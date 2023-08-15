Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, August 16
Warbirds Over Guildhall, 9 a.m., Guildhall. Hosted by Guildhall Fun Flyers RC Club. Model airplane show. Info/directions, call 603-760-4762, email paul.herman@myfairpoint.net. Also Aug. 17, 9 a.m.
Modern Times Theatre & Pie Auction, 6 p.m., Fellowship Hall, Westmore.
The Mystery Of The Missing Medallion, 11 a.m. play, Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH. By the Patchwork Players.
White Mountain Garden Club program, 11 a.m., Sugar Hill Meeting House, Route 117. Author John Harris retraces 1947 Florida-to-Maine odyssey of Mr. & Mrs. Edwin Way Teale.
Farm Tour, 10:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., starts at Littleton Food Co-op, 43 Bethlehem Road. Bus tour of three local farms, bus leaves co-op at 11 a.m. sharp.
New England Quilts, 6:30 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill Corner. With Pam Weeks. Presented by Haverhill Historical Society.
Thursday, August 17
Warbirds Over Guildhall, 9 a.m., Guildhall. Hosted by Guildhall Fun Flyers RC Club. Model airplane show. Info/directions, call 603-760-4762, email paul.herman@myfairpoint.net.
Kids In Charge, 7-10 p.m., 95 Winter Street, Hardwick.
The Cross NH Adventure Trail, 7 p.m., Summit Lodge, Weeks State Park, Route 3, Lancaster NH. Program with Marianne Borowski. weeksstateparkassociation.org.
Punch & Judy, puppet show, York Street Meeting House, Lyndon. Two shows, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
French Horn Recital, 7 p.m., Westmore Community Church, 27 Hinton Hill Road. With Josiah Girandin, accompanists.
Island Pond Comedy Festival, through Aug. 20, 138 Cross Street, “featuring New England’s top comics.”
Auditions, 6-8:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House, for Theatre UP production of La Cage Aux Folles. info@theatreupnh.org
Friday, August 18
Lyndon Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Bandstand Park, Main Street.
Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour, A Midsummer Night’s Circus, 6 p.m., Circus Smirkus Barn, Greensboro.
Backshed Bluegrass Volunteers, 6 p.m., McIndoes Academy Community Center, 37 Academy Lane, McIndoe Falls.
Bride of Memphre, 7 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. by the Borderline Players. Also August 19, 7 p.m.
Mystery Of The Missing Medallion, 11 a.m., outdoors at Weathervane Theatre, Whitefield. With the Patchwork Players. Also Aug. 25, same place and time.
Brothers Grateful, 6 p.m., Remich Park, Littleton. Concerts in the Park series.
Mipso, four-piece band from North Carolina. 8 p.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H. “Timeless musical traditions of their home state, near-telepathic musical connection onstage.”
Cross NH Adventure Trail Bike Ride, Pondicherry Preserve, Whitefield NH. With Marianne Borowski. Pre-registration requred. Info, weeksstateparkassociation.org.
Saturday, August 19
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot
Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour, A Midsummer Night’s Circus, 1 p.m., Circus Smirkus Barn, Greensboro.
Rusty DeWees, “The Logger,” 8 p.m. St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland Street. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
Deeper Conversations, Deeper Connections, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Union Baptist Church, Route 5, Waterford. Whole Heart Believer Ministries Women’s Conference. Email, Support@wholeheartbeliever.org.
Grand Opening, noon-1 p.m., for The Playpen at Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Put on by Friends of Dog Mountain.
Deaf Beethoven, 2 p.m., Bread & Puppet Theatre, 573, Heights Road, Glover. Free performance by the Kompass Quartet, prologue to 3 p.m. show. Call 802-525-3031.
Mushroom Walk, 1-4 p.m., Weeks State Park, Route 3, Lancaster NH. With Eric Mulligan of NH Mushroom Co.
Car Seat Checkup, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Whitefield Fire Dept., 48 Littleton Road.
Landaff Old Home Day, all day at/near town hall. Supper seatings 5 & 6 p.m., proceeds to benefit Landaff Volunteer Fire Association.
Sunday, August 20
Taylor Ashton concert, 5 p.m., Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury. Folk-pop music, signature clawhammer banjo.
Les Dead Ringers concert, 6-9 p.m., Parker Pie Co., 161 County Road, West Glover. “Music with a New Orleans vibe, rooted in Gypsy jazz, and the soul of Muscle Shoals in the heart of Vermont.”
Bride of Memphre, 3 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. By the Borderline Players.
UnCommon Jam, 1-6 p.m. Newbury Common. Bands, local food, craft brews.
Volunteer Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Riverside Cemetery, Lunenburg. More info, voca58.org
Nelson Simonds Memorial Shoot, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Ammonoosuc Valley Fish & Game Club, Route 112, Swiftwater NH.
Sporting Clays NSCA Registered 100-Bird Shoot, 8 a.m., Groveton Fish & Game Club, Lost Nation Rd., Northumberland NH. Call 603-631-7134.
Cobra Fantastic, 8 p.m., The Loading Dock, Littleton, NH. “The sound of Frank Zappa and George Clinton’s Parliament in a spaceship fueled by funky sounds.” Doors open 7:30.
Monday, August 21
Caspian Monday Music, “The Serenity & Virtuosity of Hayden & Mozart,” 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Chamber orchestra with conductor/violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv.
