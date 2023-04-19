Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, April 19
Works Of Poet Maxine Kumin, presented by Suzy Colt, 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library. Part of National Poetry Month.
Thursday, April 20
The Rocky Horror Show, 7:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players. Email bxo07270@nvu.vsc.edu or call 802-626-3663.
“Beauty From A Canoe,” 1:30-3 p.m., Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury. Slide photographs of the Connecticut River, surrounding areas with Belinda Emmons, Rabbit Run Photography. Osher Lecture Series.
“One Man’s Trash: An Earth Day Celebration,” 12:30 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. With Boston-based Cirque Us.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon-4 p.m., Burke Mountain Hotel ballroom. Call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767), or visit redcrossblood.org and enter burke to schedule an appointment.
Friday, April 21
The Rocky Horror Show, 7:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players. Email bxo07270@nvu.vsc.edu or call 802-626-3663.
Community Book Discussion, “The Most Costly Journey,”1:30-2:30 p.m., Pope Memorial Library, Danville. Stories of migrant farmworkers in Vermont.
Film “Salmon Of The Clyde River,” showing 6 p.m., Kingdom Brewing, Newport. Debut of MWA’s “Watershed News & Brews” series.
Student Wildlife Art Competition, Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Presented by Vermont Wildlife Education Fund. Through April 30.
Six Pillars Of Brain Health, 10:30 a.m., Littleton Area Senior Center. Call (603) 444-6050 or email Kripp@gcscc.org.
Cabin Fever Carnival Fundraiser, 5 p.m., GRACE, 59 Mill Street, Hardwick.
Saturday, April 22
Kingdom Maple Festival, Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Pancake breakfast 8:30-11 a.m., United Community Church, Main Street. Sweet Street Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Railroad Street.
Poetry Recording Studio, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 378 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Part of 2023 Maple Festival.
Poetry And Pie, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library. Email albanypubliclibraryvt@gmail.com
Yard Sale/Bake Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion, Maple Street, St. Johnsbury. Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary.
Cirque Us Family Circus Workshop, 3 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall.
One Man’s Trash: A Repurposed Circus, 7 p.m., by Cirque Us, ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall.
Chicken Saltimbocca Dinner, 5 p.m., Danville Methodist Church, 89 Park Street. Benefits church operating, outreach programs.
Weather Wise: The Science Of Weatherlore, 11 a.m. Bethlehem Public Library. With meteorologist Mark Breen.
Low Lily In Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
The Rocky Horror Show, 7:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players. Email bxo07270@nvu.vsc.edu or call 802-626-3663.
Spring Cleanup & Celebration, 10 a.m., Railroad Park, Woodsville, N.H. Community Resource Fair, 3 p.m., Patrick Ross Band 4 p.m. Contact jmitchell@sau23.org.
Sunday, April 23
The Rocky Horror Show, 2:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players. Email bxo07270@nvu.vsc.edu or call 802-626-3663.
Nicolas Boulerice with Frederic Samson, 7 p.m. concert, York Street Meetinghouse, Lyndon.
Highland Hootenanny, 4:30-7:30, outdoors at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Music, bonfire, Hawaiian BBQ.
“Poetry Along The Camino,” 7:30 p.m., East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. Retired minister Larry Jones recounts 500-mile spiritual pilgrimage in northern Spain.
“Brilliant Colors,” 4 p.m., Plainfield Opera House. Music concert by the Champlain Trio celebrating spring & a vibrant world for the imaginative listener. Presented by Plainfield Arts (Friends of Plainfield Opera House).
Monday, April 24
NEK Chamber Legislative Breakfast, 8 a.m., St. Johnsbury House, Main Street.
Barnyard Chicken Farming, 7 p.m., Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster, N.H. With local resident Ray Berthiaume. Call 603-788-3352 or email weekslib@myfairpoint.net
Wednesday, April 26
“Covered Bridges of the North Country,” 6:30 p.m., Davies Memorial Library, Waterford. With Kim Varney Chandler.
Connecticut River Conservancy, meet and greet, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Littleton Community Center, 120 Main Street. Visit ctriver.org.
Works Of Poet Robert Frost, 6 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library. Presented by author/poet Jeffrey Zygmont.
