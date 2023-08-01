Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, August 2
The Old Man and the Old Moon, 11 a.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H. Play by the Patchwork Players. Part of Kids at the Colonial series.
Puppet Show, by Modern Times Theatre, 5:30 p.m. on the McIndoes Academy Green, 37 Academy Lane.
Storytime With Goats, 10-11:30 a.m., Crooked Mile Cheese, 4962 Old County Road, Waterford. With April’s Teaching Tree and the goats in story adventures with Three Billy Goats Gruff. Call/text 802-274-4105.
Beer Program, “From Homebrew to the House of Fermentology,” 5 p.m., Greensboro Free Library, 53 E. Craftsbury Rd. With master brewer/author Bill Mares. Presented by Vermont Humanities
Studio Two, 6-8:45 p.m., Waterfront Gazebo, 100 Main Street, Newport. Live music with Studio Two. Newport Summer Concert Series.
The Capital Crime Of Witchcraft, 6:30 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill Corner. With Margo Burns. Presented by Haverhill Historical Society.
Thursday, August 3
“How To Train Your Dragon,” 10 a.m. Free screening of 2010 film, Fuller Hall, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Presented by Catamount Arts.
Summer Sippin’ & Schoolin’, 9 a.m.-noon, Crumb Bum Bakery, 97 Main Street, Littleton. Discussion of public education in New Hampshire with members of the education justice coalition. Info, sarah@granitestateprogress.org.
Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Profile Plaza, Franconia Notch. 20th anniversary of collapse of the Old Man of the Mountains. Activities, speakers. Info, oldmannh.org
Open Rehearsal, North Country Chamber Players, 2:30-4:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 35 School Street, Littleton. Drop-ins welcome.
Friday, August 4
Hardwick Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Atkins Field, Granite Street. Extended one hour for after-market celebration with MexiRico Autentico, & Caledonia Spirits.
Lyndon Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Bandstand Park, Lyndonville.
It’s DeLovely: A Tribute To Cole Porter, 7 p.m., Jefferson NH Community Center, 178 Meadows Road.
Bob Pratte Band, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Part of Concert in the Park Series.
The Brothers Grateful, 7 p.m., Centennial Park, Lancaster NH. Rockin the Park concert series.
Saturday, August 5
92nd Annual Danville Fair, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on the green. Parade 10:30 p.m., theme “Supporting Danville’s History.” Day starts with Bear Crawl 5K Fun Run, 9:30-11 a.m. Schedule, danvillevtchamber.org.
Col. Addison W. Preston Uniform Dedication, 2 p.m., Choate Sias House, 121 Hill Street, Danville. Presented by Danville Historical Society. Civil War uniform, other Civil War artifacts. Authentic Civil War cannon, muskets will fire 2:45-3 p.m.
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot.
Dog Party, noon-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Live music with the Audrey Drake Band, food, dog contests, Doggie Walk of Fame with pup-arrazzi.
Defending The Dark, 7 p.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Movie on light pollution. With filmmaker Tara Roberts Zabriskie.
VBA Spaghetti Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Caledonia Forest & Stream Club, 706 Field & Stream Road, St. Johnsbury. Benefits Vt. Bowhunters Association.
Mac & Cheese Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Lavender Essentials of Vermont, 2013 Herrick Road, Derby. Also the Lavender 5K road race, 10 a.m.
Ryegate Summer Fair, 4-7 p.m., East Ryegate Village. Call 802-584-3296. Rain date August 6.
Fairy Festival, 1-4 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Visit highlandartsvt.org.
Flood Relief Event, Snug Valley Farm Pasture Walk/BBQ Potluck, 4-10 p.m., Snug Valley Farm, 824 Pumpkin Lane, E. Hardwick. Proceeds go to Center for an Agricultural Economy to help flood-affected farms.
Comedy Night, 7 p.m., Devaney Farmstand, 3843 Hudson Road, W. Charleston. Six comedians from Vt., NH. Also noon BBQ. Annual benefit for Charleston Volunteer Fire Department. Bring lawn chair, cooler, bug spray.
Book Sale/Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dailey Library, Derby. Vendors selling wares on the green, Derby Jr. High School. Call 802-766-5063.
Run For The Rescue, 8 a.m., five-mile run/walk, Arnold’s Rescue, & the Old Stone House Museum, 2531 Hinman Settler Road, Brownington. To benefit Arnold’s Rescue. To register call 239-872-7333.
Newport Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Causeway.
Newport Summer Stroll, 8 p.m., Gardner Park. Local artists, tent vendors, art by Bread & Puppet, music by the Marcus Daniels Band.
Craftsbury Farmers Market, 2-5 p.m. on the Common.
SheBang, 6 p.m. concert, Mcindoes Academy Community Center, 37 Academy Lane, Mcindoe Falls. Cuban, percussion/vocal ensemble, Haitian rhythms & songs. Bring dance shoes.
North Country Chamber Players, 7 p.m., Sugar Hill Meeting House, Route 117. Program “Friends Forever.”
The Ballroom Thieves, 8 p.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H. Indie folk-rock duo. Doors open at 7
3rd Annual Forever Four Ride, Woodsville NH, in memory of Nicholas J. Fortier. Starts noon at Woodsville Walmart, end at Jamie Lynn’s, Woodsville. Bikes, cars, trucks welcome. Info, forever4foundation.org.
Sunday, August 6
Farm Tour, 1-4 p.m., Sunday Bell Farm, Tampico Road, Danville. Cookout, activities. Part of Vermont Open Farm Week Aug. 6-13. diginvt.com.
Mobley concert, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury. Austin-based musician’s new CD “a retro-futuristic world of seductively sinister melodies, distorted synths, jagged cuts, and propulsive rhythms.”
Poetry Reading, 3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts. Poets Didi Jackson and Kerrin McCadden reading from their work. Visit backroadsreadings.org.
Car Show, North Country Union High School, Veterans Avenue, Newport. Cars of Yesteryear’s 39th show. Registration 8 a.m.-noon, show for spectators 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds fund annual toolbox and scholarship awards. Call/text 802-363-6832.
400 Miles Down The CT River, 1 p.m., American Legion hall, 60 Railroad St., Island Pond. Narrated slide presentation with author Michael Tougias. Hosted by Island Pond Historical Society.
Car & Mustang Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Beech Hill Automotive, 4093 Main Street (Rt. 302), Bethlehem, NH. Hosted by Above the Notch Car Club. Call 603-869-2181.
North Country Chamber Players, 4 p.m., Mountain View Grand resort, Route 3, Whitefield. Program “Friends Forever.”
MARK209 concert, 6 p.m., E&R Dairy Farm, 516 Meadows Road, Jefferson, N.H (Route 115A). “Country music with a Jesus kick.” Free-will offering. Bring lawn chairs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.