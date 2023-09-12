Upcoming Local Events
The 3rd annual Pride Ride took place on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The 15.2 mile motorcade through Littleton, Franconia and Bethlehem was organized by local LGBTQ+ organization North Country Pride and was followed by an after-party at Rek-Lis Brewing Company in Bethlehem. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Wednesday, September 13

The Denial Of Death In America, 7-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, 1171 Main Street. Theatrical presentation followed by discussion with performer/Alzheimer’s patient Darryll Rudy. Call 802-748-8291, email inform@stjathenaeum.org.

