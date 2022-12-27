Upcoming Local Events Dec 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The 25th annual First Night North celebration concludes with a midnight fireworks display at St. Johnsbury Academy on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (Photo by Paul Hayes) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, December 28Victor Matheisen: Recent Oil Paintings Of The NEK & Beyond, Parker Pie Gallery, 161 County Rd., W. Glover. Through Feb. 28, 2023.Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org to make appointment. Friday, December 30Open House, Mountain View Farm, 101 Mountain View Rd., Whitefield (Mountain View Grand Resort)Saturday, December 31First Night North, 4 p.m.-midnight, St. Johnsbury. Events all over town. Schedule at firstnightnorth.org.Night Of Queens, 8 p.m.-midnight, Highland Center for the Arts, Hardwick St., Greensboro. Call 802-533-2000, email holidaymarket@highlandartsvt.org, info highlandartsvt.org.New Year’s Noon Ball, 10 a.m., North Country Resource Center, 629 Main St., Lancaster N.H. Hosted by Coos County 4-H. For young people age 11-17. Register at https://v2.4honline.com.Fireworks Show & Torchlight Parade, 4:30-7 p.m., Cannon Mtn., Franconia Notch.Wednesday, January 4Orleans County Maple Producers Association Annual Meeting & Dinner, 5 p.m., Eastside Restaurant, Newport. Friday, January 6A Swinging Epiphany Celebration, 7 p.m., United Community Church, Main St., St. Johnsbury. With the Swing North Big Band & vocalist Jeanne Robillard. Info, stjjazz.org.Third annual Cabot 12th Night Celebration, 7-10 p.m. Numerous events, visit cabotarts.org.21 & Under Open Mic, 7-10 p.m., The Loaing Dock, 35 Mill St., Littleton. Sponsored by North Country Pride.Saturday, January 7Third annual Cabot 12th Night Celebration, noon-8 p.m. Numerous events, visit cabotarts.org.Aura Photography Day, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 6124 Macks Mountain Rd., Cabot. By Starling Retreat and Aura Insights Photography.Pro Wrestling, WFA Reborn Tour, 6 p.m., Littleton Opera House.Sunday, January 8All You Can Eat Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., VFW 798 Post & Auxiliary, 141 Central St., Newport.Wednesday, January 11Ribbon Cutting, 11 a.m., Do North Woodworking, 930 Broad St., Lyndonville. Unveiling of the Forest Accelerator program. More from this section Fire Crews Set Aside Christmas Plans To Battle Blaze North Country:Some Bird Species See Greater Population Declines Omnibus Bill Funding Projects In Lyndon, Newport 