Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, November 2
Networking Event, 4 p.m., Eastside Restaurant, Newport. Presented by Newport Daily Express and Business & Professional Women, St. Johnsbury chapter. Register by Oct. 28, call 802-334-6568 or email tarmstrong@newportvermontdailyexpress.com
NHSaves, Button Up 2022 Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Monroe Town Hall. Ways to improve home energy efficiency. Email monroepubliclibrary@gmail.com, or call 603-638-4736.
Food Drive, for Sheffield Food Pantry. Bring non-perishable food to Wheelock Town Hall 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Thursday, November 3
Food Drive, for Sheffield Food Pantry. Bring non-perishable food to Wheelock Town Hall 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Jay Peak Job Social, 4-7 p.m., Jay Peak Conference Center. Call 802-988-2600.
NEK Backcountry Coalition Annual Meeting & Fundraiser, 6 p.m., Bear Den, Mountain Rd. East Burke.
Friday, November 4
Singalong with Ed Morgan, 10-11 a.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main St.
Call For Art, opening party, Satellite Gallery, 71 Depot St., Lyndonville. Part of “Time Of Change” for artists. Email melmelts@yahoo.com.
Mission/Craft Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Peacham Congregational Church.
Peacham Corner Guild Christmas Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Peacham Town Hall Gym.
“Oliver,” 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
Mali Obomsawin 6tet, 8 p.m., the Loading Dock, Littleton. Performing “Sweet Tooth, a suite for indigenous resistance.” theloadingdocknh.com.
Saturday, November 5
Lyndon Outing Club Chili Cookoff & Rail Jam, 1580 Lily Pond Rd., Lyndonville. Presented by NVU Ski & Ride, & Lyndon Outing Club.
16th Sheffield Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sheffield Town Hall, Rt. 122. Call 802-626-9416.
Mission/Craft Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Peacham Congregational Church.
Peacham Corner Guild Christmas Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Peacham Town Hall Gym.
Wild Game Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Northeast Kingdom Coon and Cat Club, 70 Barking Dog Ln., Lyndonville. Call 802-274-1256.
Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Newport Eagles Lodge, 56 Eagle Nest Drive, Newport. Call 802-334-2277.
Pro Wrestling, “Hunger Slam,” 7 p.m., Municipal Building, Newport. Doors Open 6 p.m. etwaprowrestling.com.
25th Annual Lisbon Lions Club Senior Citizens Holiday Dinner, home deliveries only. Call 603-838-5043 by Nov. 2.
“Oliver,” 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
Christmas Bazaar, Women’s Union, Glover Community Church, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 6
Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Concord School. Vendors, raffle table, 8th grade bake sale, Wildcat Cafe. Presented by Concord Booster Club. More info, hsalvagex4@gmail.com.
Ariel String Quartet, 3 p.m., South Church, Main St., St. Johnsbury. Contact nekclassicalseries.org.
Annual Ski Swap, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Burke Town School, 3293 Burke Hollow Road. Benefits BTS winter sports program. No consignment this year.
Benefit Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1779, 2388 Portland St., St. Johnsbury.
Birch Bark Ornaments Workshop, 1-5 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Creating decorations or gifts from materials responsibly harvested in Vermont. Info, highlandartsvt.org.
Ideas Forum for art at the Genny Albany, 5 p.m., Albany Town Hall. Led by local artist Theresa Peura, supported by VAC grant.
“Oliver,” 2 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
Piano Concert with David Feurzeig, 4 p.m., Newark St. Union Church, Newark. Part of Play Every Town For A Cooler Climate, 252 concerts in Vermont’s 252 towns. PlayEveryTown@gmail.com or call 802-434-3819.
Acoustic Music Jam, noon-3 p.m., Clifford Memorial Bldg., South Court St., Woodsville N.H.
Wednesday, November 9
Poetry Potluck, 7 p.m., Whirligig Brewing, 379 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury. Second Wednesday each month. Contact acampbell@catamountarts.org.
The Tannahill Weavers (Scottish music), 7 p.m., Rialto Theatre, 80 Main St., Lancaster N.H. Call 603-246-8998.
Friday, November 11
Harvest Ham Supper, 5:30 p.m., Sheffield Town Hall, Rt. 122. Reservations needed by Nov. 9, call Erika at 802-274-8897.
Daymaker, Warren Miller’s 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, 6-9 p.m., Burke Mountain Hotel Ballroom.
And Then There Were None, 7 p.m., Tillotson Center, Colebrook. Stage performance of Agatha Christie murder mystery by the Carriage Lane Players. tillotsoncenter.org.
Saturday, November 12
Christmas in the Country, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Brainerd Memorial Library and North Danville Baptist Church. Pop-Up kitchen, cookie walk, delicious food, gifts.
Justice For Dogs 16th annual craft show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hazen Union High School, Hardwick. justicefordogsvermont@gmail.com.
North Country Chamber Players concert, 4 p.m., Sugar Hill (NH) Meeting House, 1448 Rt. 117. Program “Autumn Winds.” Pay-what-you-wish pricing.
Crafts/Vendor Event, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St., St. Johnsbury. Foster children’s holiday, hunters breakfast to go.
Elks Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3736 Rt. 5, Derby Center. Event by Cindy Sheltra Willis. Call 802-766-8838.
Holiday Vendor Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Irasburg Town Hall.
Fall Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Albany Methodist Church. Proceeds benefit Operation Christmas Child.
Sunday, November 13
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, 7 p.m., Lyndon Institute auditorium. Call Catamount Arts at 802-748-2600.
North Country Chamber Players concert, 4 p.m., Mountain View Grand, Rt. 3, Whitefield. Program “Autumn Winds.” Pay-what-you-wish pricing.
