Upcoming Local Events

St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream coat in Fuller Hall at 7 p.m. on May 18-20. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat reimagines the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers, and the coat of many colours. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles that will appeal to music fans of all ages. Tickets can be purchased in advance through Catamount Arts. (Contributed Photo)

Wednesday, May 17

Annual Kids Fishing Derby, 5:30-7 p.m., Wiedmann Pond, Route 5, St. Johnsbury. For ages 12 & younger. Presented by Caledonia Forest & Stream Club.

