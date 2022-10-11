Upcoming Local Events

Thursday, October 13
“North Danville Historical Fiction Unearths More Truth,” 7 p.m., Brainerd Memorial Library, North Danville. Author Beth Kanell ties together story threads of Harriet Beecher Stowe, deaf children in Danville in the 1800s, and the original Black residents of N. Danville.
Race Back To School, mountain bike event, 3:30-7 p.m., Mountain View Farm, Darling Hill Rd., E. Burke.
Friday, October 14
“Misery” play, St. Johnsbury Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. By the St. Johnsbury Players.
Saturday, October 15
No Charge Microchip Clinic For Pets, 1-3 p.m., St. J Subaru, 664 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury. Subaru loves pets.
“Misery” play at St. Johnsbury Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. By the St. Johnsbury Players.
Lyndon Outing Club snowmaking fundraiser, noon-5 p.m., by donation. Music, food, beverages.
Littleton Fire Rescue Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., West Main St.
Haunted Littleton, spooktacular evening by Littleton Historical Society, 7 p.m., Littleton Opera House.
Sugar Hill Fire Department Open House, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1141 Rt. 117.
Halloween Party, 7 p.m., The DiSpencery, 1746 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury Center.
Movie Nights on the Green, 6 p.m., Danville. Movie “Hocus Pocus.”
St. Elizabeth Harvest Bazaar, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Hill St., Lyndonville.
Community Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m., 3339 Main St., Cabot. Put on by Neighbors in Action. Call 802-563-3322.
Remembering Storyteller Bob Pike, author “Tall Trees, Tough Men,” 1 p.m., Bandstand Park, Lyndonville. Presented by daughter/writer Helen Chantal-Pike, reading from his letters. With outdoors writer Gary Moore, others.
The Kingdom Challenge (half marathon and 5k road race), half marathon starts at Lyndon Town Office, Lyndonville, Vt. 5K starts at St. Johnsbury School, Western Ave., thekingdomchallenge.com.
Vermont Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Program “American Roots,” music by new world composers.
Vendor/Craft Event, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St., S. Johnsbury. To benefit CHaD (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth).
Hardwick H.U.G.S Used Garment Swap, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hazen Union High School. Dropoff 2-7 p.m. Oct. 14. Call 802-472-8254.
13th Annual Bean & Brew Festival, noon-6 p.m., Clips & Reels Rec. Center, Jay Peak.
Wild Scenic Film Festival, 5:30 p.m., Clips & Reels Rec. Center, Jay Peak
Riverside Speedway Octoberfest, Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com
Sunday, October 16
Day Hike and Dine, meet at Bradford Park & Ride 10 a.m. for Andrew Brook Trail, Newbury. Moderate climb, quality meal. Third Thursday each month. Contact Jared Pendak, jpendak@gmail.com, or call 802-449-7597.
Monday, October 17
Creepy Campfire Stories, 5:30-6:30 p.m. outdoors, Bethlehem Public Library. Bring blanket or chair and flashlight. Call 603-869-2409 or visit bethlehemlibrary.org.
Tuesday, October 18
Meet & Greet, 6 p.m., McIntyre School, Whitefield. With political candidates Suzy Colt and Eamon Kelley.
Life Downstairs: British Servant Culture in Fact, Fiction & Film, 6:30 p.m., Littleton Public Library. With Ann McClellan.7 p.m.,
