Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, October 19
Burke Mountain Job Fair, 5-7 p.m. Call 802-626-7300 for location, other details.
Fall Hiring Party, noon-5 p.m., NEK Human Services, 181 Crawford Rd., Newport. jobs@nkhs.net
Spaghetti Supper, 5 p.m., West Burke Church, sit down or to go, call 802-467-3466.
Thursday, October 20
OSHER Lecture Series, 1:30-3 p.m., Catamount Arts. “Another Piece of the Puzzle” by Peggy Pearl of St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center.
Bob Marley (comedy), 8-9:30 p.m., Rialto Theatre, Lancaster N.H.
Fall Hiring Party, noon-5 p.m., NEK Human Services, 2225 Portland St., St. Johnsbury. jobs@nkhs.net
Health Screening for blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Neighbors in Action, 101 Main St., Lyndonville.
Virtual Meeting, “Farmers Helping Farmers,” 6-7 p.m., presented by FarmFirst.
Grand Reopening, 5-7 p.m., Littleton Food Pantry, 70 Reddington St. More info, bridgeoutreachnh.org/littletonfoodpantry, or call 603-575-5734.
Marianne Williamson, 11:30 a.m., Littleton Studio School, 23 Ammonoosuc St. Also 1 p.m., Franconia Community Church, 44 Church St., and 4 p.m., at Neskaya, 1643 Profile Rd., Franconia. Conversation about this moment in America; how can we disrupt trajectories of corruption and put America on the path to a sustainable and thriving future?
Friday, Oct. 21
“Misery” play at St. Johnsbury Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. By the St. Johnsbury Players.
The Acadian Wild (band), 8 p.m., Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, N.H.
“The Tin Woman,” 7 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. By the Borderline Players. Masks required. Info, borderlineplayers.org.
Open Stage, 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Cavern, 49 Perkins St. (RecFit), St. Johnsbury
Saturday, Oct. 22
The Game, Lyndon Institute vs. St. Johnsbury Academy, 1 p.m., Lyndon. Food trucks, Kingdom All-Stars concert, 11:30 a.m.
Halloween Tales & Music, 2 p.m., St. Johnsbury Athenaeum. With Tim Jennings. Designed for upper elementary through adult.
The Emanuel Family Band, 2 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall, St. J Center. Free admission, tickets required to guarantee a seat. Part of Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series.
“Misery” play at St. Johnsbury Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. By the St. Johnsbury Players.
“The Tin Woman,” 7 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. By the Borderline Players. Masks required.
Trails To Cheers, mountain biking event, Wildflower Inn, Darling Hill Road, Lyndonville.
Mt. Eustis Fall Fest, 6:30-11 p.m., being held at Cannon Mtn. Silent auction 6:30-8:45 p.m., chili bar, live music 8-10 p.m. Proceeds benefit Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, Littleton.
5K Fun Run/Walk, in memory of Dorothy & Earl Larrabe, Joe’s Pond Beach pavilion, checkin/register 8 a.m., race starts 9 a.m., starts & ends on Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Put on by West Danville United Methodist Church. Proceeds benefit Front Door Project.
Comedy Night, 7 p.m., Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Benefits NVU-Lyndon Hornets softball team.
Halloween Howl, “Clean Out The Cupboards” year-end dinner buffet, 5-8 p.m., St. Johnsbury Country Club. Reservations required. Call 748-9894, email golfstjcc.com/index.htm
Herbal Salve Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon, Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster. Call 603-788-3352 or email weekslib@myfairpoint.net to register.
Maple Caramel Apple Weekends, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sweet Seasons Farm, 2557 Spaulding Rd., St. Johnsbury.
Job Fair, Bretton Woods/Omni Resorts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bretton Woods Base Lodge.
Sunday, October 23
“Misery” play at St. Johnsbury Middle School Auditorium, 7 p.m. By the St. Johnsbury Players.
“The Tin Woman,” 3 p.m., Haskell Opera House, Derby Line. By the Borderline Players. Masks required.
Trick Or Treat Walk, 4-6 p.m., Old Stone House Museum, Brownington. Email publicevents@oldstonehousemuseum.org
Fall Into Wellness Harvest Party, noon-6 p.m., Heart Space Healing Collective, 515 Bay St., St. Johnsbury. Live music, business booths.
Tuesday, October 25
Lunch & Learn, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 101 Main St., Lyndonville. NeighborsinActionVT.org
