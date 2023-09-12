Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, September 13
The Denial Of Death In America, 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street. Theatrical presentation followed by discussion with performer/Alzheimer’s patient Darryll Rudy. Call 802-748-8291, email inform@stjathenaeum.org.
Can & Bottle Fundraiser for Kingdom Gymnastics. Drop off empties 4-7 p.m. at Kingdom Gymnastics, Green Mountain Mall parking lot.
Poetry Potluck, 7 p.m., Whirligig Brewing, Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. One year anniversary.
Thursday, September 14
OLLI Lecture, “Vt. vs. Hollywood: 100 Years Of Vermont On Film,” 1:30-3 p.m., United Community Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury. With Amanda Kay Gustin. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
Small Scale Commercial Composting Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Kingdom View Compost, Pudding Hill Road, Lyndonville.
Plaque Unveiling, 6 p.m., Wells River Welcome Center. Honoring WW II veterans killed in action.
Friday, September 15
NEK Job Fest, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fenton Chester Arena, Lyndonville. Info, 802-289-4622.
Lyndon Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m., Bandstand Park.
NH Highland Games, 8 a.m., Loon Mtn., Lincoln NH. Also Saturday-Sunday, September 16-17. Info, NHScot.org.
Friday-Saturday, September 15-16
CRAV Higher Calling Music Festival, Pransky’s Farm, Cabot. Two days of music, camping & community. Food trucks, vendors, camping, yoga, more. Produced by Zenbarn. Proceeds benefit CRAV flood relief fund. Visit crvt.org.
Saturday, September 16
St. Johnsbury Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pearl Street parking lot. Visit caledoniafarmersmarket.com.
Community Event, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Eddie’s Bakery, 175 Duck Pond Road, Waterford. Magic show, live music, face painting, Joey the Clown, Shrubby’s Smokeshack, other activities.
Turkey Dinner, 5 p.m., East Concord United Methodist Church, 3021 Oregon Road.
Grub On The Green, noon-2 p.m., Lunenburg Common, Route 2.
EV & Energy E-vent, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Marty’s First Stop, Route 2, Danville. Sponsored by Efficiency Vermont
Craftsbury Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the common.
Singalong/Soup Potluck, 4-6 p.m., Simpson Memorial Library, E. Craftsbury, with Heidi Wilson. Outdoors, weather permitting.
Jakes Day, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Bunnell Camp, Passumpsic. Outdoor skills, archery, shooting, kayaking, more. Call 802-535-7459.
Equine Health & Emergency First Aid Workshop, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Inn at Mountain View Farm, 3383 Darling Hill, E. Burke. Info, Myriam@allsparkhill.com or call 786-877-8102.
Open House/Customer Appreciation Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Fred’s Energy, 4920 Memorial Drive, Lyndonville. Info, CallFreds.com.
Coventry Landfill Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 21 Landfill Lane (off Airport Road), Coventry. Trampoline & rock wall, petting zoo, other activities. Call 802-334-8300.
NEK Full & Half Marathon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 100 Main Street, Island Pond.
Kamik5K, road race, 6-11 a.m., Industrial Park Road, Littleton NH.
Radio Rangers concert, 4-6 p.m., McIndoes Academy Community Center, McIndoes Falls.
13th Annual Out Of The Darkness Community Walk, North Country Union High School, Newport. Checkin time 9 a.m., start time 9:30 a.m. Call 413-387-3770, visit vermont@afsp.org.
200 Yard .22 Rimfire Rifle Challenge, 9 a.m., Groveton Fish & Game Club, Lost Nation Rd., Northumberland NH. Call 603-788-2667.
Arts & Crafts Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Great North Woods Center fior the Arts, Columbia, N.H. Contact lpkline43@gmail.com.
Border Board Games, 5-11 p.m., Derby Line Village Hall, 104 Main Street. Call 802-624-0862.
Sunday, September 17
Just This And Harp, 2 p.m., Pope Community Center, Danville. Poetry and music with poet Judith Janoo, harpist Linda Schneck. Book signing/reception to follow.
Any Which Way Craft Fair & 5K Walk-A-Thon Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Woodsville Elementary School, 206 Central Street, Newbury. Info, cottagehospital.org/any-which-way-5k.
North Country Pride Ride, 12:30-5 p.m., Littleton Coin Company. Spirited car parade through NH’s North Country. Afterparty at Rek-lis Brewery, with the band Catwolf.
Annual Kirkin O’ The Tartan, 11 a.m., Walter Harvey Meeting House, Reformed Presbyterian Church, 866 Mosquitoville Road, Barnet.
Genealogy Program, 2 p.m., Weeks Library, Lancaster N.H. Info, weekslib@myfairpoint.net or 603-788-3352.
Monday, September 18
Blood Drive, 12:30-5 p.m., Westfield Community Center. Visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Tuesday, September 19
Community Supper, 5-6 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
Regional Forum On Youth Opportunity, 5:30-7 p.m., Fuller Hall, 1000 Main Street, St. Johnsbury. Led by Vt. Council on Rural Development and youth leaders.
Occasional Book Club, 5:30-7 p.m., Cobleigh Library, Lyndonville. Discussion of “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boyle.
