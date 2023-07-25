Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, July 26
Voices Of Yesteryear, 6:30 p.m., Davies Memorial Library, Lower Waterford. Update of 1999 interviews of four longtime residents depicting life in turn-of-the-20th-century Waterford. Presented by Waterford Historical Society.
North Haverhill Fair, through July 30. Visit nohaverhillfair.com.
Dave Keller Band, 6-8:30 p.m., Waterfront Gazebo, Newport. With special guest Johnny Rawls.
Support Our Pollinators, 10:30 a.m., Cabot Library. With Jerry Schneider.
The Rainbow Fish Musical, 11 a.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia N.H. Presented by the Weathervane Theatre’s Patchwork Players.
Michael’s Awesome Juggling & Variety Show,11 a.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H. Contemporary vaudevillian & juggler. Colonial For Kids Series.
Veterans Cookout & Discount Day, noon-2 p.m., Littleton Food Co-op, 43 Bethlehem Road.
Thursday, July 27
Neurodivergent Acting & Adventure Group For Teens, 2-5 p.m., 301 Pearl Street, St. Johnsbury. Singing, sword fighting, magic. All teens welcome. Held each Thursday. Call 802-522-5789.
The Great New England Hurricane Of 1938, 7 p.m., Summit Lodge, Weeks State Park, Lancaster NH. With Dr. Lourdes Aviles.
Scottish Connections, 6 p.m., Craftsbury Public Library. Program on Scotland with Liz Keglor. Call 802-586-9683, email director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
All Together Now Obstacle Course, 10 a.m., Greensboro Free Library. With Nate Gordon. Fun obstacle course to celebrate “All Together Now” theme of kindness and friendship. For ages 2-9. Call 802-533-2531, visit greensborokids@gmail.com.
Friday, July 28
Final Fridays, street fair & gallery stroll, 4-7 p.m., Railroad Street, downtown St. Johnsbury. Adam Ezra Group, 7 p.m.
St. J Health & Rehab Auto Show, 4-7 p.m., 1248 Hospital Drive. Proceeds benefit The Walk To End Alzheimer’s. To register contact Maria.Utley@Genesishcc.com, or 802-424-4904.
The Truth About Bats, youth program, 10:30-11:30 a.m. St. Johnsbury Hub, 438 Railroad Street.
Lyndon Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Powers Park, Lyndonville.
Outdoor Movie, “Cars,” 8 p.m. Burke Mountain Club, 368 Route 114, E. Burke. Bring blankets, chairs, snacks.
Hardwick Farmers Market, 3-5 p.m., 140 Granite Street.
Cabot Arts & Music Festival, 6-10 p.m., Cabot Village Common. Also Saturday, July 29, 6-10 p.m. Info, CabotArts.org.
Catwolf, 7 p.m., Centennial Park, Lancaster. Female rock band. Part of Rockin’ the Park concert series.
Gateway Memphremagog Festival, 4-7 p.m. street fair, Main Street, Kingdom Swim parade 6 p.m., Kelly J & the Wonders, 7 p.m., Gateway Center. Call 802-323-4793.
Sounds In The Sanctuary concert, 5-6 p.m. Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation, 39 Strawberry Hill St. Kings of Swing program with clarinetist Julian Milkis and pianist Maxim Lubarsky.
The Rainbow Fish Musical, 11 a.m., Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield. By the Patchwork Players. Call 603-837-9322.
Vyntage Skynyrd, 8:30 p.m., North Haverhill Fairgrounds. Playing the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Saturday, July 29
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot.
Storytime @ Dog Mountain, 10:30-11:30 a.m. By the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
Roaring ’20s Speakeasy FUNdraiser, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Windy River Farm, Loop Road, Westfield. Info, jayfocusgp@gmail.com.
Old Tyme Country Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., West Newbury Hall, 219 Tyler Farm Road. Held monthly. Squares, waltzes, polkas, two steps. Call 802-274-2381.
BIPOC Outdoor Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Craftsbury Outdoor Center, 535 Lost Nation Road. Numerous outdoor activities, 4:30-6 p.m., after-party bonfire.
Cabot Arts & Music Festival, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. New location (due to flooding), Landmark Schoolhouse, 1643 Route 215, Lower Cabot. One all-day ticket (at a reduced price). Profits go toward Cabot recovery efforts. cabotarts.org.
7th Annual Vermont Blueberry Festival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Craftsbury Farmers Market on the Common. Jon Gailmor performance 10 a.m., blueberry pie contest 11 a.m., Circus Smirkus 11:30 a.m.
Second Annual Girl Scout Reunion, Craftsbury and Greensboro Troop One, 3-5 p.m., Simpson Library, East Craftsbury connecting with fellow scouts and sharing stories. Information, jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Nick’s Other Band, 6-8 p.m. concert, Remich Park, Littleton. Part of Concerts in the Park.
Renegade Monster Truck Tour, Lancaster NH Fairgrounds, Route 3. Gates open 10:30 a.m., shows at 1 p.m., and 7 p.m.
Dirty Deeds, AC/DC cover band, 8 p.m. North Haverhill Fairgrounds.
Flower Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sugar Hill Meeting House, Route 117. Hosted by White Mountain Garden Club.
Family Block Party, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Colonel Town ballfields, Summer Street, Lancaster. Call 603-788-4681 or 603-788-3377.
North Country Chamber Players, 7 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill, N.H. Program “French Connections”
Sunday, July 30
B2Wins, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Twin brothers from Brazil, “equal parts rock concert, dance party, jam session, and vacation for the soul.”
Poetry Reading, 3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Vermont poet Ellen Bryant Voigt reading from her recent book Collected Poems. Part of Back Roads Readings. Info, backroadsreadings.org.
Caspian Arts Open Studios Tour, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Caspian Lake area. Maps at Willey’s Store, The Miller’s Thumb, Craftsbury General Store, Greensboro Grange /Caspian Arts Gallery and individual artists.
12th Annual Caspian Challenge 5K, 8:30 a.m., Tolman Corner at the ballfield, Greensboro. Proceeds benefit Greensboro Rail Trail Development projects. Walk, run or bike the new connection with the Lamoille Rail Trail.
Raptors: Inspiring Conservation, 3-4 p.m., Craftsbury Public Library. With Vt. Institute of Natural Science & three raptors. Call 802-586-9683, email childrenslibrarian@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
North Country Chamber Players, 4 p.m. Crystal Ballroom, Mountain View Grand Hotel, Whitefield, N.H. Program “French Connections.”
Monday, July 31
Dance Party Mondays, 10 a.m., Athenaeum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Tuesday, August 1
Aesop’s Fables, 11 a.m. play, Bethlehem Public Library outdoors. Put on by Bright Star Touring Theatre.
North Country Quilters Guild meeting, 6:30 p.m., Church of God, Crawford Road, Derby.
Shakespeare Reading, 6 p.m. Simpson Library, East Craftsbury. Readthrough of Twelfth Night, with Peter Gould. To register, email jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Wednesday, August 2
Puppet Show, by Modern Times Theatre, 5:30 p.m. on the McIndoes Academy Green, 37 Academy Lane.
Studio Two, 6-8:45 p.m., Waterfront Gazebo, 100 Main Street, Newport. Live music with Studio Two. Newport Summer Concert Series.
Friday, August 4
It’s DeLovely: Songs By Cole Porter, 7 p.m., Jefferson NH Community Center, 178 Meadows Road. Concert to benefit Jefferson Historical Society.
Bob Pratte Band, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton, NH. Part of Concert in the Park Series.
The Brothers Grateful, 7 p.m., Centennial Park, Lancaster NH. Rockin the Park concert series.
Saturday, August 5
92nd Annual Danville Fair, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on the green. Parade 10:30 p.m., theme “Supporting Danville’s History.” Schedule, danvillevtchamber.org.
Col. Addison W. Preston Uniform Dedication, 2 p.m., Choate Sias House, 121 Hill Street, Danville. Presented by Danville Historical Society. Civil War uniform, other Civil War artifacts. Authentic Civil War cannon, muskets will fire 2:45-3 p.m.
Dog Party, noon-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Live music with the Audrey Drake Band, food, dog contests, Doggie Walk of Fame with pup-arrazzi.
Defending The Dark, 7 p.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Movie on light pollution. With filmmaker Tara Roberts Zabriskie.
Run For The Rescue, 8 a.m., five-mile run/walk, Arnold’s Rescue, & the Old Stone House Museum, 2531 Hinman Settler Road, Brownington. To benefit Arnold’s Rescue. To register call 239-872-7333.
Newport Summer Stroll, 8 p.m., Gardner Park. Local artists, tent vendors, art by Bread & Puppet, music by the Marcus Daniels Band.
SheBang, 6 p.m. concert, Mcindoes Academy Community Center, 37 Academy Lane, Mcindoe Falls. Cuban, percussion/vocal ensemble, Haitian rhythms & songs. Bring dance shoes.
The Ballroom Thieves, 8 p.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H. Indie folk-rock duo. Doors open at 7.
3rd Annual Forever Four Ride, Woodsville NH, in memory of Nicholas J. Fortier. Starts noon at Woodsville Walmart, end at Jamie Lynn’s, Woodsville. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, proceeds benefit new playground equipment at Community Field. Bikes, cars, trucks welcome. Info, forever4foundation.org.
Sunday, August 6
Mobley concert, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury. Austin-based musician’s new CD “a retro-futuristic world of seductively sinister melodies, distorted synths, jagged cuts, and propulsive rhythms.”
Car Show, North Country Union High School, Veterans Avenue, Newport. Cars of Yesteryear’s 39th show. Registration 8 a.m.-noon, show for spectators 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds fund annual toolbox and scholarship awards. Call/text 802-363-6832.
400 Miles Down The CT River, 1 p.m., American Legion hall, 60 Railroad St., Island Pond. Narrated slide presentation with author Michael Tougias. Hosted by Island Pond Historical Society.
MARK209 concert, 6 p.m., E&R Dairy Farm, 516 Meadows Road, Jefferson, N.H (Route 115A). “Country music with a Jesus kick.” Free-will offering. Bring lawn chairs.
