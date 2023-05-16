Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, May 17
Annual Kids Fishing Derby, 5:30-7 p.m., Wiedmann Pond, Route 5, St. Johnsbury. For ages 12 & younger. Presented by Caledonia Forest & Stream Club.
Ride Of Silence, 7 p.m., Littleton Bike & Fitness, 30 Cottage Street. Silent ride to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured on public roadways. Annual worldwide event.
Author Bill Tulp, 7-8 p.m., The Galaxy Bookshop, 41 S. Main Street, Hardwick. To discuss his book “The Life and Times of Alexander Twilight.” Call 802-472-5533.
Young Professionals Meet-Up, 4:30 p.m., Three Ponds, 11 Route 2, Danville. Email nekyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 18
Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat, 7 p.m., Fuller Hall, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Presented by St. Johnsbury Academy Theatre. Also May 18-19, same time/venue. For tickets visit catamountarts.org.
Bear Presentation, 6:30 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School, Main Street, Franconia. With bear biologist Ben Kilham. Presented by Easton Conservation Commission.
Conservation Planning Forum, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Prouty Beach Pavilion, Newport. Hosted by Orleans County Conservation District. Info, sarah.damsell@vt.nacdnet.net, or call 802-334-6090 x7008.
IF 4 (International Fly-Fishing Film Festival), Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H. Doors open 7 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Spring Dance Recital/NHSDA Induction, 7 p.m., Lyndon Institute Auditorium. By LI Dance Program.
Breanna Elaine concert, 7 p.m., York Street Meeting House, Lyndon.
Tracker Organ concert, 7 p.m., First Universalist Parish, 112 Main Street, Derby Line. With organist Heinrich Christensen.
Northsong concert, 7:30 p.m., Barton United Church, 15 S. Glover Street, Glover.
Old Blind Dogs concert, Scottish musical group, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro
David Dondoro In Concert, 7 p.m., East Hardwick Grange, 88 E. Church Street. Kickoff of the Civic Standard’s “Take A Chance Series.” Email thecivicstandard@gmail.com.
Movie Night, “Pardoned by Grace,” 6:30 p.m., 55 Seymour Lane, Newport. Popcorn, fruit water served. Presented by Nurturing Tranquility. Info@NurturingTranquility.org.
Spotting/Avoiding Scammers, presentation for seniors, 10:30 a.m., Littleton Area Senior Center. With local bank fraud specialist Pete Begin. Call 603-444-6050.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
Monte Carlo In The Mountains, Mountain View Grand, Whitefield, N.H. 58th annual Littleton Rotary Scholarship fundraiser. Doors open 5:30, gaming begins at 6.
Artist Reception, 4-6 p.m., CRAG Art Gallery, 110 Main Street, Colebrook, N.H. For exhibit by Marty Zarli. Info, connecticutriverartisans.com.
Saturday, May 20
Ninth Annual New England Golden Jubilee, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury. Celebration of Golden Retrievers.
Benefit Yard Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Butler’s Bus Service, 231 Red Village Road, Lyndonville. Benefits Kingdom Animal Shelter.
Prouty Community Walk, 9 a.m.-noon, St. Johnsbury Academy. Registration 9 a.m., opening ceremony 9:45, walk begins 10 a.m., Prouty Community Celebration 11 a.m. Benefits Dartmouth Cancer Center.
Black Fly Ride/Run, Little Willoughby Farm, Westmore. Half marathon or 5K trail run, gravel bike ride.
Barn Dance, featuring Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Little Willoughby Farm, Westmore.
Old Fashioned Barn Dance, 6-10 p.m., Rowell Barn, E. Craftsbury. With the Radio Rangers.
The Running Deer, shooting competition, 9 a.m.-noon, Caledonia Forest & Stream Club, 706 Field & Stream Road, St. Johnsbury.
Silver & Gold Gala, 6 p.m. St. Johnsbury Distillery, 74 Eastern Avenue. Live auction, live music, more.
Album Release Concert, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. Johnsbury. “Ever Onward,” new release by local musicians Bob & Sarah Amos.
Volunteer Trail Work Day, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Kingdom Trails, Rt. 114, East Burke.
Intro To Fly Fishing For Women, 8 a.m. Seyon Lodge, 2967 Seyon Pond Road, Groton.
Plant Sale, 9 a.m., Thaddeus Stevens School, Route 114, East Burke.
Plant Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Craftsbury Public Library.
Sauter Shuffle 5K Fun Run/Walk, 10 a.m., Medical Office Building, Littleton Regional Healthcare, 600 St. Johnsbury Rd.
Dandelion Run, 9-11 a.m. Derby Beach House. Put on by Kingdom Games.
Opening Day Open House, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village, Brownington.
Old Blind Dogs, “Scottish supergroup,” 7-9 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
Honk!, Musical Comedy, 7 p.m., Orleans Municipal Theatre, Memorial Square. Presented by Vermont Family Theatre. Info, vermontfamilytheatreweebly.com. Also Sunday, May 21, 2:30 p.m.
Newport Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 246 Causeway, Newport. Call 802-334-6858.
Big Truck Day And Children’s Festival, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dailey Memorial Library, Derby. Call 802-766-5063.
Opening Day, Lancaster Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Centennial Park, Main Street.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 7:30 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
White Mountain Voices, “Love and All That Jazz,” 7:30 p.m., Lancaster NH Congregational Church, Main Street.
Range Cleanup Day, 9 a.m., Groveton Fish & Game Club, Lost Nation Road. Visit grovetonfishandgamenh. com.
Sunday, May 21
Community Book Discussion, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hub, 438 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Book “The Most Costly Journey,” stories of 19 Vermont migrant farm workers. Info, email awestfisher@stjathenaeum.org or call the Athenaeum, 802-748-8291.
Community Book Discussion In Spanish, 3 p.m., J.W. Simpson Memorial Library, Craftsbury. Discussion of “The Most Costly Journey” to be held in Spanish. Facilitated by Maddox Wilson. Para mas informacion, email jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Garand Strong Cornhole Tournament, 2nd annual, 1 p.m., Fenton Chester Arena, Lyndon Center. Proceeds benefit NEK Cancer.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, 2 p.m., Littleton Opera House. theatreupnh.org.
White Mountain Voices, “Love and All That Jazz,” 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Main Street, Littleton.
Northsong, concert, 4 p.m., United Church of Newport, 63 Third Street.
Paddle The Border, from Woodsville Community Field to Bedell Boat Launch, Haverhill Corner. Shuttle from Bedell to Woodsville available. More info, call 802-757-3960.
Big Trees Of Northern New England, book discussion, 1 p.m., Alice M. Ward Library, Canaan. With author Kevin Martin.
Spring Music Jam, 2-6 p.m., Holland Community Center.
Diana Fanning - Solo Piano, 4 p.m., Plainfield Opera House. Final concert of Plainfield Arts winter/spring series.
Tuesday, May 23
Free Community Supper, 5-6 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
The Connecticut: New England’s Great River, 7 p.m., Barnet Village Church, 100 Church Street. Lecture by Adair D. Mulligan. Presented by Barnet Public Library.
Draft Tactical Basin Plan, 6:30 p.m., Gateway Center, 84 Fife Drive, Newport City. Hosted by Memphremagog Watershed Association.
