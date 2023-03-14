Upcoming Local events

Wednesday, March 15
Tara Goreau and her Community Art, 7-8 p.m., Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury. Reception to follow as Goreau talks about her recent mural on display created for Caledonia Food Coop. Call 748-8291.
Benefit Gallery Reading, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Town Hall Auditorium, Main Street, Lancaster, N.H. Hosted by psychic medium Josh Simonds. Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 219
Friday, March 17
St. Patrick’s Day Community Luncheon, noon-1 p.m., Kingdom Recovery Center, Summer Street, St. Johnsbury. Call 802-751-8520.
History Of Town Bands In Vermont, 1:30-3 p.m., Catamount Arts, Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury. With author Gary Aubin.
The Lion King Jr., 7-8:30 p.m., Lyndon Institute. By Riverside School middle school students.
Snowshoe Adventure Playgroup, 11 a.m., Beebe Spur, Newport (Newport Bike Trail). Hosted by NEKCA, Early Head Start. Call 802-323-2630 or 802-673-8165.
Saturday, March 18
Live Comedy At ArtPort, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury. catamountarts.com.
Winter Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, St. Johnsbury.
BodeFest, all day, Cannon ski area. Call (603) 823-8800 or email gregory.keeler@dncr.nh.gov
Racin’ For The Nation, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Burke Mtn. Ski Resort. With Adaptive Sports Partners and NVU. Fundraiser/fun race for Adaptive Sports Partners Veterans Program.
Waterford Historical Society Directors Meeting, 12:45 p.m., Davies Memorial Library.
“Angel Dances: The Art Of Mardi McGregor,” opening party, 2-4 p.m., Back Room Gallery, NEK Artisans Guild, Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury.
Matchbox Car Racing, 1-4 p.m., New Hope Bible Church, Rt. 14, Irasburg. Call 802-754-2423.
Irasburg United Church Annual Corn Beef Dinner (takeout only), 3:30-6:30 p.m. For reservations call Michelle at 802-754-2281.
The Lion King Jr., 2 p.m., Lyndon Institute. By Riverside School middle school students.
A Celtic Equinox, concert 7 p.m., Willey Building Auditorium, Main Street, Cabot. Celebrating the music of Ireland and songs of Scotland with singer Norman Kennedy. CabotArts.org
50th Anniversary Celebration, Fuller’s Sugarhouse, 2021 Presidential Highway, Jefferon, N.H. Tour of facility, maple syrup chugging competition. Also Sunday, March 19. www.fullerssugarhouse.com/maple-month-2023/
Muddy Paw Sled Dogs, 11 a.m., Bethlehem Public Library. Meets sled dogs and their musher, try on musher gear, learn about sled setup, sog line setup.
Sunday, March 19
Historic Movie Night, 7 p.m., East Craftsbury Presbyterian church. Footage of sugaring and lambing in East Craftsbury in the 30’s and 40’s, as well as films with Miss Jean Simpson’s beloved dogs. From the J.W. Simpson Memorial Library Ouida B. Grant film collection. Email jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Monday, March 20
Chicken Pot Pie Fundraiser, homemade by the Wheelock Community Initiative. Takeout only. Order deadline March 15, pickup day March 20, Sheffield Town Hall. Baked or unbaked. Call 802-274-7919.
Public Hearing on deer & moose, 6:30 p.m., Lake Region Union HS, Orleans. Hearing on deer herd, deer/moose management hosted by Vermont Fish & Wildlife.
Wednesday, March 22
Waterford Historical Society opens “public history season,” 6:30 p.m., Davies Memorial Library. Special hospitality/membership tables, town vault artifact.
Thursday, March 23
Jazz pianist David Childs playing classics and standards, 7 p.m., Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury.
Saturday, March 25
Third Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Island Pond at the Pavilion. Registration 9-10:30 a.m.
Prom Skim, annual pond skim at Burke Mtn. Ski Resort, noon. Email skiburke.com/promskim.
Rabies Vaccination Clinic, 10-11:30 a.m., Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury. Walk-in clinic, dogs and cats only.
The Baffo Box Show, 7 p.m., York Street Meeting House, Lyndon. Compact cardboard comedy. Call 802-748-2600.
Maple Festival, Lunenburg. Two locations, Lunenburg School, Bobbin Hill Rd., and Gilman School, 2720 River Rd. Call 802-274-2836, email questions@lunenburghistoricalsociety.org.
Mount Cabot Maple Farm Tour, 2-4 p.m. 83 Rowell Road, Lancaster, N.H. Hosted by ACT, registration required.
Sound And Silence: A Grief Support Group combining drumming, meditation, 10-11:30 a.m., Pope Memorial Library, Danville. First of 6-week session. Contact diane.odancer@gmail,com.
40th Annual George Syrovatka Ski Race, all day, Jay Peak Ski Resort.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.