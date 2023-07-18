Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, July 19
“Vermont & Unexpected Voices From The Civil War, 1-3 p.m., Old Stone House Museum, Brownington. Call 802-754-2022.
The Rainbow Fish Musical, 11 a.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H. By the Weathervane Theatre’s Patchwork Players.
Thursday, July 20
The Pirate Queen, 7 p.m., Vt. Children’s Theatre barn, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville
Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny, 4:30 p.m., Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield. Part of Nights of Northern Lights series.
Live Wildlife, 2 p.m. Centennial Park, Lancaster NH. From Squam Lakes Science Center. Theme, “Be An Earth Hero.”
July Bike ‘N Brews, 4-8 p.m., Franconia Inn, Route 116. Hosted by Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust.
Friday, July 21
Friday Flicks, ‘The Nut Job’, 3 p.m., Athenaeum Children’s Library, St. Johnsbury
The Pirate Queen, 7 p.m., Vt. Children’s Theatre barn, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville
Tritium Well concert, 6-8 p.m., McIndoes Academy Community Center, Mcindoe Falls. Radioactive roots, rock, reggae.
Grand Opening, 6-8 p.m., 24 Carrot, new restaurant at the Rabbit Hill Inn, Route 18, Lower Waterford. Call 748-5168.
The Rainbow Fish Musical, 11 a.m., Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield. By the Patchwork Players. Call 603-837-9322.
Artists Reception, 4-6 p.m., 110 Main Street, Colebrook NH for CRAG exhibit “Jump.”
Saturday, July 22
NEKLS Golf Tournament, first annual, 4 person scramble, Orleans Country Club. Benefits Northeast Kingdom Learning Services, Inc. Call 802-673-2435.
Knight Of Columbus Golf Tournament, Barton Golf Club, 548 Telfer Hill Road, Barton. Registration 8 a.m., shotgun start 9 a.m. Hosted by Most Holy Trinity Parish Council 7763. Info, call 802-525-1126.
The Pirate Queen, 7 p.m., Vt. Children’s Theatre barn, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville
Movie Night on the Green, 8:30 p.m., Danville green. Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Still I Rise Freedom Festival, noon-7 p.m., Glover School. Live music, family-friendly community building presented by the Town Of Glover Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Board. Info, gloverequity.org.
Open House/Hammer-In, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Ben’s Mill 2236 W. Barnet Road, Barnet. Local blacksmiths demonstrating their craft.
Gospel Music Festival, 6:30 p.m., Community Baptist Church, Whitefield. Visit cbc1816.church or call 603-837-2469.
Garden Tour, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tour of six local gardens. Part of Spring Into Summer Gardening Series. Hosted by Dailey Memorial Library, Derby. Call 802-766-5063.
Zodiac Training, 9 a.m., Crystal Lake, Barton. Vermont Army National Guard train for search and rescue missions during state emergencies such as recent floods. Public invited to watch. Call 802-3090154, email carolyn.m.haggett.mil@army.mil.
BBQ & Dance, 6-9:30 p.m., Littleton VFW Post 816, 600 Cottage Street. With the band Still Kickin’.
Search & Rescue In The White Mountains, noon-2 p.m., Littleton Food Co-op, 43 Bethlehem Road. How to hike safely, with members of Pemi Valley Search & Rescue team.
Intro To Shooting Workshop, 9-11 a.m. Groveton Fish & Game Club, Lost Nation Road, Groveton NH. With program partner Coos 4-H Sharpshooters. Call 603-631-0369.
Summer Music Festival Week Two, “Meditation & Rhapsody,” 4 p.m., Dow Academy Field, Franconia, N.H. With North Country Chamber Players. Also Sunday, July 23, 4 p.m.
Pet Treat Tasting Event, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Tractor Supply, 685 Meadow Street Suite 2, Littleton. Call 603-444-2093
Sunday, July 23
The Pirate Queen, 2 p.m., Vt. Children’s Theatre barn, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville.
Joe Samba concert, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. “The sweet spot between smoked-out Caribbean bliss and sweat-soaked punkified energy.” Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series.
Robert Rogers Of The Rangers, 3 p.m., S. Ryegate Presbyterian Church. Rogers scholar George Morrison examines the question, “Was Rogers Colonial America’s Hero or Scoundrel?” Presented by Ryegate and Newbury Historical Societies.
Poetry Reading, 3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Poets Baron Wormser and Ron Padgett reading from their work. Back Roads Reading event. Visit backroadsreading.org.
Tuesday, July 25
Food Truck Popup, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Trailhead Pavilion, Bay Street, St. Johnsbury.
Opening Celebration, 4:30-6 p.m., NVRH, Hospital Drive, for the Patrick & Marcelle Leahy Suite. Comments 4:30, tours 5-6 p.m.
Vermont Women and the Civil War, 6:30 p.m., Albany Town Hall. With Howard Coffin. Sponsored by Vermont Humanities Council and Albany Public Library.
The Rainbow Fish Musical, 11 a.m., Lions Club Community Field, Lisbon, N.H. Presented by the Weathervane Theatre’s Patchwork Players.
Book Reading/Discussion, “On The Run” with author Catherine Doucette, 6 p.m., Littleton Public Library. Call 603-444-5741.
Wednesday, July 26
Voices Of Yesteryear, 6:30 p.m., Davies Memorial Library, Lower Waterford. Update of 1999 interviews of four longtime residents depicting life in turn-of-the-20th-century Waterford. Presented by Waterford Historical Society.
North Haverhill Fair, through July 30. Visit nohaverhillfair.com.
Dave Keller Band, 6-8:30 p.m., Waterfront Gazebo, Newport. With special guest Johnny Rawls.
The Rainbow Fish Musical, 11 a.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia N.H. Presented by the Weathervane Theatre’s Patchwork Players.
Veterans Cookout & Discount Day, noon-2 p.m., Littleton Food Co-op, 43 Bethlehem Road, Littleton NH
Thursday, July 27
The Great New England Hurricane Of 1938, 7 p.m., Summit Lodge, Weeks State Park, Lancaster NH. With Dr. Lourdes Aviles.
Friday, July 28
St. J Health & Rehab Auto Show, 4-7 p.m., 1248 Hospital Drive. Proceeds benefit The Walk To End Alzheimer’s. To register contact Maria Utley at Maria.Utley@Genesishcc.com, or 802-424-4904.
The Truth About Bats, youth program, 10:30-11:30 a.m. St. Johnsbury Hub, 438 Railroad Street.
Final Fridays, street fair & gallery stroll, 4-7 p.m., Railroad Street, downtown St. Johnsbury. Adam Ezra Group, 7 p.m. Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury.
Cabot Arts & Music Festival, 6-10 p.m., Cabot Village Common. Also Saturday, July 29, 6-10 p.m. Info, CabotArts.org.
Catwolf, 7 p.m., Centennial Park, Lancaster. Female rock band. Part of Rockin’ the Park concert series.
The Rainbow Fish Musical, 11 a.m., Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield. By the Patchwork Players. Call 603-837-9322.
