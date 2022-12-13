Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, Dec. 14
Kingdom Mountain Dulcimers Holiday Concert, 1 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Call 802-748-8291, email inform@stjathenaeum.org.
Poetry Potluck Open Mic, 7-9 p.m., Whirligig Brewery, 397 Railroad St. #2, St. Johnsbury. Call 1-888-757-5559 ext. 109.
Island Pond Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., NorthWoods Stewardship Center. Part of 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Contact bobstymeist@gmail.com.
Thursday, December 15
Community Conversation & Celebration, 6-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Hosted by Business & Professional Women St. Johnsbury. Call 802-748-3314 or 802-684-3412.
Holiday Gathering, 5 p.m., Do North CoWorking, 930 Broad St., Lyndon. Showing Do North Coworking’s renovated space, third-floor expansion.
Job Fair, 3-6 p.m., KESD central office, 64 Campus Lane, Lyndon Institute. Info, Kingdomeast.org or schoolspring.com.
Dance & Drama Concert, 6-7:30 p.m., North Country Union High School, Veterans Ave., Newport. Program “Raising the Barre.”
Little Women, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Directed by Steve Gonyaw.
Franconia North Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Meeting & Northern Star Award, 5-9 p.m., Franconia Inn, 1172 Easton Rd., Franconia.
Friday, December 16
Campfire, Carols & Cocoa, 7 p.m., Concord Community Church, 481 Main St.
Karaoke Night & Ugly Sweater Competition, 6:30 p.m., Kingdom Taproom, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury.
Ugly Sweater Party, 9-10 p.m., The Whiskey Den, 48 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Open Stage, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Grist Mill Cavern, 49 Perkins St., St. Johnsbury (RecFit). Organized by high school students.
Sip n Sew: Stocking or Holiday Garland, 5-8 p.m., Chrysalis Creative, 75 Eastern Ave. Suite 203, St. Johnsbury. Registration required, call 802-684-0233.
VSO Brass Quintet & Counterpoint, 7:30 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St. With Lake Region Union High School chorus members.
Evergreen Craft Night, 5:30 p.m., 70 Redington St., Littleton. Created by Littleton Food Pantry. Register at https://bit.ly/bridgeevents
Little Women, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Directed by Steve Gonyaw.
Saturday, December 17
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad Street, Lyndonville.
Holiday Bazaar Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. Email anniestreasures802@yahoo.com.
Winter Farmers Market (indoors), 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, Depot Square, St. Johnsbury.
Opening Reception, 4-5:30 p.m., for 8th annual Catamount Arts Juried Art Show, Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Paula Poundstone, comedian, 7-9 p.m., Fuller Hall, Main St., St. Johnsbury. Tickets, catamountarts.org.
A Very Haven Holiday, 6-9 p.m., Haven, 18 Eastern Ave. St. Johnsbury. Refreshments, levity, celebrating one year in business.
Holiday Show & Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Peacham Corner Guild, 643, Bayley-Hazen Rd. Call 802-592-3332.
Light Up The Night Festival, 6 p.m., Craftsbury Commons. Parade 6 p.m.
Little Women, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Directed by Steve Gonyaw.
Mistletoe Market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Littleton Opera House. Kids activities, wrapping by Jazzy Children’s Fund.
The Spirits of Midwinter Gallery Reading with psychic medium Josh Simonds, 7 p.m., Littleton Opera House. deepeartharts.com/mistletoemarket.
Holiday Singalong, 1-2 p.m., Littleton Food Co-op Cafe, Rt. 302/Cottage St., Littleton.
Ski For Hunger Food Drive, Cannon Mtn., Franconia. Benefits Good Neighbor Pantry, Franconia. info@cannonmt.com.
Movie Premiere “Anywhere From Here,” 6:30 p.m., Peabody Lodge, Cannon Mtn., Franconia. By Matchstick Productions.
Annual Legion Christmas Party, 5-7 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 4 Ammonoosuc St., Woodsville, N.H.
White Mountain Voices Christmas concert, 3 p.m., Lancaster (NH) Congregational Church.
Tuba Christmas, 1 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Colebrook. Visit gnwca.org.
Saturn People’s Sound Collective, 7 p.m., Haybarn, Goddard College, Plainfield. 20 piece big band, “the intersection of post rock, creative music & outer space.” With special guest Sound Check. Info, brianboyes.com.
Sunday, December 18
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad Street, Lyndonville.
Holiday Show & Bake Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Peacham Corner Guild, 643, Bayley-Hazen Rd. Call 802-592-3332.
White Mountain Voices Christmas concert, 3 p.m., Littleton Congregational Church.
Mountain View Farm Open House, 8:30-10 a.m., Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Whitefield.
Little Women, 2 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Directed by Steve Gonyaw.
Monday, December 19
Danville Community Dinner, 6 p.m., Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill St.
Tuesday, December 20
The Longest Night Service, 6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church of Littleton, 189 Main St.
