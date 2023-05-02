Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, May 3
“War Reenactors: Who Gets To Tell History?” 7-8 p.m., Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. With artist Ed Gendron. Part of Vermont Humanities First Wednesdays. Call 802-748-8291.
Book Discussion, 7 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, Newport. Author Jason Lutes to discuss his novel Berlin. Call 802-334-7902.
Thursday, May 4
Littleton Area Historical Museum Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 2 Union Street, followed at 6:30 by Littleton Trivia Contest. Call 603-444-6435, email lhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Littleton Food Co-op Annual Meeting, 5-7:30 p.m., The Iron Furnace, 115 Main Street, Franconia.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 7 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Trinity Parish Hall, East Street, Orleans. Also Friday, May 5, 9 a.m.-noon. Call 802-673-9858, email youstamp2@yahoo.com.
Friday, May 5
INTERTWINE Circus Show, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. With New England Center for the Circus Arts, Brattleboro.
3rd Annual Bingo Fundraiser, McIntyre School Apartments, 16 Highland Street, Whitefield N.H. Doors open 4:30, bingo starts 6 p.m., proceeds benefit WMRHS Life Skills Program. Call 603-348-3830, email cmcgee@sau36.org.
Noises Off, theatre production, 7-10 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. Also May 6-7. Presented by Borderline Players.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 7 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
Spring Rummage Sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third Street. Also Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-noon.
Saturday, May 6
Green Up Day, 9 a.m., St. J Subaru, Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury. Put on by St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee.
Green Up Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Barnet. Info, holtzdawn@gmail.com.
Green Up Day, all day Newport public parks & surrounding areas. Info, GreenUpVermont.org.
St. Johnsbury Bike4Life Fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Four Seasons Park, Main & Winter Street.
Kiwanis Pool And Annual Auction, 4-6:30 p.m., Alumni Gymnasium, St. Johnsbury Academy.
Considering Matthew Shepard, 7:30 p.m., South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. North Country Chorus’ 74th annual spring concert.
Bluegrass Jamboree, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury. With Bob & Sarah Amos, others.
Green Up Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Barnet. Email holtzdawn@gmail.com for more information.
2nd Annual Rail Trail & Ale 5K, 11 a.m., Goodfellas, Route 2, Danville. 5K on Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Benefits NEK Cancer Action Network. Bicycle route approx. 13 miles round trip. Call 748-4249.
Open House And Tour, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Barton Wastewater Treatment Plant, 112 Municipal Lane, Barton.
Mini Conservation Fair, 9 a.m.-noon, Orleans County Fairgrounds, Roaring Brook Road, Barton. Planting demos, pollinators workshop, kids activities. Hosted by Orleans County Conservation District.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
Honk!, musical comedy, 7 p.m., Orleans Municipal Theatre, Memorial Square. Presented by Vermont Family Theatre. Info, vermontfamilytheatreweebly.com. Also Sunday, May 7, 2:30 p.m.
Roadside Cleanup, 10 a.m., Bethlehem, N.H. Bethlehem Conservation Commission. Email BethlehemNHConservation@gmail.com.
Shane Copp Annual Youth Fishing Day, 8 a.m.-noon, NorthWoods Stewardship Center, East Charleston. Info, northwoodscenter.org.
Used Bike Swap, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Littleton Bike & Fitness, 30 Cottage Street. Also Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NEVBA Points Series, fishing, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Moore Reservoir, Littleton. (North East Vermont Bass Anglers).
Sunday, May 7
Considering Matthew Shepard, 3 p.m. p.m., South Church Hall, St. Johnsbury. North Country Chorus’ 74th annual spring concert.
A Community Of Moms, 6:30-8 p.m., Davies Memorial Library, Route 18, Lower Waterford. Discussion among moms about parenting.
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 2 p.m., Cabot School Performing Arts Center, 25 Common Road. By Cabot Community Theatre.
Acoustic Music Jam, noon-3 p.m., Clifford Memorial Building, Woodsville.
Opening Reception, 3-5 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. For “Magical Thinking” art exhibit by Delia Robinson.
Monday, May 8
ATV/OHRV Meeting, 6 p.m., Clifford Memorial Building, Woodsville. Access on and to Pond Circle on French Pond Road.
Wednesday, May 10
Bridgeman Hill Farm Goat Dairy Tour, noon-2 p.m., 1265 Bridgeman Hill Road, Hardwick.
Soil Testing Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Stratford Town Hall, Route 3. With Coos County Coop Extension. Part of the Stratford Grange Homesteading Workshop Series.
Beg Steal Or Borrow, bluegrass band, 7 p.m., Rialto Theatre, Lancaster, N.H. Presented by Great North Woods Center for the Arts.
Thursday, May 11
Vermont Gala 2023, 6:30-9 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Main Street. Contact sdavis@stjathenaeum.org, call 802-745-1393.
Mikahely concert with Burlington guitarist Mikahely, 7 p.m., Willey Auditorium, Cabot. Visit cabotarts.org
Shawn Colvin concert, 8 p.m. Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem. Kickoff to Colonial’s concert season.
Migratory Bird Day Walk, 7 a.m.-noon, Weeks State Park, Lancaster. Led by David Govatski. Hosted by NH Division of Parks & UNH Co-op Extension.
Friday, May 12
Grand Opening, Kingdom Gardens, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 1021 Route 2, St. Johnsbury.
Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m. 3rd Floor Gallery at Hardwick Inn, 4 South Main St. For photography exhibit ‘Variables’ by Ross Connelly. Info, oliveylin1@gmail.com.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
Cabot Contra Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Willey Bldg. (Cabot Town Hall).
Pizza/Bingo Night, 5 p.m., Burke Senior Meal Site, 212 School Street, West Burke. Call 802-467-3423.
Fair Food Festival, 5-8 p.m., North Haverhill Fairgrounds.
