.Wednesday, December 7
Changing Times: Reconciliation Or Retribution, 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. With Rev. Dr. Arnold Isidore Thomas of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Jericho. Part of First Wednesdays series. Call 802-748-8291.
Kekla Magoon, National Book Award finalist, discusses her most recent nonfiction book, & the importance of reading as a tool for social change, 7 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, Newport. Part of First Wednesdays series. Call 802-334-7902.
Wheelock Food Drive, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Bring non perishable food, toys & kids books to Wheelock Town Hall. Info, wheelockcmty@gmail.com, or call 802-626-3109.
Thursday, December 8
Soweto Gospel Choir, 7 p.m., Fuller Hall, Main St., St. Johnsbury.
Treasure Island Chicken Dinner, 5 p.m., Danville Congregational Church. Reservations 684-3884 or email cjohanssonbrown@gmail.com
Wheelock Food Drive, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Bring non perishable food, toys & kids books to Wheelock Town Hall. Info, wheelockcmty@gmail.com, or call 802-626-3109.
Winter Concert, 7 p.m., Lyndon Institute Auditorium. With the LI Pep Band, Jazz Band, LI Voices, Select Chorus, and Lyndon Harmonies
Friday, December 9
St. J Sparkles, kickoff of local Christmas season, 5-8 p.m. Horse-drawn carriage rides, fire pits, handbell ensemble, more on Railroad St., fireworks 8 p.m.
Woodsville/Wells River Winter Weekend Kickoff. Through Dec. 11.
Pine Hill Singers, 7 p.m., Alumni Hall, Haverhill N.H. Christmas program “Sing For Joy!”
Saturday, December 10
St. J Sparkles, throughout the day in St. Johnsbury. Activities all over town, visit discoverstjohnsbury.com.
Trio Mediavael, 5 p.m., South Church Hall, Main St., St. Johnsbury. “Impeccably refined vocalism,” NY Times
Holiday Bazaar Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. Email anniestreasures802@yahoo.com.
Good Shepherd Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, Maple St., St. Johnsbury.
Cookie Decorating With Santa, 2-4 p.m., Papa Tirozzi Bakery & Pizza, 2165 Portland St., St Johnsbury. Call 802-424-1110 to register.
Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Post 30, 4854 Memorial Drive, Lyndon. Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30.
5th Annual Light Up The Night Christmas parade, 6-8 p.m., Lyndonville. Parade begins at Kennametal, Depot St.
The Nutcracker, 6 p.m., Lyndon Institute Auditorium. Presented by Tiny Toes Vermont Ballet.
6th Annual Barnet Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Barnet Elementary School. Benefits 5th grade class. Call 802-633-4978.
Holiday Festival & Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Honest to Goodness Farm, 206 Maple Ridge Rd., Newark. Uncle Ben’s workshop, live musical performance. Info, Honesttogoodnessfarm.com
Together: A Holiday Concert For Ukraine, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Dzvinochok Boys Choir and Vognyk Girls Choir performing in a video stream from Kyiv, Ukraine on HCA’s big screen on the Main Stage.
Fireside Fiddlers, 6:30 p.m., Guild Hall, 13 Courthouse Dr., Guildhall. Call 802-695-1305.
Cookie Fare, 10 a.m. til sold out. Friendship Circle, United Church of Newport, 63 Third St.
Holiday Open House, 1-3 p.m., Goodrich Memorial Library, 202 Main St., Newport. Refreshments, live music, decorations. Call 802-334-7902.
Holiday Ornament Crafts Activity, 1-3 p.m., Littleton Tractor Supply, 685 Meadow St., Suite 2. Call 603-444-2093 for more info.
Sunday, December 11
Santa Claus in West Burke, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Burke Community Building, 212 School St., West Burke. Call 802-626-4124.
Holiday Festival & Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Honest to Goodness Farm, 206 Maple Ridge Rd., Newark. Uncle Ben’s workshop, live musical performance. Info, Honesttogoodnessfarm.com.
Benefit Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1779, Portland St., St. Johnsbury.
Santa 5K Run/Walk Festival, 10 a.m., Orleans Fire Station, 102 Main St., Orleans. Event by The Halo Foundation and Darcy LeBlanc. Presented by Community National Bank with community partners.
Manela, four-piece band led by violinist Marie Niege Lavigne, 3 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Caswell Ave., Derby Line.
Pine Hill Singers, 3 p.m., Sugar Hill (NH) Meetinghouse, Rt. 117. Christmas program “Sing For Joy!”
Christmas Carol Sing, 2 p.m., Lancaster Congregational Church, 142 Main St.
Tuesday, December 13
Irish Christmas In America, 7 p.m., Rialto Theatre, 80 Main St., Lancaster N.H. Irish music, song, dance, stories. Call 603-246-8998.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Kingdom Mountain Dulcimers Holiday Concert, 1 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Call 802-748-8291, email inform@stjathenaeum.org.
Poetry Society Of Vermont, 75th-Anniversary Celebration and Reading, 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. Call (802) 563-2934, email elizab.mccarthy@gmail.com.
Island Pond Christmas Bird Count, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., NorthWoods Stewardship Center. Part of 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Contact bobstymeist@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.