St. Johnsbury. With the Swing North Big Band & vocalist Jeanne Robillard. Info, stjjazz.org.Third annual Cabot 12th Night Celebration, 7-10 p.m. Numerous events, visit cabotarts.org.21 & Under Open Mic, 7-10 p.m., The Loading Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton. Sponsored by North Country Pride.

Saturday, January 7
Day 2, Cabot 12th Night Celebration, noon-8 p.m. Numerous events, visit cabotarts.org.

Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, St. Johnsbury. caledoniafarmersmarket.com.

Pro Wrestling, WFA Reborn Tour, 6 p.m., Littleton Opera House. 

Wednesday, January 11
Ribbon Cutting, 11 a.m., Do North Woodworking, 930 Broad St., Lyndonville. Unveiling of the Forest Accelerator program.

ONGOING
Winter Farmers Market, first and third Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, St. Johnsbury.

Trivia Night, every other Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., St. J Distillery, Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.

Kingdom Taproom Trivia, every other Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.

Poetry Potluck, second Wednesday each month, 7-9 p.m., Whirligig Brewery, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.

Open Stage, Fridays, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Cavern, 49 Perkins St., St. Johnsbury.

Winter Saturdays In Newport, live music, 6-9 p.m., Gateway Center, Newport. 