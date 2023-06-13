Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, June 14
11th Annual Veterans Summit, 2-9:30 p.m., NVU-Lyndon, 1001 College Road. Keynote speaker: Robert Bellows, founder of The Warrior Storyfield, collaborative sculpture project. More info & to register: https://2023veteranssummit.eventbrite.com.
Poetry Potluck, 7-9 p.m., Whirligig Brewery, 397 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Contact acampbell@catamountarts.org.
30th-Anniversary Event of the closure of St. Johnsbury Trucking, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Estella’s Bar & Grill, 774 Main Street, Lyndonville.
The Flying Doctor & The Learned Ladies, 7 p.m. play, Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Presented by Hazen Union Drama Club. Also June 15, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
NEK Young Professionals Network mixer, 5:30 p.m., St. Johnsbury Distillery, 74 Eastern Avenue.
Inclusive Arts Workshop, 1-3 p.m., Grass Roots Art and Community, 59 Mill Street, Hardwick. Call 802-533-9370.
Friday, June 16
Dance Party, 6 p.m., McIndoes Academy Community Center, 37 Academy Lane, McIndoes Falls. With The Belaires.
Steve Hartman, Vermont-based singer-songwriter, 7 p.m., York Street Meeting House, Lyndon. “Passionately captivating with a medicinal vocal conviction.”
Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m., Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury. Reception for Paula Hepburn exhibit “Rock Water Forms.” Call 802-748-8291.
Medicare Fraud Presentation, 12:30 p.m., Littleton Senior Center, Riverglen Lane.
Saturday, June 17
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot.
Dynamic Dinos, youth program, 10-11:30 a.m., Fairbanks Museum, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Dog Mountain Founders Celebration, noon-4 p.m., 143 Parks Road, St. Johnsbury.
Power To The Park Community Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Powers Park, Main Street, Lyndonville. Bouncy house, arts & crafts, raffles.
3rd Annual LAT45 5K Run/Walk, 8-10 a.m., Eagle Point, Derby. To help raise awareness for diabetes education.
Eagle Point Wetland Paddle, 9:30 a.m., departs 10 a.m. from Halls Creek bridge, Eagle Point, Derby. Led by Paul Hamelin, Vt. Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Vermont Gas & Steam Engines, also cars of yesteryear, on display, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village, Brownington. Also Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Craftsbury Garden Tour, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fundraiser for Craftsbury Public Library. Call 802-586-9683.
Sunday, June 18
Sons Of The Groveton American Legion Fishing Derby, registration 9 a.m., fishing begins 10 a.m., Stark Recycling Center, North Side Road, Stark N.H. Free for anglers 14 and under. Call 802-595-7114, email starksalfishingderby@gmail.com.
Monday, June 19
St. Johnsbury Band, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Courthouse Park, 1126 Main Street.
Keepers Of The Kingdom, Union Baptist Church, Route 5, Waterford. Medieval castles, fire-breathing dragons, slip & slide, petting zoo, hands-on science. Through June 23. Info, ubcstj.org
Community Dinner, 6-7 p.m., Danville Congregational Church, 87 Hill Street, Danville. Call 684-1151, email dcc@danville-ucc.org
Juneteenth Celebration/Exhibit Opening, 1-3 p.m., Old Stone House Museum, Brownington. New exhibit, “A Call To Serve: Vermont and Unexpected Voices From The Civil War.”
Tuesday, June 20
Community Dinner, 5-6 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Dalton (NH) Conservation Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m., municipal building, 756 Dalton Road. Presentation by Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests.
Wednesday, June 21
Open House, NEK Chamber Of Commerce 78 Matheweson House Circle, Lyndon (Lyndon Institute campus).
Make Music Vermont, 5-8 p.m., United Community Church, 1325 Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Thursday, June 22
Building Communities That Thrive Through Connection, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Burke Mountain Hotel, 2559 Mountain Road. Presented by NEK Prevention Center of Excellence.
Littleton Studio School Gala/Silent Auction, 5:30 p.m., Opera House, Littleton. Call (603) 444-1066.
Friday, June 23
Into The Woods, 7 p.m. play with The Borderline Players, Haskell Opera House, Derby Line.
Pollinatorfest at the Hardwick Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Atkins Field, Granite Street, Hardwick.
