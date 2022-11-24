Upcoming Local Events

Saturday, November 26
Northeast Kingdom Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, Maple St., St. Johnsbury. Call 802-751-5075.
Holiday Bazaar Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. Email anniestreasures802@yahoo.com.
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Littleton Opera House.
Fireworks Display, 4:30 p.m. just off Meadow St. (old landfill), Littleton.
Old Tyme Country Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., West Newbury Hall, 215 Tyler Farm Rd. Donations accepted. Call 802-274-2381.
Peacham Library Online Holiday Auction, runs through Dec. 3. biddingowl.com/holidaytea
Sunday, Nov. 27
Holiday Concert, by the St. Johnsbury Band, 3 p.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury.
Gallery Opening, Bread & Puppet, 514 Heights Rd., Glover. Call 802-525-3031.
Monday, November 28
Book Discussion, “Like Lesser Gods,” by Mari Tomasi, 9 a.m., Jeuvedine Library, Hardwick. About lives of stone masons in Barre.
Tuesday, November 29
Medicare Informational Session, 4:30 p.m., Whitefield (NH) Public Library.
Introduction To Mandela Painting (painting with dots), 1-2:30 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, Newport. Call 802-334-7902, email reserve@goodrichlibrary.org.
Wednesday, November 30
NEK Authors Reading, 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. With children’s author Natalie Kinsey-Warnock, and Chris Braithwaite. Call 802-748-8291.
Friday, December 2
Centennial Celebration Auction & Social, 6 p.m., Lyndon Institute. Contact Heather Ranney, 802-5353798, or email heather.ranney@lyndoninstitute.org
Northsong (chorale music), 7:30 p.m., Barton United Church, 15S Glover St., Glover.
Magic Show & Wreath Raffle, 6:30 p.m., Ameerican Legion Post 80, 60 Railroad St., Brighton.
Authors J.B. and S.L. Manning discuss their latest work, how their career went from practicing law to writing novels, 7 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, Newport.
Saturday, December 3
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad Street, Lyndonville.
VT SUPPORTS Packing Event, 9 a.m., St. Johnsbury Elks Lodge 1343, 118 Western Ave.
St. J Distillery Prohibition Party, 7-10 p.m., 74 Eastern Ave. Dress in 1920s-30s attire, live period music, special 1920s Speakeasy-era refreshments. Tickets, https://checkout.square.site/buy/N6WFJE7SBOTEAS2E3S50YIGL
Holiday Shopping, at Jean Elizabeth, 4231 Shadow Lake Rd., Concord. Info, 802-695-2537.
VFW Craft & Vendor Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 204 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury.
Lunenburg Annual Gingerbread Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lunenburg Primary School, Bobbin Rd. Homemade soup luncheon 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsored by Top of the Common Committee. Info, topofthecommon.org
Wintermarket, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Over 50 crafters from around the region.
9th Annual Coventry Craft & Gift Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Coventry Village School, Rt. 5, Irasburg.
Storytelling Event, 11 a.m., NorthWoods Stewardship Center, E. Charleston. With author Jim Arnosky.
Tree Lighting Dedication, 7 p.m., North Danville. In memory of Cheryl Linsley and Ollie Wolfson. Call 802-748-5751.
Tree Lighting & Holiday Parade, 4 p.m., Pomerleau Park, 70 Main St., Newport. Followed by Derby/Newport Light Up The Night parade. 802-334-6345, or email newportrecreation.org.
Evergreen Centerpiece Workshop, 10-11 a.m., MAC Center for the Arts, 158 Main St., Newport.
Holiday Magic Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Island Pond. Bonfire, holiday music, cocoa, cookies, Santa lights tree at 4 p.m.
North Country Chorus, 74th Annual Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Wells River Congregational Church, 76 Main St. North. Admission by donation.
Patrick Ross (concert), West Newbury Hall, 215 Tyler Farm Rd. Benefits Music Helps. Food 6:30, music 7 p.m.
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Landaff (NH) Town Hall. Sponsored by the Friends of Landaff. Call 603-638-5555, email abjb1969@gmail.com.
Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Orleans County Snowmobile Club, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport. Phone 802-274-4502, email orleanscountysnowmobilers@gmail.com.
Sunday, December 4
North Pole Express, winter train rides, noon-6 p.m. Departs noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. from the Freight House Market & Cafe, 1000 Broad Street, Lyndonville.
North Country Chorus, 74th Annual Holiday Concert, 3 p.m., South Church Hall, 1052 Main St., St. Johnsbury. Admission by donation.
Live Nativity Pageant, 6:30 p.m., Whitefield Common. Call 603-837-2469.
UCC Building Rededication, 10-11 a.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main St., St. Johnsbury
Holiday Tea Celebration, 1-4 p.m., Peacham Library.
Memory Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Glover Community Church.
Northsong (chorale music), 4 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third St., Newport.
Coig (band), 7 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, NH. Cape Breton Christmas concert.
