Upcoming Local Events
Taylor Ashton plays Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury this Sunday, August 20. (Courtesy photo)

Wednesday, August 16

Warbirds Over Guildhall, 9 a.m., Guildhall. Hosted by Guildhall Fun Flyers RC Club. Model airplane show. Info/directions, call 603-760-4762, email paul.herman@myfairpoint.net. Also Aug. 17, 9 a.m.

