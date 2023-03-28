Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, March 29
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury. Sponsored by St. Johnsbury Rotary.
Lake Region Music Department concert of classics, 6:30 p.m., Lake Region Union High School cafeteria. Chamber music, Modern Band and Jazz Band performing standards by Robert Johnson, Dave Brubeck, Queen, U2. Call 802-754-2500 x219.
See The Night Sky, 7 p.m., Bethlehem NH Public Library. Variety of telescopes, with NH Astronomical Society.
Thursday, March 30
“The Beauty & Poetry of the Heavens: The Ancient Teachings of Aratus,” 1:30-3 p.m., Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury. Osher Series lecture with meteorologist/Fairbanks Planetarium director Mark S. Breen.
Phil Henry concert, 7 p.m., Willey Bldg. Auditorium, Cabot. Email cabotarts.org/folk-club.
Friday, March 31
Workshops For Dog Parents, 6-7 p.m., Tannery Marketplace, 111 Saranac Street Suite 12, Littleton. Hosted by Restorative Health Therapies, LLC. For humans only; leave pets at home.
River Bend Expo, 3-8 p.m., followed by fireworks. River Bend Career & Technical Center, Bradford. Sponsored by Cohase Chamber of Commerce. Also Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Runa In Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Hardwick Street, Greensboro. highlandartsvt.org/events/runa.
Saturday, April 1
Mike Hanley & Charlie Nadler, comedians, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. Hosted by Boston’s Gary Marino. catamountarts.org.
Rusty DeWees, “The Logger,” comedy & music “ole & new” Peacham Town Gym. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Saving Pollinators, 10 a.m.-noon, Fairbanks Museum, 1302 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Hosted by Janice Mercieri, North Country Beekeepers Association.
Chicken & Biscuit Supper, 4-6:30 p.m., Peacham Congregational Church, 56 Church Street. Proceeds benefit 2023 Vt 4-H national teams.
Glow In The Dark Egg Hunt, 10:45 a.m.-noon, Prouty Beach, Newport. Put on by Newport Parks & Recreation, 222 Main Street.
Jamie Lee Thurston Acoustic Show, American Legion Brighton Post 80, Railroad Street, Island Pond. Doors open 6 p.m.
Maple Fools 5K Fun Run, 9 a.m. Brighton Recreation, 49 Mill Street Ext. Registration 8-8:45 a.m. visitislandpond.com
Blizzard Splash Pond Skim, 12:30 p.m., Cannon Mtn., Franconia Notch.
Studio Two: Beatles Tribute, Littleton Opera House. Doors open 6:30, showtime 7 p.m.
Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Celebration, 4-8 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of the North Country, 2572 Route 302, Lisbon.
River Bend Expo, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., River Bend Career & Technical Center, Bradford. Sponsored by Cohase Chamber of Commerce.
Sunday, April 2
Low-Cost Shot Clinic, cats and dogs, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, N.H. Cash only.
Frank Sawicki discusses March 3-10 trip to Guatemala to assist doctor helping Mayan people, 1:30 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 183 Prospect Street, Lancaster, NH.
North Country Mountaineers Snowmobile Club meeting, 11 a.m. at the T-bar, Waterfront Plaza, Newport.
Monday, April 3
Legislative Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., East Side Restaurant, 47 Landing Street, Newport. Presented by Sen. Robert Starr, Reps. Michael Marcotte, Larry Labor. Contact Dan Pellerin at vice-president@vtnorthcountry.org.
Tuesday, April 4
Fair Housing Presentation, 4:30 p.m., Cobleigh Public Library, Lyndonville. By RuralEdge, CVOEC.
Northern Grafton County Republican Committee meeting, 7-9 p.m., Littleton Regional Hospital, 600 St. Johnsbury Road.
Woodsville Wells River 4th Of July Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Baldwin Memorial Library, Wells River.
Wednesday, April 5
From Red State To Blue State, 7 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, Newport. How Vermont went from most Republican to most Democratic state in nation. With journalist Chris Graff.
Thursday, April 6
Community Forum on diversity, equity and inclusion practices of the Judiciary, 4-5 p.m., Caledonia County Courthouse, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Sponsored by Vermont Supreme Court. In person or via Webex.
Housing Support Drop In Hours, 1-3 p.m., Cobleigh Public Library, Lyndonville. With staff from Vt. Dept. of Housing & Community Development, to discuss statewide Fair Housing Plan.
Friday, April 7
Seven Last Words Of Christ, 7 p.m., Peacham Congregational Church. Concert arranged for string quartet and vocal quartet.
Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto in concert, 6 p.m., Tillotson Center, 14 Carriage Lane, Colebrook, N.H.
Saturday, April 8
Bluegrass Night, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. With Beg, Borrow or Steal. Hosted by Bob & Sarah Amos.
Peacham Library Winter Coffeehouse, 7 p.m., library basement. With the band Rake Factory Union.
Mother-Son Dance, 6-8 p.m., Orleans Municipal Building. Call 802-754-8584.
Health Fair, 3-5 p.m., Albany Town Hall. All welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.