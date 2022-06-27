Upcoming Local Events
Buy Now

The Smirkus Pyramid during the 2019 Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour: Carnival (Photo by Marvin Wang)

Monday, June 27

St. Johnsbury Town Band (music), Caledonia County Courthouse Park, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org

Wednesday, June 29

Program On Reptiles, 2 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Hour-long show-and-tell with Kevin Clarkson and friendly reptiles from all over the world.

Thursday, June 30

Caledonia Jazz (live music), Kingdom Taproom, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 6:45 p.m., www.kingdomtaproom.com

Yoga on the Lawn, McIndoes Falls Academy Community Center, 6:30 p.m., https://mcindoesacademy.org/

Friday, July 1

Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

The DRS Band & Studio Two (Concerts In The Park Series), Remich Park, Littleton, N.H. 3 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/groups/2076090746006406/

Littleton First Friday Arts (arts, culture and music), Main Street, Littleton, N.H., littletonfirstfriday.wordpress.com/

Saturday, July 2

Circus Smirkus (2022 Big Top Tour), The Circus Barn, Greensboro, Vt., 1 & 6 p.m., www.smirkus.org/about-big-top-tour/

Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

Riverside Speedway (auto racing), Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com

Burke Mountain Independence Day Celebration, fireworks and more, www.skiburke.com

Island Pond Independence Day Celebration, 11 a.m. parade, fireworks at dusk, parade 11 a.m.

St. Johnsbury Town Band (patriotic music), Route 3, North Woodstock, N.H., 7 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org

Sunday, July 3

Oshima Brothers & Coyote Island (Maine-based folk pop), Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H., 8 p.m., bethlehemcolonial.org

Fireworks, Joes Pond, West Danville, Vt., Starttime at dusk, www.joespondvermont.com

Dixieland & Jazz Worship Service (with Maple Leaf Seven), United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury, Vt., 10 a.m., www.stjjazz.org

Monday, July 4

St. Johnsbury Town Band (patriotic music), Caledonia County Courthouse Park, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org

Newport July 4th Celebration (fireworks, food, and more), Gardner Park, Newport, Vt., concessions open at 5 p.m., live music by Evansville Transit Authority at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m., www.newportrecreation.org/july4.html

Cabot July 4th Celebration (community event with parade), all day events, parade begins at 11 a.m., www.cabotvermont.org

Harry Corrow Freedom Run (10 mile, 10K, 5K, and 1 mile), Prouty Beach, Newport, Vt., 8:30 a.m., kingdomgames.co/harry-corrow-freedom-run/

Derby Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m., www.newportrecreation.org/july4.html

Woodsville-Wells River 4th of July Celebration (all day events), parade on Central Street and fair, food and fireworks at Community Field in Woodsville, N.H., www.wwr4th.org

Peacham Congregational Church Annual Pulled Pork BBQ Dinner, 3-5 p.m., eat in or take out, suggested donation.

Wednesday, July 6

The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

The Markus Daniels Band (Newport summer concert series), The Waterfront Gazebo, Newport, Vt., 6 to 8:30 p.m., www.wednesdaysonthewaterfront.com/bands

Thursday, July 7

Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

Chickweed (live music), Kingdom Taproom, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 6:45 p.m., www.kingdomtaproom.com

Pinocchio (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com

Yoga on the Lawn, McIndoes Falls Academy Community Center, 6:30 p.m., https://mcindoesacademy.org/

Abenaki Music, 2 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum Children’s Room. Thirty minute performance of music from the Deer Clan of the Koaser Tribe.

Friday, July 8

7th Annual Jeezum Crow Festival (music), State Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort, All Day, https://jaypeakresort.com/

Gospel Music Concert of Hope (featuring Rick Menard), Beachside Pavilion, Prouty Beach, Newport, 7 p.m. (rain date July 15)

The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

The Barnyard Incident (Concerts In The Park Series), Remich Park, Littleton, 6 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/groups/2076090746006406/

Riverside Speedway (auto racing), Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, riversidegroveton.com

Pinocchio (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com

Saturday, July 9

Lunenburg Open Mic, Old Congregational Church, Lunenburrg Common, 6 p.m., www.topofthecommon.org

7th Annual Jeezum Crow Festival (music), State Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort, All Day, https://jaypeakresort.com/

Old Home Day (parade, fireworks, and more), Main Street, Franconia, N.H., 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., www.franconianh.org/old-home-day-2020

The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

Vermont Symphony Orchestra (classical), Burke Mountain, East Burke, Vt., 7:30 p.m., www.skiburke.com

Pinocchio (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com

Sunday, July 10

Melt (New York City funk - part of Levitt Music Series), Dog Mountain, Parks Road, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 5 p.m., https://www.catamountarts.org/

“Lively & Local: New Pleasures in History & Heritage” (historical presentation by Vt Historical Society President), Lee Farm, Route 185, Waterford (Near Stiles Pond), 1 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/Waterford-VT-Historical-Society-187352498828370/

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus (political puppetry), Bread and Puppet Theater, Glover, Vt., sideshows at 2 p.m., circus at 3, breadandpuppet.org

Pinocchio (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 2 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com

Monday, July 11

St. Johnsbury Town Band (music), St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org

Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

Tuesday, July 12

Food Truck Popup @ The Pavilion (food, music and more), 195 Bay St., St. Johnsbury, Vt., 4-7 p.m., www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/foodtruckpopup

North Country Chamber Players Spring Gala Concert and Dinner (classical), Mountain View Grant Resort, Whitefield, N.H., 6 p.m., northcountrychamberplayers.org/concerts/upcoming/

Wednesday, July 13

Taste of Lyndon, Bandstand Park/downtown Lyndonville, Vt., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., tinyurl.com/revamptheville

Zuko and The Gang (Newport summer concert series), The Waterfront Gazebo, Newport, Vt., 6 to 8:30 p.m., www.wednesdaysonthewaterfront.com/bands

Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

Thursday, July 14

Bradford Fair (rides, games, entertainment and more), Bradford Fairgrounds, Bradford, Vt. all day, bradfordfair.com

Craftsbury Chamber Players, Hardwick Town House, Hardwick, Vt., free mini-concert for kids - 2 p.m., full concert - 7:30 p.m., www.craftsburychamberplayers.org

The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

Brooks Henry (live music), Kingdom Taproom, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 6:45 p.m., www.kingdomtaproom.com

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr. (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com

Yoga on the Lawn, McIndoes Falls Academy Community Center, 6:30 p.m., https://mcindoesacademy.org/

Friday, July 15

Jerry Jam (jam band rock), Klay Knoll Farm, Bath, N.H., all day, jerryjam.com

Bradford Fair (rides, games, entertainment and more), Bradford Fairgrounds, Bradford, Vt. all day, bradfordfair.com

Della Mae (all woman string band), Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro, Vt., 6:30 p.m., https://highlandartsvt.org/

Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

Caswell & Company (Concerts In The Park Series), Remich Park, Littleton, N.H. 6 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/groups/2076090746006406/

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr. (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com

Saturday-Sunday, July 16-17

North Country Chamber Players “Summer Romance,” 4 p.m., Dow Pavilion, Franconia, N.H.

Saturday, July 16

42nd Annual Stars & Stripes Festival and Parade, Downtown Lyndon, Vt., all day / parade at 10 a.m., www.lyndonvermont.com/stars-stripes

Northeastern Speedway Reunion, celebrating the birthplace of organized auto racing in Vermont, 2229 Route 18, Waterford, Vt., 10 a.m., 802-626-5050.

Jerry Jam (jam band rock), Klay Knoll Farm, Bath, N.H., all day, jerryjam.com

Bradford Fair (rides, games, entertainment and more), Bradford Fairgrounds, Bradford, Vt. all day, bradfordfair.com

Sam Bush (Grammy winning mutli-instrumentalist), Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H., 8 p.m., bethlehemcolonial.org

The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org

Riverside Speedway (auto racing), Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr. (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments