Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, April 26
“Covered Bridges of the North Country,” 6:30 p.m., Davies Memorial Library, Waterford. With Kim Varney Chandler.
Connecticut River Conservancy, meet and greet, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Littleton Community Center, 120 Main Street. Visit ctriver.org.
Works Of Poet Robert Frost, 6 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library. Presented by author/poet Jeffrey Zygmont.
Spring Chorus Concert, 7 p.m., Barton United Church, 15 S. Glover St., Glover. Performance by Lake Region Union High School Music Dept.
Thursday, April 27
Friends Of The Athenaeum Annual Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Main Street.
Be Tick Smart, 5 p.m., Jeuvedine Memorial Library, Hardwick. With Lamoille Valley Medical Reserve Corps. Call 802-472-3899.
Sara Grace concert, 7 p.m., Willey Building, Cabot. Part of Cabot Folk Club Series.
Friday, April 28
Singalong With Ed The Music Man, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury. For grownups, songs from 1950s-70s.
Opening Reception, 5-8 p.m., Haven, 18 Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury. Reception for Alyce Carrier, opening of Haven’s Final Friday’s Artist Series.
Community Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Neighbors in Action, 101 Main Street, Lyndonville.
Zach Umperovitch, 6 p.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Machines inspired by Rube Goldberg designs. William Eddy Lecture Series.
Blood Drive, noon-4 p.m., Pope Memorial Library Community Room, Danville.
The Surprising History Of Common Garden Vegetables, 1 p.m., Greensboro Free Library, 53 Wilson Street. With science/history writer Rebecca Rupp. Program by Vermont Humanities.
Noises Off, theatre production, 7 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. Also April 29, 7 p.m., April 30, 3 p.m. Presented by Borderline Players.
Planting/Pruning Workshop, 5:30-7 p.m., Windy Ridge Orchard, Route 116, North Haverhill. Hosted by Grafton County Conservation District. Call 603-787-6973.
Saturday, April 29
Rasputitsa gravel cycling race, Burke Mountain, E. Burke. https://rasputitsadirt.com.
Duo Beaux Arts, 7 p.m., South Church Hall, 1052 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Husband-and-wife concert pianists team up as a piano-four-hands duo for a program of Schubert, Beethoven, and Mendelssohn. Part of Northeast Kingdom Classical Series.
Mill Fire Recovery Benefit Dinner/Dance, 5-10 p.m., K of C Hall, Hardwick. Benefits P&R Lumber, Wolcott after March 31 fire. Call 802-472-6636.
Spanish Conversation Group, 10 a.m., Simpson Memorial Library, Craftsbury. jwsimpsonmemorial.org
Contra Dance, 8 p.m., Capital City Grange, Berlin. facebook.com/montpeliercontradance.
Sunday, April 30
PoemTown St. Johnsbury Poetry Reading, 3-5 p.m., Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Avenue., St. Johnsbury.
Lt. Col. Addison Preston Fundraising Dinner, 5:30 p.m. North Danville Baptist Church. Call 802-684-2055.
Tuesday, May 2
Keeping Your Brain Healthy And Wise, 5:30 p.m., Littleton Public Library. With Tish Webber. Call 603-444-5741.
Woodsville-Wells River Fourth of July meeting, 7 p.m., Baldwin Library, Wells River.
Thursday, May 4
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 7 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre,
Friday, May 5
INTERTWINE Circus Show, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. With New England Center for the Circus Arts, Brattleboro.
3rd Annual Bingo Fundraiser, McIntyre School Apartments, 16 Highland Street, Whitefield N.H. Doors open 4:30, bingo starts 6 p.m., proceeds benefit WMRHS Life Skills Program. Call 603-348-3830, email cmcgee@sau36.org.
Noises Off, theatre production, 7-10 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. Also May 6-7. Presented by Borderline Players.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 7 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
Saturday, May 6
Green Up Day, 9 a.m., St. J Subaru, Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury. Put on by St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee.
St. Johnsbury Bike4Life Fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Four Seasons Park, Main & Winter Street.
Considering Matthew Shepard, 7:30 p.m., South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. North Country Chorus’ 74th annual spring concert.
2nd Annual Rail Trail & Ale 5K, 11 a.m., Goodfellas, Route 2, Danville. 5K on Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Benefits NEK Cancer Action Network. Bicycle route approx. 13 miles round trip.
Bluegrass Jamboree, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury. With Bob & Sarah Amos, others.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
NEVBA Points Series, fishing, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Moore Reservoir, Littleton. (North East Vermont Bass Anglers).
Sunday, May 7
Considering Matthew Shepard, 3 p.m. p.m., South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. North Country Chorus’ 74th annual spring concert.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 2 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
