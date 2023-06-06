Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, June 7
An Evening With Spirit, 6 p.m. Catamount ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. With psychic medium Josh Stevens. To benefit NEK Cancer Action Network.
Blood Drive, noon-5:30 p.m., St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland Street (Route 2), St. Johnsbury. Sponsored by St. Johnsbury Rotary.
Thursday, June 8
20th Anniversary Celebration of St. Johnsbury School, 4-7 p.m., St. Johnsbury School, 257 Western Avenue. Dinner, refreshments, information.
Friday, June 9
Lyndon Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Bandstand Park, Lyndonville.
Waterford Block Party, 5-8 p.m., Waterford Fire Station, Duck Pond Road. Food for purchase, live bluegrass band.
Littleton Library Gala Fundraiser, 5:30-7-30 p.m. at the library, Main Street. Email FOLPL19@gmail.com.
Open Mic Night, 6-8 p.m., The Dwelling Place, Kings Square, Whitefield.
Saturday, June 10
Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Boxcar & Caboose, Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Proceeds benefit St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club.
Jon Gailmor, musical performance, 3 p.m., Athenaeum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Kickoff of Athenaeum Summer Reading program.
Juneteenth Pride Ride Celebration, noon-5 p.m., Wildflower Inn, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville. Ten, 20 mile cycling routes; also, two mile walk, 1:45-2:30 p.m. Supports Pride Center VT.
The Moose, 103-mile century ride, 8:30 a.m. Mike’s Tiki Bar, Belden Lane, E. Burke. Also a 66-mile course, leaves from Island Pond. Info, kingdomgames.co.
Pride Pup Party, noon-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury.
All Our Queer Voices, 10 a.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Bring a poem by a LGBTQ+poet to read aloud. Hosted by poet Toussaint St. Negritude. Call 626-5475.
The Vermonster ‘23 Cornhole Tournament, 11 a.m., Fenton Chester Arena, Lyndon Center.
Spring Recital, 4 p.m. Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy. With St. Johnsbury Ballet Studio and the Junior Company. Call 802-684-3420.
Pound Auction, 7 p.m. Lake View Grange, 4770 Garland Hill Rd., West Barnet. To benefit David’s House. Call 603-653-3046.
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m., Old Congregational Church, Lunenburg (on the Common). Call 802-892-6654, email questions@topofthecommon.org.
Black Fly Black Tie Ball, 7-10 p.m., Plan Do Club, 2194 Oneida Road, Danville. Free community gathering/dance party.
Yard Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wheelock Town Hall, Route 122. Benefits Wheelock Community Initiative. Info, wheelockcmty.org
Tractor Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 154 Airport Road, Whitefield. Put on by Presby Transportation Museum. Call 603-991-8537.
Be Glad Pollyanna Day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Littleton. Full afternoon of events. Info, gladdaynh.com.
Film Screening, Disney 1960 movie ‘Pollyanna’, 1 p.m., Littleton Opera House. Presented by Littleton Area Historical Society.
Community Fly Fishing, 9:45 a.m., Schilling Beer Co., 18 Mill Street, Littleton. Catch-and-release trout along the Ammonoosuc River. Benefit in honor of Dr. RJ Schilling, for youth trout camp.
North Country Chamber Players Explorers Concert, 3 p.m., Dow Pavilion, Franconia, N.H. Featured instrument, the harpsichord.
Elks Caring Tree Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Elks Lodge, 42 Main Street, Bethlehem. Call 603-616-6140.
Lupine Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sugar Hill (NH) Meetinghouse, Route 117.
Sunday, June 11
Grand Opening, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Groton Nature Center, 1471 Boulder Beach Road, Groton.
The Red Balloon, ballet, 4 p.m. Lyndon Institute. Presented by Tiny Toes Ballet. Info, vermonttinytoeballet@gmail.com.
A Bach Celebration, 5:30 p.m. Mountain View Resort, Whitefield. North Country Chamber Players Gala Concert/Dinner. northcountrychamberplayers.org.
Drag Story Hour, 1 p.m., Weeks Memorial Library, Main Street, Lancaster. Hosts use the art of drag to read to kids. Call 603-788-3352.
Mental Illness & Recovery Workshop, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., NVRH Business Center, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury. Presented by NAMI Vermont. Info/registration namivt.org/mir.
NEK Pulling Association, 10 a.m., Barton Fairgrounds (back gate, Park St.). Horse & pony pulling, mini horse pulling.
Monday, June 12
St. Johnsbury Band, concert & ice cream social, 6:30 p.m., St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center, 1248 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury.
Tuesday, June 13
Food Truck Popup At The Pavilion, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Three Rivers Path Trailhead pavilion, 195 Bay Street, St. Johnsbury.
Wednesday, June 14
11th Annual Veterans Summit, 2-9:30 p.m., NVU-Lyndon, 1001 College Road. Keynote speaker: Robert Bellows, founder of The Warrior Storyfield, collaborative sculpture project. More info & to register: https://2023veteranssummit.eventbrite.com.
Poetry Potluck, 7-9 p.m., Whirligig Brewery, 397 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Contact acampbell@catamountarts.org.
30th-Anniversary Event of the closure of St. Johnsbury Trucking, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Estella’s Bar & Grill, 774 Main Street, Lyndonville.
Thursday, June 15
NEK Young Professionals Network mixer, 5:30 p.m., St. Johnsbury Distillery, 74 Eastern Avenue.
Inclusive Arts Workshop, 1-3 p.m., Grass Roots Art and Community, 59 Mill Street, Hardwick. Call 802-533-9370.
Friday, June 16
Dance Party, 6 p.m., McIndoes Academy Community Center, 37 Academy Lane, McIndoes Falls. With The Belaires.
Steve Hartman, Vermont-based singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., York Street Meeting House, Lyndon. “Passionately captivating with a medicinal vocal conviction.”
Littleton Chamber Of Commerce Golf Tournament, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Maplewood Golf Course, Bethlehem. Proceeds benefit Littleton Chamber of Commerce, and United Way.
Medicare Fraud Presentation, 12:30 p.m., Littleton Senior Center, Riverglen Lane.
