Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, August 23
Caledonia County Fair, Opening Day, Mountain View Park, Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville. Through August 27.
Danville Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Green.
Local Wildlife Talk, 6:30 p.m., Fox Hall barn, 143 Foxhall Lane, Barton. With local outdoorsman/photographer Ray Smith. Program by Westmore Association.
Shadow Lake Watershed Action Plan, 6 p.m., West Glover Congregational Church. Community input meeting. By Shadow Lake Association, Orleans County Conservation District. Call 802-334-6090 ext. 7008.
Health Fair, 5:30-7 p.m. Gardner Memorial Park bandstand/causeway area. Tests, counseling, free massage.
Mystery Of The Missing Medallion, 11 a.m. play, GNWCA, Columbia NH. By the Patchwork Players.
Thursday, August 24
Caledonia County Fair, Children’s Day. Mountain View Park, Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville.
Peacham Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. on the village Green. Music with Rene & Friends.
Open Mic, 5-8 p.m., The DiSpencery, 1746 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury. Held each Thursday.
Love Letters, 7 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Lakeside Players by special arrangement with Dramatists’ Play Service. Proceeds benefit Vt. flood relief. Info, rosann.hickey@gmail.com or call 802-533-7087.
BBQ With The Badge, 4-7 p.m., Gardner Park, Newport. Meet and Greet, cruiser tour, K-9 demonstration, with several regional agencies.
Weeks State Park 40th Anniversary Celebration, 6 p.m., Summit Lodge, Route 3, Lancaster NH. info@weeksstateparkassociation.org.
Mystery Of The Missing Medallion, 5:30 p.m., Lisbon Regional School. By the Patchwork Players.
Friday, August 25
Final Fridays, 4-9 p.m., Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Open-air marketplace, art, music, food, vendors, summer, 7 p.m. concert with Diana DeMuth. Bread & Puppet at Haven, 5-8 p.m., 18 Eastern Avenue.
Caledonia County Fair, Senior Day, Mountain View Park, Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville.
Open Stage, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Cavern, 49 Perkins Street, St. Johnsbury. All ages entertainment
Training To Be Kind In An Unkind World, through August 27, weekend program at Karme Choling Meditation Retreat Center, Route 5, Barnet. With Buddhist teacher Anyen Rinpoche.
Psychic Popup Soiree, 5-8 p.m., Seance 8-9 p.m., 301 Pearl Street, St. Johnsbury. Book signing by Anne-Marie Keppel, launching of jewelry collection by Alex Lozier Jewelry. Pre-purchased tickets required for Seance. Event by Salicrow and The Kingdom Black Hat Society.
Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m., NEK Artisans Guild, Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. For Michael Roosevelt exhibit A Life In Prints.
Guitarist Nadav Lev, 5 p.m. show, 39 Strawberry Hill Street, Bethlehem NH (off Route 302). Presented in partnership with the Consulate General of Israel to New England. Tickets, catamountarts.org. Info, www.bethlehemsynagogue.org/concert-series-2023.
Parker Hill Road, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Part of Concerts in the Park series.
Julian Gerdin Sextet, 8 p.m., The Loading Dock, Mill Street, Littleton. Jazz in the North Country.
Bride of Memphre, 7 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. by the Borderline Players. Also August 26, 7 p.m.
North Country Moose Festival, 3-8 p.m., Main Street, Colebrook NH.
Saturday August 26
Caledonia County Fair, Family Day. Mountain View Park, Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville. Bulls & Barrels Rodeo, 1 p.m., 7 p.m.
Vinegar Making Workshop, 2-3:30 p.m., Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, 1302 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. With Mark Simakaski from Artesano.
Family Movie Night, 6 p.m., Vt. Children’s Theatre, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville. Movie, Super Mario Brothers. Presented by Caledonia County Relay for Life. Doors open 5 p.m.
Vt. Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, 1 p.m., Essex House & Tavern Pavilion, Island Pond.
Duo Kayo concert, 8 p.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Vermontijuana Open Golf Tournament, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Barton Golf Club, 548 Telfair Hill Road, Barton. Four-person scramble format, cannabis-themed contests, prizes.
Les Dead Ringers, 6-9 p.m., Parker Pie Co., 161 County Road, W. Glover. “Music with a New Orleans vibe, rooted in gypsy jazz, and the soul of Muscle Shoals in the heart of Vermont.”
Horseshoe Tournament, North Beach parking lot, Lake Willoughby. Signup 9 a.m., start time 10 a.m. Put on by the Orleans Lions Club.
Annual Veterans BBQ, 5 p.m., VFW Post 798, 141 Central Street, Newport. Free to all veterans, others by donation
Old Tyme Country Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., West Newbury Hall. Squares, waltzes, two steps, polkas. Call 802-274-2381.
Shotgun Instruction, 9-11 a.m., Groveton Fish & Game Club, Lost Nation Road. For youth age 8 & up. Call (603-631-0369) or email grovetonfishandgameclubnh@gmail.com.
North Country Moose Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Recreational Field, Canaan.
Coventry Fall Festival, 9 a.m. Live music, Rusty DeWees, The Logger, food trucks, corn hole tournament, crafting booths, fireworks.
Bode Bash, Day 1, Tamarack Tennis Camp, Route 116, Easton. Round robin tennis tournament for all abilities, activities throughout the day.
15th Annual Street Dance/Concert, 4:30 p.m. Bath NH Village Common. With the Rocking Chairs. Opening band The Strawberry Farm Band. Proceeds benefit Bath Fire Association.
Sunday, August 27
Caledonia County Fair, Demo Day, Demo Derby finals 6 p.m. Mountain View Park, Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville.
Lowdown Brass Band, 5 p.m. Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Levitt AMP Music Series. Dancehall, streetbeat rhythms.
Opening Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Kingdom Corn Maze at Simpson Farm, 1350 Burke Road, Sutton.
Love Letters, 2 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Lakeside Players by special arrangement with Dramatists’ Play Service. Proceeds benefit Vt. flood relief. Info, rosann.hickey@gmail.com or call 802-533-7087.
Daniel Ian Smith Quartet, 4 p.m., Westmore Community Church. Jazz quartet sponsored by Westmore Association.
Bride of Memphre, 3 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. By the Borderline Players.
Bode Bash Day 2, Maplewood Golf Club, Route 302, Bethlehem. 18 hole scramble, other activities.
4th Annual Lew Mardin Plinker Rimfire Shoot, Ammonoosuc Valley Fish & Game Club, Route 112, Swiftwater, NH. Registration 8 a.m., shoot starts 9 a.m.
Lancaster Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Centennial Park, Main Street.
Sunday-Tuesday, August 27-29
Auditions, by the St. Johnsbury Players, for This Old House, 6 p.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Performances Oct. 13-15. Visit stjohnsburyplayers.org.
