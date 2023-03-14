Upcoming Local events

Stand-up comedian Brian Glowacki will be performing at the Catamount Arts ArtPort in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Contributed Photo)

Wednesday, March 15

Tara Goreau and her Community Art, 7-8 p.m., Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury. Reception to follow as Goreau talks about her recent mural on display created for Caledonia Food Coop. Call 748-8291.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments