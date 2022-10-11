Upcoming Local Events
Aimee Quimby, Kendra Silsby and Darcie Miles Davis complete the Kingdom Challenge 5K on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in St. Johnsbury.

Thursday, October 13

“North Danville Historical Fiction Unearths More Truth,” 7 p.m., Brainerd Memorial Library, North Danville. Author Beth Kanell ties together story threads of Harriet Beecher Stowe, deaf children in Danville in the 1800s, and the original Black residents of N. Danville.

