Upcoming Local Events

ONGOING
Winter Farmers Market, first and third Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, St. Johnsbury.
Trivia Night, every other Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., St. J Distillery, Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Kingdom Taproom Trivia, every other Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Karaoke Night, third Friday of the month, Kingdom Taproom, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Poetry Potluck, second Wednesday each month, 7-9 p.m., Whirligig Brewery, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Inquisitive Readers Book Club, third Thursday each month, 6-7 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
Movie Night, every third Thursday, Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Call 802-626-5475.
Sledding, Saturdays, 5-7 p.m., Burke Mtn. skiburke.com
Winter Saturdays In Newport, live music, 6-9 p.m., Gateway Center, Newport.
Death Cafe, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, second Wednesday each month. 802-755-6107. Informational conversation about death.
Board Game Club, 1-5 p.m., Albany Public Library. Second Saturday each month. Email aplvtassistant@gmail.com.
Albany Library Writing Group, 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays. Call 802-755-6107.
Wednesday, January 11
Ribbon Cutting, 11 a.m., Do North Woodworking, 930 Broad St., Lyndonville. Unveiling of the Forest Accelerator program.
Saturday, January 14
Guild Hall Cabin Fever Concerts Series kickoff, 6:30 p.m., town hall, Guildhall Common. Tenth-anniversary all-star show.
Dave Keller Band, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro.
“Light & Form: Northern Landscapes’ exhibit, 5-7 p.m., WREN, Main St., Bethlehem, N.H.
Community Meeting, 4-5 p.m., 3339 Main St. Cabot. Discussion on buying 3339 Main St. building. Put on by Neighors in Action. Call 802-563-3322.
Sunday, January 15
Greenbanks Hollow Winter Burn, 1-3 p.m., annual bonfire, hot dogs, s’mores, hot chocolate. By the Danville Historical Society. Call 684-2055.
Tuesday, January 17
North Country Chorus first rehearsal, 7:15-9 p.m., Morse Center, SJA. New singers welcome. Email musicdirector@northcountrychorus.org or call 802-748-5027.
Wednesday, January 18
Community Book Discussion, “The Most Costly Journey,” 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. With Dr. Alan Berolzheimer, Vermont Humanities scholar.
Thursday, January 19
Winter Speaker Series webinar on winter bird feeding, 6-7 p.m. via Zoom. With Dave Govatski. Call 603-823-7777.
Friday, January 20
Littleton Historical Society Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Opera House Museum. Program on the Bretton Woods Boys Choir.
Farmers Appreciation Day, Jay Peak. Call (802) 988-2611, email aaugustin@jaypeakresort.com.
Saturday, January 21
Marino Live Comedy, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. Hosted by Gary Marino, featuring Mark Riccadonna and James Dorsey.
The Snakeman and Serpent’s Den, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., St. J Community Hub, 438 Railroad St. With St. J Snakeman Gene Frederick. stjcommunityhub.org.
Ski Vermont Specialty Food Day, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sherburne Lodge, Burke Mountain. Call 626-7300.
Torchlit Trails, 5-8 p.m., Kingdom Trails, E. Burke. Self-guided skiing, snowshoeing, or fatbiking, leading to campfire, hot cocoa, star-gazing, marshmallows. Call 626-0737.
Pro Wrestling, 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3736 Rt. 5, Derby. To raise awareness for suicide prevention.
Sunday, January 22
Military Appreciation Day, Cannon Mtn., Franconia Notch, info@cannonmt.com.
Historic Movie Night, 6 p.m., E. Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. Focus on Shakespeare and the summer theatre in E. Craftsbury in 1923 with the East Hill Players.
Wednesday, January 25
Paint & Sip, 2-4:30 p.m., Good Living Senior Center, 1207 Main St. St. Johnsbury. Call 802-748-8470.
How To Use Herbs To Ward Off Colds, 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library. With herbalist Tish Webber. Call 603-869-2409.
Thursday, January 26
Mikadely (guitarist), 7 p.m., Willey Building (town hall) auditorium, Cabot. Kickoff of Cabot Folk Club music series.
