Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, February 15
Love Your Library Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Call 802-297-7545.
NEK Tipsy At The Gap, 7-8:30 p.m., Gap Pub & Grille, Route 5A, Orleans. Residents share laughable stories “On Becoming A Woodchuck,” raising a family of seven in Vt. 40 years ago. Call 802-525-4187.
Introduction To Jewelry Making, 7-8 p.m., Barton Arts Center, 396 Main St. With resident artist Larry Bowser. Call 802-360-4210, email greaterbartonarts@gmail.com.
Friday, February 17
History Of American Whiskey Tasting (& Bacon), 7-8:30, Lancaster (NH) Motel, 112 Main St. Sample different whiskeys. With Nigel Manley.
Peacham Winter Carnival, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., town school. Bonfire, skating, snowshoeing, history of skiing in Danville. Call 802-5923218, email townclerk@peacham.org. Also Saturday, Feb. 18.
Eli Goss Ice Fishing Tournament, 13th annual, through Feb. 19. Headquarters Seymour Lake, Morgan. Also Echo Lake and Lake Memphremagog.
Saturday, February 18
Snowshoeing 101, 10 a.m., Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, 543 Main St., St. Johnsbury. The basics of snowshoeing. With NEK Prosper. To register call 748-9405 ext. 1026, or email jennifergr@nchcvt.org.
Peacham Winter Carnival, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Peacham Town School. Skiing, snowshoeing, skating, dog sledding, “Ikiderod” (snow conditions permitting).
Burke Drift Skippers Snowmobile Fat Tire Ride In, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mike’s Gas, 3853 Rt. 5, W Burke. Call 860-796-5039, email burkedriftskippers@gmail.com.
Cardboard Sled Race, 1 p.m., Applebee Hill, Island Pond. Put on by Brighton Recreation and Visit Island Pond. Call (802) 323-3579.
Hiroya Tsukamoto, acoustic guitarist, 7 p.m., York St. Meeting House, Lyndon.
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno in concert, 7 p.m., Willey Bldg., Cabot. Email vivianleva.com.
Vermont Mandolin Trio, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro
Abenaki History and Culture, 1-4 p.m., Whitefield Public Library. With Micheal Descoteax of the Cooksuk Abenaki Tribe.
Campfire & S’mores, 4-6 p.m., Mountain View Grand, Route 3, Whitefield.
Benefit Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, Main St., Lancaster NH. Proceeds go to WMRHS Life Skills Dept.
Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, Lyndonville United Methodist Church. Dine-in event. Call 802-626-5057.
Skating Party, noon-3 p.m., Franconia. By Franconia Heritage Council, 533 Main St. Also book sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Abbie Greenleaf Library.
Mardi Gras Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Barton Memorial Building, village square. Followed by comedy group Wing It. Door prizes, raffle. Hosted by Most Holy Trinity Parish of Barton, Orleans and Irasburg. Call 802-525-3137.
Borderline Players Auditions, for “Into The Woods,” First Universalist Parish Hall, 112 Main St., Derby Line. Also Sunday, Feb. 19. Email borderlineplayers@outlook.com for further info.
Acoustic Guitar Workshop, 4 p.m., York St. Meeting House, Lyndon. With Hiroya Tsukamoto.
Albany Library Writing Group, 2-4 p.m. Facilitated by librarian/writer Krista Mayer. Email albanypubliclibraryvt@gmail.com.
Montpelier Contra Dance, 7:40 p.m., Capital City Grange, Berlin. Call 802-225-8921, email cdu.tim@gmail.com.
Sunday, Feb. 19
East Peacham Baptist Church 40 Year Celebration, 11 a.m., 1634 East Peacham Road. Call 802-592-3253.
#B Positive Cabaret: A Benefit For Bianca MacKay, 2:30 p.m., Orleans Municipal Theatre, 1 Memorial Sq., Orleans. vermontfamilytheatre.weebly.com.
Sourdough Pancake Brunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Walden Methodist Church, 109 Noyestar Road, Walden. Event by Coles Pond Sledders.
Points North concert, 2 p.m., Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster NH. Wide variety of dance music.
Light & Form: Northern Landscapes, artist talks with local painter, photographer, 3-4 p.m., Adair Country Inn & Restaurant, Guider Lane, Bethlehem, N.H. Exhibit is on display at WREN.
Historic Movie Night, 6 p.m. East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. Footage of Europe trip; women haying in Germany, motoring in the Tyrolean Alps, more. Contact jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Wells River Action Program Annual Meeting & Dinner, 4 p.m., Wells River Congregational Church. Reservations, other info, 802-757-0101, email wrapwr@gmail.com.
Ssgt. Jesse Sherrill Fallen Troopers Memorial Snowmobile Run, 2nd annual, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dickson Lane, Pittsburg. Put on by Pittsburg Ridge Runners.
Tuesday, February 21
Natalie MacMaster/Donnell Leahy concert, 7 p.m., Fuller Hall, Main St., St. Johnsbury. Visit kcppresents.org.
Blood Drive, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Colebrook N.H.
