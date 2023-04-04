Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, April 5
From Red State To Blue State, 7 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, Newport. How Vermont went from most Republican to most Democratic state in nation. With journalist Chris Graff.
An Evening With Spirits, 7-9 p.m., Sheffield Town Hall, 3210 Route 122. With psychich medium Josh Simonds. To benefit Sheffield Food Pantry.
Thursday, April 6
Community Forum on diversity, equity and inclusion practices of the Judiciary, 4-5 p.m., Caledonia County Courthouse, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Sponsored by Vermont Supreme Court. In person or via Webex.
PoemTown: Midday Open Mic Poetry Reading, 1-2 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
Housing Support Drop In Hours, 1-3 p.m., Cobleigh Public Library, Lyndonville. With staff from Vt. Dept. of Housing & Community Development, to discuss statewide Fair Housing Plan.
Maple Dinner, 6 p.m., Chef Joe’s, 651 Main Street, Franconia. Proceeds support Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ ‘Forest Society North’ project at the The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem.
Friday, April 7
Seven Last Words Of Christ, 7 p.m., Peacham Congregational Church. Concert arranged for string quartet and vocal quartet.
Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto in concert, 6 p.m., Tillotson Center, 14 Carriage Lane, Colebrook, N.H.
Saturday, April 8
Craftsbury Mud ‘n Ice Quadrathlon, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Craftsbury Outdoor Center, 535, Lost Nation Road. www.craftsbury.com/events/23mniCall 802-586-7767.
Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5 p.m., NVU-Lyndon. National Wild Turkey Federation. Call 802-535-7459, email colleen.racenet@gmail.com.
Bluegrass Night, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. With Beg, Borrow or Steal. Hosted by Bob & Sarah Amos.
Peacham Library Winter Coffeehouse, 7 p.m., library basement. With the band Rake Factory Union.
Mother-Son Dance, 6-8 p.m., Orleans Municipal Building. Call 802-754-8584.
Health Fair, 3-5 p.m., Albany Town Hall. All welcome.
Monday, April 10
Trails Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m., Glover town clerk’s office, 51 Bean Hill Road, Glover.
Tuesday, April 11
The Survival Story Of Moose, 6 p.m., Littleton Public Library. Presented by NH Fish & Game.
Spring Hunter Safety Course, 6-9 p.m., NorthWoods Stewardship Center, W. Charleston. Five-day course through April 22. Offered by Vt. Fish & Wildlife. Call 802-723-4549 or 802-777-2931.
Wednesday, April 12
NEK Poet, former Vermont poet laureate Chard DiNiord appearing 7-8 p.m., at the Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury.
Thursday, April 13
“Vermont Is A State I Love,” 45-minute film produced by living history performer Tracy Messer, 1:30-3 p.m., Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury. Events leading up to President Calvin Coolidge’s speech, “Vermont is a State I Love,” followed by discussion, Q&A.
Kingdom Trails Community Chat Series, 10-11 a.m., Cafe Lotti, E. Burke.
Friday, April 14
Benefit Dance Recital, 7 p.m., Lyndon Institute auditorium. Annual spring show by the LI Dance Department.
Patrick Ross Acoustic Solo Concert, part of an evening of dinner & music, 100 Church Street, Barnet. Benefits Music Helps 501(c)(3).
Monty Python’s Spamalot, 8 p.m., Littleton High School gym. By The Littleton Players. Also April 15-16.
Saturday, April 15
Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, St. Johnsbury.
Gear Swap, 8 a.m.-noon, Lyndon Institute, 168 Circle Drive. Sports, ski, dance, music, outdoor gear wanted. Drop off April 14, 3-6 p.m. Email liboosterclub@lyndoninstitute.org.
Solo Wilderness First Aid & CPR, April 15-16, Kingdom Adventures Mountain Guides, E. Burke. Call 802-274-4112, email kamountainguides@gmail.com.
Bygone Days, 7 p.m., Albany Town Hall. Short films exploring local history by local film makers. “Tell Me How It Was” by Meredith Holch, and “Under The Rail Trail” by Roy MacNeil.
Pond Skim, noon, Jay Peak, Interstate trail. Registration 10-11 a.m., tramside info desk.
Dance Party With DJ Disco Phantom, 8-11 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Call (802) 533-2000.
Bob & Sarah Amos Band, 7-9 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, N.H.
Monroe Maple Miles 5K Fun Run/Walk, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monroe NH Consolidated School, 77 Woodsville Road.
Monty Python’s Spamalot, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Littleton High School gym. By The Littleton Players.
Sunday, April 16
Yamoto - The Drummers Of Japan, 7 p.m., Lyndon Institute.
Monty Python’s Spamalot, 2 p.m., Littleton High School gym. By The Littleton Players.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.