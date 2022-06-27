Upcoming Local Events

Monday, June 27
St. Johnsbury Town Band (music), Caledonia County Courthouse Park, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org
Wednesday, June 29
Program On Reptiles, 2 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Hour-long show-and-tell with Kevin Clarkson and friendly reptiles from all over the world.
Thursday, June 30
Caledonia Jazz (live music), Kingdom Taproom, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 6:45 p.m., www.kingdomtaproom.com
Friday, July 1
Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
The DRS Band & Studio Two (Concerts In The Park Series), Remich Park, Littleton, N.H. 3 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/groups/2076090746006406/
Littleton First Friday Arts (arts, culture and music), Main Street, Littleton, N.H., littletonfirstfriday.wordpress.com/
Saturday, July 2
Circus Smirkus (2022 Big Top Tour), The Circus Barn, Greensboro, Vt., 1 & 6 p.m., www.smirkus.org/about-big-top-tour/
Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
Riverside Speedway (auto racing), Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com
Burke Mountain Independence Day Celebration, fireworks and more, www.skiburke.com
Island Pond Independence Day Celebration, 11 a.m. parade, fireworks at dusk, parade 11 a.m.
St. Johnsbury Town Band (patriotic music), Route 3, North Woodstock, N.H., 7 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org
Sunday, July 3
Oshima Brothers & Coyote Island (Maine-based folk pop), Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H., 8 p.m., bethlehemcolonial.org
Fireworks, Joes Pond, West Danville, Vt., Starttime at dusk, www.joespondvermont.com
Dixieland & Jazz Worship Service (with Maple Leaf Seven), United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury, Vt., 10 a.m., www.stjjazz.org
Monday, July 4
St. Johnsbury Town Band (patriotic music), Caledonia County Courthouse Park, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org
Newport July 4th Celebration (fireworks, food, and more), Gardner Park, Newport, Vt., concessions open at 5 p.m., live music by Evansville Transit Authority at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m., www.newportrecreation.org/july4.html
Cabot July 4th Celebration (community event with parade), all day events, parade begins at 11 a.m., www.cabotvermont.org
Harry Corrow Freedom Run (10 mile, 10K, 5K, and 1 mile), Prouty Beach, Newport, Vt., 8:30 a.m., kingdomgames.co/harry-corrow-freedom-run/
Derby Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m., www.newportrecreation.org/july4.html
Woodsville-Wells River 4th of July Celebration (all day events), parade on Central Street and fair, food and fireworks at Community Field in Woodsville, N.H., www.wwr4th.org
Peacham Congregational Church Annual Pulled Pork BBQ Dinner, 3-5 p.m., eat in or take out, suggested donation.
Wednesday, July 6
The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
The Markus Daniels Band (Newport summer concert series), The Waterfront Gazebo, Newport, Vt., 6 to 8:30 p.m., www.wednesdaysonthewaterfront.com/bands
Thursday, July 7
Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
Chickweed (live music), Kingdom Taproom, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 6:45 p.m., www.kingdomtaproom.com
Pinocchio (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com
Abenaki Music, 2 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum Children’s Room. Thirty minute performance of music from the Deer Clan of the Koaser Tribe.
Friday, July 8
7th Annual Jeezum Crow Festival (music), State Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort, All Day, https://jaypeakresort.com/
Gospel Music Concert of Hope (featuring Rick Menard), Beachside Pavilion, Prouty Beach, Newport, 7 p.m. (rain date July 15)
The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
The Barnyard Incident (Concerts In The Park Series), Remich Park, Littleton, 6 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/groups/2076090746006406/
Riverside Speedway (auto racing), Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, riversidegroveton.com
Pinocchio (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com
Saturday, July 9
Lunenburg Open Mic, Old Congregational Church, Lunenburrg Common, 6 p.m., www.topofthecommon.org
7th Annual Jeezum Crow Festival (music), State Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort, All Day, https://jaypeakresort.com/
Old Home Day (parade, fireworks, and more), Main Street, Franconia, N.H., 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., www.franconianh.org/old-home-day-2020
The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
Vermont Symphony Orchestra (classical), Burke Mountain, East Burke, Vt., 7:30 p.m., www.skiburke.com
Pinocchio (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com
Sunday, July 10
Melt (New York City funk - part of Levitt Music Series), Dog Mountain, Parks Road, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 5 p.m., https://www.catamountarts.org/
“Lively & Local: New Pleasures in History & Heritage” (historical presentation by Vt Historical Society President), Lee Farm, Route 185, Waterford (Near Stiles Pond), 1 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/Waterford-VT-Historical-Society-187352498828370/
Our Domestic Resurrection Circus (political puppetry), Bread and Puppet Theater, Glover, Vt., sideshows at 2 p.m., circus at 3, breadandpuppet.org
Pinocchio (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 2 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com
Monday, July 11
St. Johnsbury Town Band (music), St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., www.stjohnsburyband.org
Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
Tuesday, July 12
Food Truck Popup @ The Pavilion (food, music and more), 195 Bay St., St. Johnsbury, Vt., 4-7 p.m., www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/foodtruckpopup
North Country Chamber Players Spring Gala Concert and Dinner (classical), Mountain View Grant Resort, Whitefield, N.H., 6 p.m., northcountrychamberplayers.org/concerts/upcoming/
Wednesday, July 13
Taste of Lyndon, Bandstand Park/downtown Lyndonville, Vt., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., tinyurl.com/revamptheville
Zuko and The Gang (Newport summer concert series), The Waterfront Gazebo, Newport, Vt., 6 to 8:30 p.m., www.wednesdaysonthewaterfront.com/bands
Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
Thursday, July 14
Bradford Fair (rides, games, entertainment and more), Bradford Fairgrounds, Bradford, Vt. all day, bradfordfair.com
Craftsbury Chamber Players, Hardwick Town House, Hardwick, Vt., free mini-concert for kids - 2 p.m., full concert - 7:30 p.m., www.craftsburychamberplayers.org
The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 2 & 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
Brooks Henry (live music), Kingdom Taproom, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 6:45 p.m., www.kingdomtaproom.com
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr. (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com
Friday, July 15
Jerry Jam (jam band rock), Klay Knoll Farm, Bath, N.H., all day, jerryjam.com
Bradford Fair (rides, games, entertainment and more), Bradford Fairgrounds, Bradford, Vt. all day, bradfordfair.com
Della Mae (all woman string band), Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro, Vt., 6:30 p.m., https://highlandartsvt.org/
Eurydice (contemporary theater), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
Caswell & Company (Concerts In The Park Series), Remich Park, Littleton, N.H. 6 p.m., https://www.facebook.com/groups/2076090746006406/
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr. (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com
Saturday-Sunday, July 16-17
North Country Chamber Players “Summer Romance,” 4 p.m., Dow Pavilion, Franconia, N.H.
Saturday, July 16
42nd Annual Stars & Stripes Festival and Parade, Downtown Lyndon, Vt., all day / parade at 10 a.m., www.lyndonvermont.com/stars-stripes
Northeastern Speedway Reunion, celebrating the birthplace of organized auto racing in Vermont, 2229 Route 18, Waterford, Vt., 10 a.m., 802-626-5050.
Jerry Jam (jam band rock), Klay Knoll Farm, Bath, N.H., all day, jerryjam.com
Bradford Fair (rides, games, entertainment and more), Bradford Fairgrounds, Bradford, Vt. all day, bradfordfair.com
Sam Bush (Grammy winning mutli-instrumentalist), Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H., 8 p.m., bethlehemcolonial.org
The Marvelous Wonderettes (musical about the ’50s, ’60s), Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield, N.H., 7:30 p.m., www.weathervanenh.org
Riverside Speedway (auto racing), Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr. (musical theater), The Vermont Children’s Theater, Lyndon, Vt. 7 p.m., www.vermontchildrenstheater.com
