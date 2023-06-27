Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, June 28
Los Lorcas, 7-8 p.m., Athenaeum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Merger of poetry and music. Part of Art & Culture Poetry Series. Call Bob Joly at 802-745-1389.
Thursday, June 29
Girl Scouts Teddy Bear Tea, 5-6 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Depot Street, Lyndonville. Call 626-5475.
Friday, June 30
Final Fridays, 4-8 p.m., Railroad Street & Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury. Outdoor festival, art, food, music, culture, fun. Live music with Dwight + Nicole, 7 p.m., Railroad Street.
Catamount Summer Raffle, 7 p.m., Catamount Arts, Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury.
Enchanting The Kingdom, 7:30-9 p.m., 301 Pearl Street, St. Johnsbury. Spirit communication with Salicrow, psychic medium.
Holographic Universe Lecture, 5:30-7 p.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Are we in a hologram? Theory discussion with UVM professor Dr. John Perry. Info, fairbanksmuseum.org/lifelong-learning/
Lyndon Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Bandstand Park.
Strawberry Festival, 4-7 p.m., West Burke Village Park, Route 5A.
Concert to kick off Island Pound Independence Day weekend, 6 p.m., Lakeside Park (Catamount stage), Island Pond. Call 802-723-9889, email: info@VisitIslandPond.com.
Author Reception, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Albany Town Hall, 830 Main Street. To meet local children’s author Christy Mihaly. Email albanypubliclibraryvt@gmail.com.
Play Every Town Vt., 7 p.m., Albany Town Hall. Piano concert with David Feurzeig, and guest local artist Nicholas Trevits.
Country Roads, 6-8 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Kickooff of Concerts in the Park Series.
N.H. Hardcore Fest, 5 p.m., The Loading Dock of the North Country, 35 Mill Street, Littleton. Also Saturday, July 1, 11:30 p.m.
Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts. Columbia NH. By the Carriage Lane Players.
Nansen Ski Club, 7 p.m., Summit Lodge, Weeks State Park, Lancaster. Presentation about “the oldest ski club in America” and its current activities. With Scott Halvorson, Shawn Costello.
Saturday, July 1
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot.
Independence Day Parade, 11 a.m., Island Pond. Full day of activities, concludes with fireworks display.
VSO Summer Festival Tour, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Burke Mountain Ski Resort. With guest trumpeter Ray Vega. Gates open 5:30 for picnicking.
54th Annual Burklyn Arts Summer Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bandstand Park, Lyndonville.
Truck Pull, 5 p.m., Orleans County Fairgrounds, Barton. Eight classes of trucks. Call 802-525-4367.
Lost Nation Roll, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., rollerski racing event in conjunction with NENSA on the paved loop of the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Info, craftsbury.com/events.
Into The Woods, 7 p.m. play with The Borderline Players, Haskell Opera House, Derby Line.
Steel Magnolias, 7 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts. Columbia NH. By the Carriage Lane Players.
Chicken BBQ, noon, American Legion Post 80, 60 Railroad St., Island Pond.
Fireworks Enduro, 6 p.m., Riverside Speedway, Groveton, N.H. Fireworks display.
Beer Tasting, noon-2 p.m., Littleton Food Co-op, Bethlehem Road. Hosted by Notch Brewing.
Libertyseed: A Program By The Revolutionary War Veterans Association, 10 a.m., Littleton Public Library. With Brent Buddensee.
Sunday, July 2
Bicycle Parade, 9 a.m., Firehouse Green, Peacham. Call 802-592-3218, email peacham.org/town-clerk.
Into The Woods, 3 p.m. play with The Borderline Players, Haskell Opera House, Derby Line.
Steel Magnolias, 2 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts. Columbia NH. By the Carriage Lane Players.
Independence Day Celebration, 1-4 p.m., Old Stone House Museum, 109 Old Stone House Road, Brownington. Complimentary viewing of new exhibit, field games for kids. Call 802-754-2022.
Annual Westmore Community Church 5K Walk/Run, 11 a.m. Westmore Church Park. Benefit Ladies Aid Society Scholarship Fund.
Echo Lake Color Challenge, 5K Walk/Run, 10 a.m., West Echo Lake Road, East Charleston. Registration at www.Active.com, same-day registration 9 a.m.
Community Picnic, 11:30 a.m., Baptist Church, 27 Jefferson Road, Whitefield NH.
Monday, July 3
St. Johnsbury Band, Fourth Of July Patriotic Concert & Ice Cream Social, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Square, St. Johnsbury.
St. Johnsbury Walk & Talk, 6-7 p.m. Meet Mondays at 4 Seasons Park Main & Winter Street. With NEK Prosper. Call 802-748-9405 ext 1026, email jennifergr@nchcvt.org.
Tuesday, July 4
74th North Danville 4th Of July Parade, 10 a.m. Parade theme “Pastures, Pastimes & Playtimes.” Events until 3 p.m., teractor roulette, live music, church luncheon.
Fat Tire Bike Ride, 5:30-7:30 p.m., LVRT trailhead, S. Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Riders meet up each Tuesday. Info, landanimaladventures@gmail.com.
Pancake Breakfast, 8-10:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Westmore. Benefit Fellowship Hall renovation projects.
Pulled Pork BBQ Dinner, 3-5 p.m., Peacham Congregational Church. Info, peachamchurch.org. With strawberry shortcake for dessert.
23rd Annual Willoughby Lake Boat Parade, starts 3 p.m. at Crescent Beach, Westmore. Theme, Superheroes. Info, westmoreassociation.org.
Newport Summer Stroll, 8 p.m., Gardner Park. Live music, art by Bread & Puppet, fireworks.
July 4th Parade & Celebration, Cabot. Parade 11 a.m., events all day 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the village on Route 215. For complete schedule visit CabotVermont.org.
Wednesday, July 5
Fire Department Stories & Safety, 10 a.m., St. Johnsbury Athanaeum, Main Street. With the St. Johnsbury Fire Department. Fire truck tour.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.