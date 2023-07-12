Friday, July 14
Footworks, 6 p.m. McIndoes Academy green, Academy Lane, McIndoes Falls. Celtic music, concessions. mcindoesacademy.org.
Jazz With Ashley Warwick Featuring The Krimson Krewe, 7:30 p.m., Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield NH. Night of Northern Lights series.
Young Rust, Neil Young tribute band, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Part of Concerts in the Park Series.
Ericka Cushing, concert, 7 p.m., Centennial Park, Lancaster NH. Part of Rockin’ The Park series.
Shawn Mullins, 8 p.m. concert, Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H.
Mycology Workshop, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Mushrooming identification & foraging basics. With mycologist Annabelle Langlois.
Lyndon Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Bandstand Park.
Hardwick Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Atkins Field, 140 Granite Street.
Saturday, July 15
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday, Pearl Street parking lot.
42nd Annual Stars & Stripes Festival & Parade. Parade 10 a.m., theme “A Favorite Decade.” Activities all afternoon at Bandstand Park.
NEKCAN Automobile Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairbanks Scales parking lot, Portland Street (Route 2), St. Johnsbury.
Northeastern Speedway Reunion, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Route 18, Waterford. Parade laps noon-1 p.m. Call 802-626-5050.
Birds Of A Feather, youth program 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Barnet Fire & Rescue Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., W. Barnet Presbyterian Church. For pre-order leave message at 802-274-5148, or 802-633-3800.
NKHS Wellness Day, 2nd annual, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Lake, Barton. Hosted by Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
Irasburg Church Fair, 10 a.m.-dusk on the common. Bands, events all day. Parade 7 p.m., fireworks display.
Strawberry Supper, seatings 5 & 6 p.m., First Congregational Church, Mountain St., Island Pond.
2nd Annual Holland Community Day, 10 a.m. parade, food, music, more starting 11:30.
Summer Music Festival Week One, All In The Family, 4 p.m. Dow Academy Field, Franconia, N.H. How Bach, Haydn and Mozart changed the course of music history. With North Country Chamber Players. Also Sunday, June 16, 4 p.m.
Floral Program, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Blossom Floral Design, 240 Union Street, Littleton. Program on April 2023 trip to the Netherlands. With Dawn Berg. Call (305) 998-8348, or email travel@voyageblue.com.
Summer Brewfest, 2-6 p.m., Littleton Food Co-op, 43 Bethlehem Road. Free beer tastings.
Arts & Crafts Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, N.H. Visit gnwcacenter@gmail.com or call 603-331-5034.
Sunday, July 16
LSC Foundation Rock n Roll Party, 5-10 p.m., 374 Emerson Falls Road, St. Johnsbury. Scholarship fundraiser for Lyndon State College (VSU/Lyndon). Call 802-626-9516.
Albannach, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury.
VBA Annual 3D Shoot, Caledonia Forest & Stream Club, 706 Field & Stream Road, St. Johnsbury. Registration 7 a.m.-noon, course empty by 3 p.m. Novelty shoots, prizes, food. Presented by Vermont Bowhunters Association. Call 802-535-9855.
“The Hills Of Home: Mountains and Identity in Vermont History,” 7 p.m. lecture, Craftsbury Public Library with historian Jill Mudgett. Call 802-586-9683.
11th Annual Garden Tour, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tour of six varied Bradford-area gardens. Registration, tickets, maps at Bradford Bandstand. Call 802-866-3320.
Littleton Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverglen Lane. littletonfarmersmarket.com. Each Sunday.
Monday, July 17
St. J Town Band Concert & Ice Cream Social, 7:30-8:30 p.m. St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center, 421 Summer Street. Special performance of “The Enchantress.”
Long-Term Housing Solutions, 6:30-8 p.m., East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church, 1097 Ketchum Hill Road. Panel discussion on grant money available/practicalities of constructing an accessory dwelling unit.
“The Spirit’s Haven: Gathering Women Together To Take A Major Leap Forward Into Their Natural And Powerful Intuitive Gifts,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mountain Hollow Medicinals, 603 Urie Road, Craftsbury.
Tuesday, July 18
Free Community Supper, 5-6 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, St. Johnsbury.
Outdoor Movie Nights, 8 p.m. United Community Church, 1325 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Movie, “The Music Man” (1962).
Author Reception, 7 p.m., Hardwick Town House. Author Brendan Buckley discusses new book about late sportswriter Dave Morse.
Thursday, July 20
Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny, 4:30 p.m., Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield. Part of Nights of Northern Lights series.
North Country Chamber Players mini-performance for youth, 11 a.m., Greenleaf Library, Main Street, Franconia.
July Bike ‘N Brews, 4-8 p.m., Franconia Inn, Route 116. Hosted by Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust.
Friday, July 21
Tritium Well concert, 6-8 p.m., McIndoes Academy Community Center, Mcindoe Falls. Radioactive roots, rock, reggae.
Mike Goudreau Band, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Concerts In The Park Series.
Mamselle Ruiz concert, 8 p.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, NH. “Bridges the gap between Mexican and contemporary musical trends.” BethlehemColonial.org.
North Country Chamber Players mini-performance for youth, 1 p.m., Weeks Library, Main Street, Lancaster.
Artists Reception, 4-6 p.m., 110 Main Street, Colebrook NH for CRAG exhibit “Jump.”
