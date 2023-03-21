Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, March 22
Waterford Historical Society opens “public history season,” 6:30 p.m., Davies Memorial Library. Special hospitality/membership tables, town vault artifact.
Family Celebration Day With Tacos, 5-9 p.m., Nekca Parent-Child Center, 115 Lincoln Street, St. Johnsbury. In collaboration with Northeast Prevention Coalition, Kingdom Recovery Center and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH).
Thursday, March 23
The Making of West Danville, Then & Now, 1780-2021, 1:30-3 p.m., Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury. With co-authors Patty Houghton Conly and Jane Bolton Dimick Brown. Osher Lecture Series.
Jazz pianist David Childs playing classics and standards, 7 p.m., Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury.
Friday, March 24
The Country Wife, (rescheduled), 7:30 p.m., Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy. Presented by St. Johnsbury Players.
8th Annual Vermont Animation Festival, NVU-Lyndon. Also Saturday, March 25. Visit NorthernVermont.edu/AnimationIllustration.
Community Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Neighbors in Action, 101 Main Street, Lyndonville. 802-626-1212.
Chowder Supper, 5:30-7:30 p.m., United Community Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Donations for the benefit of church roof.
Saturday, March 25
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School. Curbside pick, dine-in options available. Presented by Good Shepherd PTG. Call 802-751-8223.
The Country Wife, (rescheduled), 7:30 p.m., Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy. Presented by St. Johnsbury Players.
Third Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Island Pond at the Pavilion. Registration 9-10:30 a.m.
Prom Skim, annual pond skim at Burke Mtn. Ski Resort, noon. Email skiburke.com/promskim.
Rabies Vaccination Clinic, 10-11:30 a.m., Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury. Walk-in clinic, dogs and cats only.
The Baffo Box Show, 7 p.m., York Street Meeting House, Lyndon. Compact cardboard comedy. Call 802-748-2600.
Goodwin Maple Open House Weekend, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Goodwin Family Maple, 1007 Mooney Road, St. Johnsbury. Also Sunday, March 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pure Gold Sugaring’s Maple Open House, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 62 Craig Pond Road, Sutton. Also Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Maple Festival, Lunenburg. Two locations, Lunenburg School, Bobbin Hill Rd., and Gilman School, 2720 River Rd. Call 802-274-2836, email questions@lunenburghistoricalsociety.org.
Mount Cabot Maple Farm Tour, 2-4 p.m. 83 Rowell Road, Lancaster, N.H. Hosted by ACT, registration required.
Fly Tying Workshop, 9:30-11 a.m., Littleton Community Center, 120 Main Street. Hosted by Ammonoosuc Trout Unlimited.
Sound And Silence: A Grief Support Group combining drumming, meditation, 10-11:30 a.m., Pope Memorial Library, Danville. First of 6-week session. Contact diane.odancer@gmail,com.
40th Annual George Syrovatka Ski Race, all day, Jay Peak Ski Resort.
Sunday, March 26
Mystery Book Quilt Raffle, drawing at 3 p.m. at Gilmore Gallery, Peacham Library. Contact quilts@peachamlibrary.org.
The Country Wife, (rescheduled), 2 p.m., Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy. Presented by St. Johnsbury Players.
Ruth Stone’s Vast Library Of The Female Mind, 2-4 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Documentary on the life & poetry of Ruth Stone.
Monday, March 27
Legislative Breakfast, 8-9 p.m., St. Johnsbury House, Main Street. Hosted by NEK Chamber of Commerce.
Maritime Fiddler Richard Wood, 7-9 p.m., Rialto Theatre, Lancaster N.H.
Tuesday, March 28
Student Dance Showcase, 4:30 p.m., Lyndon Institute. Call 535-3636.
ONGOING
Winter Farmers Market, first and third Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, St. Johnsbury.
Trivia Night, every other Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., St. J Distillery, Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Kingdom Taproom Trivia, every other Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Karaoke Night, third Friday of the month, Kingdom Taproom, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Poetry Potluck, second Wednesday each month, 7-9 p.m., Whirligig Brewery, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Inquisitive Readers Book Club, third Thursday each month, 6-7 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
Dance Party Mondays, 10-10:30 a.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Unstructured dance party for ages birth-5 with caregiver.
Pickleball, Mondays 5-7, Wednesdays 6-8, Saturday 2:30-4:30, RecFit, Mill St., St. Johnsbury.
Fat Tire Bike Rides, Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30, Lamoille Valley Rail Trail parking lot, S. Main St., St. Johnsbury. Email landanimaladventures@ gmail.com.
Night Owl Club, monthly virtual conversation about NASA, international space programs. Fairbanks Museum, St. Johnsbury.
Young Adults Night, 4:30-6:30 every third Thursday, Three Ponds, 11 Route 2 east, Danville.
Danville Community Dinner, every third Monday, congregational church, 87 Hill Street.
Open Mic Night, Wednesdays, Red Barn Brewing, Rt. 2, Danville.
Open Mic Night, Thursdays 6-9 p.m., Parker Pie, 161 County Road, West Glover
Movie Night, every third Thursday, Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville.
Sledding, Saturdays, 5-7 p.m., Burke Mtn. skiburke.com
Knitting Night, Thursdays 6-8:30 p.m., 101 Main Street, Lyndonville
Winter Saturdays In Newport, live music, 6-9 p.m., Gateway Center, Newport.
Men’s Breakfast, by East Peacham Baptist Church, 9 a.m., second Saturday each month, Peacham Library.
Death Cafe, 6 p.m., Albany Public Library, second Wednesday each month. 802-755-6107. Informational conversation about death.
Board Game Club, 1-5 p.m., Albany Public Library. Second Saturday each month. Email aplvtassistant@gmail.com.
Albany Library Writing Group, 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays. Call 802-755-6107.
Brewing And Other Fermentation, first and third Saturday, Big Papa’s, Littleton. Call 603-444-2311.
