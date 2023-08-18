Upcoming Local Events

Saturday, August 19
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot.
Grand Opening, noon-1 p.m., for The Playpen at Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Put on by Friends of Dog Mountain.
Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour, A Midsummer Night’s Circus, 1 p.m., Circus Smirkus Barn, Greensboro.
Rusty DeWees, “The Logger,” 8 p.m. St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland Street. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
Deeper Conversations, Deeper Connections, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Union Baptist Church, Route 5, Waterford. Whole Heart Believer Ministries Women’s Conference. Email, Support@wholeheartbeliever.org.
Pie & Ice Cream Social, 1-3 p.m., Walden Community Library, 135 Cahoon Farm Road (behind Walden School).
Holland Old Home Day, 689 Gore Road. Corn hole tournament, other activities by Holland Community Center, Holland Historical Society.
Deaf Beethoven, 2 p.m., Bread & Puppet Theatre, 573, Heights Road, Glover. Free performance by the Kompass Quartet, prologue to 3 p.m. show. Call 802-525-3031.
Mushroom Walk, 1-4 p.m., Weeks State Park, Route 3, Lancaster NH. With Eric Mulligan of NH Mushroom Co.
Car Seat Checkup, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Whitefield Fire Dept., 48 Littleton Road.
Landaff Old Home Day, all day at/near town hall. Supper seatings 5 & 6 p.m. to benefit Landaff Volunteer Fire Association.
Sunday, August 20
Taylor Ashton concert, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Folk-pop music, signature clawhammer banjo.
Les Dead Ringers concert, 6-9 p.m., Parker Pie Co., 161 County Road, West Glover. “Music with a New Orleans vibe, rooted in Gypsy jazz, and the soul of Muscle Shoals in the heart of Vermont.”
Learn To Meditate, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Karme Choling Retreat Center, 369 Patenaude Lane, Barnet. Info, karmecholing.org/program/6924
Bride of Memphre, 3 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. By the Borderline Players.
UnCommon Jam, 1-6 p.m. Newbury Common. Bands, local food, craft brews.
Flood Damage Benefit, 3 p.m., Barton United Church. An afternoon of local music with a community chorus of 40 voices, instrumental accompaniment.
Volunteer Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Riverside Cemetery, Lunenburg. More info, voca58.org
Nelson Simonds Memorial Shoot, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ammonoosuc Valley Fish & Game Club, Route 112, Swiftwater NH.
Sporting Clays NSCA Registered 100-Bird Shoot, 8 a.m., Groveton Fish & Game Club, Lost Nation Rd., Northumberland NH. Call 603-631-7134.
Cobra Fantastic, 8 p.m., The Loading Dock, Littleton, NH. “The sound of Frank Zappa and George Clinton’s Parliament in a spaceship fueled by funky sounds.” Doors open 7:30.
Monday, August 21
Caspian Monday Music, “The Serenity & Virtuosity of Hayden & Mozart,” 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Chamber orchestra with conductor/violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv.
Danville Community Dinner, 6 p.m., Congregational Church, 87 Hill Street.
Tuesday, August 22
Food Truck Popup, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Three Rivers Path Trailhead Pavilion, 195 Bay Street, St. Johnsbury.
Community Supper, 5-6 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Auction, 6 p.m., Caledonia County Fairgrounds, Lyndonville. Fundraiser for fairgrounds grandstand.
Wednesday, August 23
Caledonia County Fair, Mountain View Park, Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville. Opening day, runs through August 27.
Local Wildlife Talk, 6:30 p.m., Fox Hall barn, 143 Foxhall Lane, Barton. With local outdoorsman/photographer Ray Smith. Program by Westmore Association.
Mystery Of The Missing Medallion, 11 a.m. play, GNWCA, Columbia NH. By the Patchwork Players.
Thursday, August 24
Caledonia County Fair, Children’s Day. Mountain View Park, Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville.
BBQ With The Badge, 4-7 p.m., Gardner Park, Newport. Meet and Greet, cruiser tour, K-9 demonstration, with several regional agencies.
Weeks State Park 40th Anniversary, 6 p.m., Summit Lodge, Route 3, Lancaster NH. info@weeksstateparkassociation.org.
Mystery Of The Missing Medallion, 5:30 p.m., Lisbon Regional School. By the Patchwork Players.
Friday, August 25
Final Fridays, 4-9 p.m., Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Open-air marketplace, art, music, food, vendors, summer, 7 p.m. concert with Diana DeMuth.
Caledonia County Fair, Senior Day. Mountain View Park, Fairgrounds Road, Lyndonville
Training To Be Kind In An Unkind World, through August 27, weekend program at Karme Choling Meditation Retreat Center, Route 5, Barnet. With Buddhist teacher Anyen Rinpoche.
Singer-Songwriter Diana Demuth, 7 p.m. concert, Railroad Street, downtown St. Johnsbury. Final Fridays.
Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m., NEK Artisans Guild, Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. For Michael Roosevelt exhibit A Life In Prints.
Parker Hill Road, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Part of Concerts in the Park series.
Bride of Memphre, 7 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. by the Borderline Players. Also August 26, 7 p.m.
North Country Moose Festival, 3-8 p.m., Main Street, Colebrook NH. Also Saturday, Canaan Vt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.