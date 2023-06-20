Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, June 21
Open House, 4-6 p.m., NEK Chamber Of Commerce 78 Matheweson House Circle, Lyndon (Lyndon Institute campus).
Make Music Vermont, 5-8 p.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Thursday, June 22
Peacham Farmers Market, opening day, 3-6 p.m., village green. Live music, food truck.
Building Communities That Thrive Through Connection, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Burke Mountain Hotel, 2559 Mountain Road. Presented by NEK Prevention Center of Excellence.
Open Mic At The DiSpencery, 5-8 p.m., 1746 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury. Held each Thursday.
Littleton Studio School Gala/Silent Auction, 5:30 p.m., Opera House, Littleton. Call (603) 444-1066.
Managing Wildlife Encounters, 7-8 p.m., Whitefield Public Library. With Fish & Game officer Matt Holmes.
Friday, June 23
“Pizza: A Slice Of History,” 2-4 p.m., Papa Tirozzi Bakery & Pizza, 2165 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury. Reading of Greg Pizolli book followed by pizza making demonstration & sampling. For ages 6-10.
Sweetbloods, acoustic duo, playing 6-9 p.m., Wildflower Inn, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville.
Art & EDM, 7 p.m. ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury. Electronic dance music, art engagement at the Port. Call 748-2600.
Into The Woods, 7 p.m. play with The Borderline Players, Haskell Opera House, Derby Line.
Pollinatorfest at the Hardwick Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Atkins Field, Granite Street, Hardwick.
Saturday, June 24
Cats & Roses, rose garden tour, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 206 Cliff Street, St. Johnsbury. Also Sunday, June 25, 9 a.m.-noon. Benefits Kingdom Animal Shelter.
Build It! Workshop For Adults, 4-7 p.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. With Zack Umperovitch. Info, fairbanksmuseum.org/lifelong-learning
Summer Solstice Party, 3-11 p.m., Plan Do Club, 2194 Oneida Road, Danville. Community gathering celebrating longest day of the year. Organized by Dru Roessle.
St. Johnsbury Pride Barn Dance, 4 p.m., Old Silo Farm, 762 Mt. Pleasant Street, St. Johnsbury.
Composting Workshop, noon, Craftsbury Public Library, 12 Church Lane. With the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District.
Golf Tournament, 9 a.m., Grandad’s Golf, Newark. Fundraiser for Burke Senior Meal Site. Call 802-535-0756.
Kick-Off Summer Car Show, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post 80, Railroad Street, Island Pond.
Into The Woods, 7 p.m. play with The Borderline Players, Haskell Opera House, Derby Line.
Green Mountain Indie Folk Showcase, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro.
Sounds Of The System Vol II Release Party, 8 p.m., Catamount Airfield at Under Orion Farm, 1009 Ducharme Road, Cabot. With Ben Dunham featuring Michael-Louis Smith & the Brooklyn Circle. Info, CabotArts.org.
Garden Tour, noon-3 p.m., 885 Frog Pond Road, Brownington. Tour of neighboring gardens. Proceeds benefit Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village. Rain date June 25.
Gardening Workshop, 10 a.m., Dailey Memorial Library, Derby. How to make a perfect hanging basket and window box. With Robert Gosselin. Call 8 02-766-5063.
Covenant Hills Camp Open House, 2nd annual, 1-6 p.m. 246 Covenant Hill Road, Cabot. 4:30 dinner, s’mores, campfire. Info covenanthillsvt.org.
Strawberry Social, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., United Church of Cabot. Local berries from Smith Farm.
Book Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Littleton High School Lobby. Benefits LHS/DBMS Crusader Learning Commons and Crusader Book Club.
Big Rig Day, 9 a.m.-noon, Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster, N.H. Fire, ambulance, town highway vehicles, more. Call 603-788-3352.
Sunday, June 25
Great North Woods Motorcycle Blessing, 10 a.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Route 3, Columbia, N.H. Info, RoadCaptainMMC@Gmail.com.
Story Walk, 12:30 p.m., East Burke, then meet at Darling Park Pavilion for 1 p.m. Q&A and drawing demo with “Watercress” author Jason Chin.
Sundays On The Common, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Lunenburg Common, Route 2. Call 802-892-6654, contact topofthecommon.org.
NEK Pride Fest, noon-7 p.m. downtown Newport. Music, vendors, dancing & a parade. Celebrate love, unity & community. Info, https://nekrc.com
Into The Woods, 2 p.m. play with The Borderline Players, Haskell Opera House, Derby Line.
Dancing With Flowers, 5:30-8 p.m., Dendro Farm, Irasburg. Info, sweetfirehealing.com.
Monday, June 26
St. Johnsbury Walk & Talk, 6-7 p.m., Four Seasons Park, Main Street & Winter Streets. Call (802) 748-9405 ext. 1026, email jennifergr@nchcvt.org.
Tuesday, June 27
Food Truck Popup At The Pavilion, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion, 195 Bay Street, St. Johnsbury.
Collage Art Workshop, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Abbie Greenleaf Library. For adults, led by artist Keith Maddy. Also 11 a.m. for kids. info@abbielibrary.org.
Thursday, June 29
Girl Scouts Teddy Bear Tea, 5-6 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Depot Street, Lyndonville. Call 626-5475.
Death Cafe, 7 p.m., Peacham Library. Discussion about life and death.
