Upcoming Local Events

The BelAires playing Saturday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

Wednesday, June 14

11th Annual Veterans Summit, 2-9:30 p.m., NVU-Lyndon, 1001 College Road. Keynote speaker: Robert Bellows, founder of The Warrior Storyfield, collaborative sculpture project. More info & to register: https://2023veteranssummit.eventbrite.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments