Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, May 10
Bridgeman Hill Farm Goat Dairy Tour, noon-2 p.m., 1265 Bridgeman Hill Road, Hardwick.
Soil Testing Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Stratford Town Hall, Route 3. With Coos County Coop Extension. Part of the Stratford Grange Homesteading Workshop Series.
Beg Steal Or Borrow, bluegrass band, 7 p.m., Rialto Theatre, Lancaster, N.H. Presented by Great North Woods Center for the Arts.
Thursday, May 11
Vermont Gala 2023, 6:30-9 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Main Street. Contact sdavis@stjathenaeum.org, call 802-745-1393.
Mikahely concert with Burlington guitarist Mikahely, 7 p.m., Willey Auditorium, Cabot. Visit cabotarts.org
Shawn Colvin concert, 8 p.m. Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem. Kickoff to Colonial’s concert season.
Migratory Bird Day Walk, 7 a.m.-noon, Weeks State Park, Lancaster. Led by David Govatski. Hosted by NH Division of Parks & UNH Co-op Extension.
Friday, May 12
Grand Opening, Kingdom Gardens, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 1021 Route 2, St. Johnsbury.
Pub Sing, 6-8 p.m., Whirligig Brewing, 307 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Led by local trad band Fifth Business.
Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m. 3rd Floor Gallery at Hardwick Inn, 4 South Main St. For photography exhibit ‘Variables’ by Ross Connelly. Info, oliveylin1@gmail.com.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
Cabot Contra Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Willey Bldg. (Cabot Town Hall).
Pizza/Bingo Night, 5 p.m., Burke Senior Meal Site, 212 School Street, West Burke. Call 802-467-3423.
Fair Food Festival, 5-8 p.m., North Haverhill Fairgrounds.
Saturday, May 13
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., outdoors at Pearl Street parking lot. Each Saturday, same time, place.
Mothers Day Breakfast/Bake Sale, 8-11:30 a.m., St. Johnsbury House, Main Street.
Ride For Mo, bike ride in memory of Moriah Wilson, 10 a.m. 25, 50 mile gravel rides, or mountain biking on KTA trails. Not a race. Registration proceeds benefit Kingdom Kids. 2059 Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville.
Hope Walks Here, 9:30 a.m., St. Johnsbury School. Walk to fight suicide.
Labor Of Love Volunteer Event, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Gussy up grounds for summer season. Call 1-800-449-2580, email contact@dogmt.com.
Spring Food & Whatnot Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 100 Church Street.
Artist Reception, 4-6 p.m., Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Reception for artist Mary Tapogna.
Plant Sale/Farmstand Opening, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Firefly Farm, 307 Sugarhouse Road, West Burke. Also Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Lake View Grange Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Lake View Grange #359, West Barnet village. Call Matt at 802-745-8176.
Father-Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m., Orleans Municipal Building, Memorial Square, Orleans.
Mentalist Jon Stetson, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. stetsonmastermentalist.com
Jon Gailmor and Taryn Noelle Quartet, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
All About Ticks, 3 p.m., Albany Town Hall. Hosted by Northeast Kingdom Medical Reserve Corps. Call 802-777-7851 or email rebecca.petelle@vermont.gov.
Morning Bird Walk, 7:30 a.m. meet at Simpson Library, E. Craftsbury. With Dave Brown, to celebrate Migratory Bird Day with walk down Whetstone Lane. Email jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Spanish Conversation Group, 10 a.m., Simpson Library, E. Hardwick. For beginners to native speakers.
Seasonal Sing/Soup Potluck, singalong 4-6 p.m., Simpson Memorial Library, E. Craftsbury. Outdoors if weather permits.
Opening Day & Car Show, Riverside Speedway, Groveton, N.H. Car show 10 a.m.-noon. Visit riversidegroveton.com.
NEVBA Points Series, fishing, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Moore Reservoir, Littleton (North East Vermont Bass Anglers).
Ammonoosuc River Cleanup Day, 1-4 p.m., 24 Beacon Street, Littleton. In memory of Schuyler Sweet.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
Fair Food Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., North Haverhill Fairgrounds.
Haverhill Library Association reception for posthumous honoring of Betty Johnson Gray, 3-5 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill.
Open House, Enlightening View Metaphysical Center, Bloomfield. Events, vendors. Also Sunday, May 14. Call 802-673-3351.
Sunday, May 14
Awards Watch Party, 6:30 p.m., Catamount ArtPort. Wrapup of Catamount Arts May 11-14 Tap Into Film 72-Hour Film Slam.
Honk!, musical comedy, 2:30 p.m., Orleans Municipal Theatre, Memorial Square. Presented by Vermont Family Theatre. Info, vermontfamilytheatreweebly.com.
Mothers Day Breakfast Buffet, 8-11:30 a.m., American Legion Post 58, 14 Maple Street, St. Johnsbury. Moms eat for free.
Mothers Day Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Johnsbury Distillery, 74 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury. Live music by Chickweed.
Mothers Day At Central Cafe, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 418 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Brunch specials offered all day
A Community Of Moms, 6:30-8 p.m., Davies Memorial Library, Route 18, Lower Waterford. Discussion among moms about parenting.
Mother’s Day Fairy Tea and Field Day, 1-4 p.m., Lanzer’s Fruit Farm, Porter Brook Road, East Hardwick. Benefit for Hardwick Community Center.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 2 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
802 Bass Classic fishing tournament, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Moore Dam Access Area, Littleton.
Wednesday, May 17
Ride Of Silence, 7 p.m., Littleton Bike & Fitness, 30 Cottage Street. Silent ride to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured on public roadways. Annual worldwide event.
Author Bill Tulp, 7-8 p.m., The Galaxy Bookshop, 41 S. Main Street, Hardwick. To discuss his book The Life and Times of Alexander Twilight. Call 802-472-5533.
Young Professionals Meet-Up, 4:30 p.m., Three Ponds, 11 Route 2, Danville. Email nekyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 18
Bear Presentation, 6:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Main Street, Franconia. With bear biologist Ben Kilham. Presented by Easton Conservation Commission.
Conservation Planning Forum, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Prouty Beach Pavilion, Newport. Hosted by Orleans County Conservation District. Info, sarah.damsell@vt.nacdnet.net, or call 802-334-6090 x7008.
