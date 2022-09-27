Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, September 28
Digging Waterford, 4:30 p.m., Davies Library, Waterford. Hosted by Waterford Historical Society. Display of newly-discovered artifacts, including Civil War-era items.
A Chorus Line, Weathervane Theatre, 7 p.m., weathervanenh.org
Thursday, September 29
Attorney General Candidates Forum, 7-8:30 p.m., Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury. Presented by League of Women Voters.
Fact & Fiction Of Knee & Hip Replacements, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Hosted by Littleton Regional Healthcare. Call 603-444-9304, or visit LittletonHealthcare.org/virtualseries.
Snowflake Bentley, His Life & Times, 1:30 p.m., Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury. Part of OLLI Lecture Series.
NEK Fall Foliage Festival, Peacham, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Foliage luncheon 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Peacham School cafeteria. Call 802-592-3320.
A Chorus Line, Weathervane Theatre, 2 & 7 p.m., weathervanenh.org
Friday, September 30
Listen Up, a film musical based on the lives of Vermont teens about their lives, their town, and their schools, 7:30 p.m., Catamount Arts. Q&A to follow with local teens. listenupvt.org.
Final Fridays, 4-7:30 p.m., downtown St. Johnsbury. With the Dwight + Nicole Trio, Soul on a Rocket, 6 p.m.
Open Stage, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Cavern, 43 Perkins St., St. Johnsbury (RecFit).
NEK Fall Foliage Festival, Barnet, 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Hub of activity at McIndoe Falls Academy. Call 978-770-3362.
Quilt Show/Raffle, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., ice cream social 2-5 p.m., Barnet Village Church, 100 Church Street.
European Coffee Hour, 1-4 p.m., West Barnet Church. To benefit Presbyterian Church of Barnet.
Goodwillie House Tours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Barnet Center Road (1/4 mile north of W. Barnet Rd.).
Benefit Auction & Chicken BBQ Dinner, 4-6 p.m., Arnold’s Rescue, 91 Old Cemetery Lane, Brownington. Takeout meals 4-7:30 p.m. Auction begins 5:30. To benefit medical care costs for Baby Levi.
Blood Brothers, Weathervane Theatre, 7 p.m., weathervanenh.org
Listen Up, movie based on lives of Vermont teens about their lives, their town, their school, 7:30 p.m., Catamount Arts. Q&A to follow with local teens. listenupvt.org
Saturday, October 1
Bears & Brews, 3-7 p.m., Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Email kweiss@fairbanksmuseum.org for more info.
Pie Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. by Friends of the Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, St. Johnsbury
Dog Mountain Annual Fall Party, noon-4 p.m., 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury.
Let’s Get Cookin’ Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury. Pie baking/chili cooking contests, celebrity judges, public judges. Benefits church kitchen fund. Unitedcommunitychurchucc@gmail.com
Roast Pork/Baked Bean & Ham Dinner, Lyndonville United Methodist Church, 100 Church St. Order by Sept. 27. Call 802-626-5057.
Open House, 1-3 p.m., Passumpsic Community Baptist Church. Selection of pies to be served.
Waterford Party, 9 a.m.-noon, Fire Station, Duck Pond Road. Hosted by the historical society and fire department.
Cold Weather Preparedness, 3 p.m. presentation by the NEK Medical Reserve Corps at Albany Public Library. Ways to stay protected during extreme cold, power outages, ice/snow storms.
Salute Granby, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., celebrating 30th year of Forest Federal Legacy. Events around town
More from this section
Rubber Ducky Derby, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ben’s Mill, 2236 W. Barnet Rd., Barnet.
NEK Fall Foliage Festival, Groton, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Chicken pie supper serving times 4:30, 5:30 & 6:30. Call 892-999-8808 for tickets.
AWARE Fall Foliage Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hardwick Elementary School
2nd Annual Harvest Festival, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Westmore Community Church. Call 802-673-2433.
The Queen’s Cartoonists (jazz), ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury, Vt., 7 p.m., catamountarts.org
Graniteer, (outdoor lifestyle event), 4-8 p.m., Riverfront Commons, Littleton, N.H. graniteoutdoors.org.
EV Ride & Drive Exposition, 1-4 p.m., Bethlehem N.H. Public Library. Presented by Bethlehem Energy Commission & Clean Energy NH.
A Chorus Line, Weathervane Theatre, 2 & 7 p.m., weathervanenh.org.
Sea Glass Workshop, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., GNWCA, Columbia, N.H. Call Judy Erickson at 603-631-3651.
Ammonoosuc Valley ATV Clubs “Augie Day” Poker Run, starts 9 a.m. at Augie’s Take-A-Break Pavilion, across from Aldrich General Store, 3039 Dartmouth College Hwy., N. Haverhill.
Riverside Speedway, Riverside Speedway & Adventure Park, Groveton, N.H., riversidegroveton.com
Fly To Pie Kingdom Marathon (26.2, 17, 13.5 and 6 mile), long course start at Newport Airport, six mile start at Irasburg Common, finish at Parker Pie in West Glover, kingdomgames.co/fly-to-pie-kingdom-marathon
Yard Sale, to benefit Kingdom Animal Shelter, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Butler’s Bus Service, Red Village Road, Lyndonville. Call 802-249-3199 or 802-748-3866
Sunday, October 2
No Limiit Cash & Tournament Texas Hold Em, Moose Lodge 1779, 2388 Portland St., St. Johnsbury. Call 748-9756 or 603-398-7272. A day of poker & pool to benefit Moose Heart & Moose Haven.
Autumn on the Green, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rt. 2, Danville. Artisans, crafters, cottage industries, businesses. More info, danvillevtchamber.org
Annual Chicken Pie Dinner, Albany Methodist Church. Two seatings, noon & 1 p.m. For reservations call 802-754-2790
Paddle The Border, 10 a.m., from Newbury boat launch to Bugbee Landing, Bradford. newburyconservation.org or cohase.org
5th annual FallFest, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Centennial Park, Lancaster
COVID info/monkeypox update, 3 p.m., Craftsbury Library. With epidemiologist Ramona Israel. Call 802-586-9683, email director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
Intimate Apparel, Weathervane Theatre, 2 p.m., weathervanenh.org
Monday, October 3
Life Line Stroke Screening, Elks Lodge 1343, 118 Western Ave., St. Johnsbury. Pre-registration required, call 800-772-8243.
Tuesday, October 4
North Country Quilters Guild meeting, 6:30 p.m., Church of God, Derby. Program “Orphan Block Adoption Swap.
A Chorus Line (Broadway classic), Weathervane Theatre, 7 p.m., weathervanenh.org
Wednesday, October 5
First Wednesdays, 7 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Program, “Maple, Vermont’s Medicine of Connection” with author/theologian Damian Costello.
First Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, Newport. Series hosted by Vt. Humanities. Presentation by father/son storytellers/musicians Joseph and Jesse Bruchac of the Nulhegan Abenaki Nation. Call 802-334-7902.
Intimate Apparel, Weathervane Theatre, 7 p.m., weathervanenh.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.