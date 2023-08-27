Upcoming Local Events

Tuesday, August 29
Dana & Sue Robinson, 6 p.m., Cabot Village Common, folk/Americana music. Bring lawn chair, cabotarts.org.
Forest Stories: An East Craftsbury Walk, 6 p.m. Simpson Memorial Library. Walk down Whetstone Brook Road with forester Jared Nunery.
Panel Discussion with local authors about writing/publishing, 7 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill NH. Hosted by Haverhill Library Association.
Wednesday, August 30
Kyudo Gathering, Karme Choling Shambala Meditation Center, Barnet. Kyudo, “the Way of the Bow,” Japanese archery. Through Sept. 3. With Jim Boorstein. Email KarmeCholing.org/programs.
Littleton Speaks, 5-7 p.m., Opera House. Interactive community conversation. Facilitated conversation and panel discussion. Virtually at: https://nchcnh.info/LittletonSpeaks. All welcome.
Thursday, August 31
Community Supper, 6 p.m., Wheelock Town Hall. Results of Wheelock Village Walk Audit, ideas for next steps. Reservations, wheelockcmty@gmail.com or call 802-626-3109. Project of the Wheelock Community Initiative, funding from AARP.
Tiny Toes Ballet, Registration/Dancewear Swap, 2-7 p.m., 518 Main Street, Lyndonville. Info, vermonttinytoesballet@gmail.com.
Film “A Kaddish For Bernie Madoff,” 6:30 p.m., Colonial Theatre, Main Street, Bethlehem NH. Guest speaker, Alicia Rose. Part of White Mountain Jewish Film Festival.
Lancaster Fair, Route 3, opening day. Thirteenth annual fireman’s muster, 7 p.m., main grandstand. Visit lancasterfair.com.
Friday-Sunday, September 1-3
Kyudo - The Art Of Japanese Archery, Karme Choling Shambala Meditation Center, Barnet. Email KarmeCholing.org/programs.
Friday, September 1
Lyndonville Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Bandstand Park.
The Dirty Looks Band, 5 p.m. on the Catamount stage, Lakeside Park, Island Pond.
Raized On Radio, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Finale of Concerts in the Park series.
Lancaster Fair, Route 3. Versatile horse & rider demonstration, 6 p.m. Quiet Riot 7:30 p.m., main grandstand. Visit lancasterfair.com.
Saturday, September 2
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot.
Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Vt. Children’s Theatre, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville. Movie, Jumanji. Doors open at 5 p.m. Presented by Caledonia County Relay for Life.
Slambovian Circus of Dreams, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts. Rootsy psychedelia music.
Soggy Po’ Boys, 1 p.m. on the Catamount stage, Lakeside Park, Island Pond.
The Party Crashers, 5 p.m. on the Catamount Stage, Lakeside Park, Island Park.
So Long Summer, Hello Fall, 11th annual festival, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Wells River. Antique tractor show, giant zucchini contest, other activities.
Richard Smith, acoustic guitarist, 8 p.m., the Loading Dock, Mill Street, Littleton.
Newport Summer Stroll, 8 p.m., Gardner Park. Vendors, performance by Jaded Ravins. Call 802-334-6345, email info@newportrecreation.org.
Tango Fantastico!, 4 p.m., Dow Pavilion, Franconia NH. By the North Country Chamber Players.
Lancaster Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Centennial Park, Main Street.
Lancaster Fair, Route 3. Aaron Tippin concert, 7:30 p.m., main grandstand (paid show).
Saturday-Sunday, September 2-3
LibertyStock, Pransky Road, Cabot. Music, markets, camping, cannafest, local vendors. Benefit for Vt. flood recovery. libertystock.org.
Jay Peak Trail Running Festival, 9:30 a.m., Jay Peak Resort.
Sunday, September 3
17th Annual Pondathon, 9 a.m., Island Pond Town Beach. Followed by Great Canoe Race, 11:30 a.m., Human Foosball Tournament 12:30 p.m. Info, BrightonRecreationVT.org.
Twilight Stars Party, 5-10 p.m., Grammar School, Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village, Brownington. Guided astronomy tour of the night sky above Prospect Hill, live music, beer garden, pizza.
Tango Fantastico!, 4 p.m., Mountain View Grand Resort, Whitefield NH. By the North Country Chamber Players.
Lancaster Historical Society Summer Flea Market, morning hours, 226 Main Street. Visit lancasterhistorynh.org.
Lancaster Fair, Route 3. Big Rig Truck Pull & Show ‘N Shine, 1 p.m.
