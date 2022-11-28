Upcoming Local Events
David Baker Jr. points to where he, daughter Adelaide and other excited riders will board the North Pole Express holiday train in this file photo at the Lyndon Freighthouse in Lyndon. It was part of the Chamber of Commerce's annual Santa Comes To Lyndonville celebration. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

Wednesday, November 30

NEK Authors Reading, 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. With children’s author Natalie Kinsey-Warnock, and Chris Braithwaite. Call 802-748-8291.

