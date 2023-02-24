Upcoming Local Events

Saturday, February 25
Winter Recital, 4 p.m., Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury. With St. Johnsbury Ballet Studio and the Junior Company. Call 802-684-3420.
Tyler “Tiny” Collins Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament, 12 a.m.-3 p.m. February 26, Lake Memphremagog. Headquarters, Big D’s Bait Shop, 173 Lane Street, Newport.
Winterbike 2023, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 44 Belden Rd., E. Burke. Put on by Kingdom Trails and Mountain Bike Vermont.
Newport Winter Festival, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Gardner Park. Hosted by Parks & Rec Dept. Guy Fortin Broomball Tournament, snow sculpting, slap shot shootout, farcical figure skating, chuck-a-puck contest, bonfires. Sledding & snow tunnels at Prouty Beach.
Wildlife Encounters, live animal event, 5-6:30 p.m., Burke Hotel & Conference Center. Hosted by Wildlife Encounters Ecology Program.
Fly Tying Workshop, 9:30-11 a.m., Littleton Community Center, 120 Main St. Hosted by Ammonoosuc Trout Unlimited. Also the next three Saturdays in March.
Groveton Trailblazers Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m., Groveton Trailblazers clubhouse, Log Hollow Road, Stark NH.
Curds & Curling, A Cheesy Winter Competiton, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts.
Hardwick Area 2023 Business Summit, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Hazen Union High School. Sponsored by Lamoille Housing Partnership and USDA Rural Development, NVDA and NEK Chamber of Commerce.
Haiku Poetry Slam, 5 p.m., E. Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. Email jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Old Tyme Country Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., West Newbury Hall. Call 802-274-2381.
Sunday, February 26
Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Waterford Volunteer Fire Dept., Duck Pond Rd. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
Ski-Snowshoe Outing, 10 a.m., Bluffside Farm, Newport. Hosted by MWA, VLT, VWA. Contact marypat@mwavt.org or call 802-334-2444.
Vintage Snowmobile Ride-In, 10 a.m., 60 Fairfield Road, Monroe NH. By the Monroe Bumper Humpers Club.
Monday, February 27
Dance Party Mondays, 10-10:30 a.m., Children’s Library, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Call 802-745-1391, email bhatfield@stjathenaeum.org
Wednesday, March 1
Rita Calkins Night, 6-9 p.m., Lyndon Outing Club, Lily Pond Road. Hot dogs, cocoa, s’mores around the bonfire.
Thursday, March 2
Meet The Author, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Local author Charles Fergus debuts “Lay This Body Down,” third novel in the Gideon Holtz historical mystery series.
The Country Wife, 7:30 p.m., St. Johnsbury School. By the St. Johnsbury Players. Opening Night, ladies free admission.
Friday, March 3
Snowshoeing 101, 10 a.m., St. Johnsbury Town Forest, Alms House Rd. The basics of snowshoeing. With NEK Prosper. To register call 748-9405 ext. 1026, or email jennifergr@nchcvt.org.
Skins, Skulls & Tracks, 10 a.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Exploration hosted by AMC to identify different mammals. With real skins and skulls. Info, littlib@gmail.com.
BPW St. Johnsbury Meeting, 6 p.m., The Hub, Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Call 802-748-3314, 802-684-3412, or email Armstrong.tabitha@gmail.com.
The Country Wife, 7:30 p.m., St. Johnsbury School. Play by the St. Johnsbury Players.
Karen Casey, Irish folk musician, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts.
