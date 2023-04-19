Upcoming Local Events
Buy Now

Many sweet treats are in store at Saturday's Kingdom Maple Festival in downtown St. Johnsbury, including Eddie's Bakery, which made these maple donuts. Based in Waterford, Eddie's will be among more than 40 vendors at the 10 a.m.-3 p.m. street fair. More details can be found at discoverstjohnsbury.com/maplefest. (Courtesy photo)

Wednesday, April 19

Works Of Poet Maxine Kumin, presented by Suzy Colt, 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library. Part of National Poetry Month.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments