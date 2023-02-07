Upcoming Local Events

Thursday, February 9
Author Talk With Laura Lee Bond, 4 p.m. Simpson Library, E. Craftsbury. Reading excerpts from her first book “The Love Around Us.” Info, jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Book Discussion, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” 7 p.m., Abbie Greenleaf Library, Franconia. Part of the Abbie Book Group. Call 603-823-8424, email abbielibrary.org.
Friday, February 10
22nd Annual Father-Daughter Dance, 7-9 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, Maple St., St. Johnsbury. Call 802-751-8223.
Assasins, play by Theatre UP, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. Opening night. For full schedule visit theatreupnh.org or call 603-259-1213.
Karaoke Spaghetti Dinner, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 7, 51, Main St., Hardwick. Call 802-472-6143.
Trumbo: Red, White & Blacklisted, play 7 p.m., Plainfield Opera House. Also same time Feb. 11, 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Saturday, February 11
The Gift Of Warmth, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., NEKCA Parent/Child Center, 115 Lincoln St., St. Johnsbury. Soup, hot chocolate and a blanket. Call 748-6040.
World Gone Crazy, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall. Standup comedy with a rock n roll soundtrack.
Ryegate Winter Carnival, noon-3 p.m., Ticklenaked Pond area. Sledding, skating, horse-drawn wagon rides, XC skiing.
4th Annual Dick Page Landowner Appreciation Chicken BBQ Dinner, 11 a.m., Groton Town Garage, 2681 Scott Highway.
Cabin Fever Spaghetti Dinner & Dance, 6-11 p.m., 3210 Rt. 122, Sheffield. To benefit Sheffield Food Pantry. Call 802-397-2263 or 802-473-2212.
Guild Hall Cabin Fever Concert with Josh Jackman, 6:30 p.m., Guild Hall (town hall), Guildhall. Call 802-695-1305.
Valentine’s Dance, 5-8 p.m., Littleton High School cafeteria. Put on by Littleton Parks & Rec. To register visit littletonnh.myrec.com
Valentine Dance, 7-11:45 p.m., American Legion Post 20, Woodsville NH.
Winterlude, 2 p.m. Alumni Hall, 75 Court St., Haverhill. “Journey To Vienna” concerto with the North Country Chamber Players.
Historic Movie Night, 6 p.m. Albany Town Hall. Films of farming activities in the late 1920s-40s. Also footage after the 1927 flood and the 1938 hurricane. With Paul Daniels of Albany Historical Society.
Radon Awareness, 3 p.m., Albany Public Library. Led by NEK medical reserve corps. Call 802-777-7851, email rebecca.petelle@vermont.gov.
Hobo’s Cabin Fever Party, 5-11 p.m., Canaan American Legion, 79 Kingsley Rd., Canaan. BBQ dinner & dance.
Sunday, February 12
Snow Days 2023, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Lyndon Outing Club, Lily Pond Rd. Sledding event put on by Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Safety In The Backcountry, 1-5 p.m., Peacham Congregational Church. Multi speaker program. Call 802-592-3055.
Winterlude, 2 p.m. Mountain View Grand, Whitefield. “Journey To Vienna” concerto with the North Country Chamber Players.
Tuesday, February 14
Love Your Library Bake Sale, noon-7 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Call 802-297-7545.
Valentine’s Day Dessert & Dancing, 7-9 p.m., United Community Church, Main St., St. Johnsbury. With the Swing North Big Band.
Valentine’s Day Candlelit Snowshoe, 5:30-8 p.m., NorthWoods Stewardship Center, 154 Leadership Dr., Island Pond. Call 802-723-6551.
Wednesday, February 15
Love Your Library Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Call 802-297-7545.
NEK Tipsy At The Gap, 7-8:30 p.m., Gap Pub & Grille, Rt. 5A, Orleans. Residents share laughable stories “On Becoming A Woodchuck,” raising a family of seven in Vt. 40 years ago. Call 802-525-4187.
Introduction To Jewelry Making, 7-8 p.m., Barton Arts Center, 396 Main St. With resident artist Larry Bowser. Call 802-360-4210, email greaterbartonarts@gmail.com.
Friday, February 17
History Of American Whiskey Tasting (& Bacon), 7-8:30, Lancaster (NH) Motel, 112 Main St. Sample different whiskeys. With Nigel Manley.
Peacham Winter Carnival, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., town school. Bonfire, skating, snowshoeing, history of skiing in Danville. Call 802-5923218, email townclerk@peacham.org. Also Saturday, Feb. 18, same time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.