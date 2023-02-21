Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, February 22
Effects of Light Pollution in the North Country and Beyond, 6 p.m., Bethlehem Elementary School. With Ammonoosuc County Trust, and PSU Professor Rachel Lyons.
Thursday, February 23
Light On In Lyndon! Lantern Festival, 5 p.m., Bandstand Park. Presented by Satellite Gallery. Contact melmelts@yahoo.co, or call Green Mountain Bookstore at 802-626-5051.
Lilah’s Tix For Kicks, 5:30 p.m., Red Barn Brewing, Danville. Benefit raffle for Danville senior soccer player Lilah Hall’s trip to Europe with Premier Soccer Team. Grand prize $1,000.
Cricket Blue, chamber folk duo, 7 p.m., Willey Auditorium, Main St., Cabot. Call 802-793-3016.
Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Feb. 27. Headquarters, East Side Restaurant. Presented by Kingdom Games in conjunction with Newport Winter Festival.
Island Pond 3rd Annual Ice Fishing Derby, 12 a.m.-1 p.m., Island Pond Country Market & Deli. Through February 26.
Friday, February 24
Lyndon Outing Club, Night At The Club Rail Jam, 6-9 p.m. Freestyle snowboarding, skiing. Part of Lyndon Snowflake Festival. Info, skilyndon.com.
Annual Shawn Dutil Ice Fishing Derby, 12:05 a.m. through 2 p.m. February 26, Lake Willoughby. Headquarters, Willoughby Lake Store, Rt. 5A, Westmore.
Classic Movie Series, “Breakfast At Tiffany’s,” 2 p.m., Barton Public Library.
Saturday, February 25
Winter Recital, 4 p.m., Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury. With St. Johnsbury Ballet Studio and the Junior Company. Call 802-684-3420.
Tyler “Tiny” Collins Memorial Ice Fishing Tournament, 12 a.m.-3 p.m. February 26, Lake Memphremagog. Headquarters, Big D’s Bait Shop, 173 Lane Street, Newport.
Winterbike 2023, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 44 Belden Rd., E. Burke. Put on by Kingdom Trails and Mountain Bike Vermont.
Newport Winter Festival, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Gardner Park. Hosted by Parks & Rec Dept. Guy Fortin Broomball Tournament, snow sculpting, slap shot shootout, farcical figure skating, chuck-a-puck contest, bonfires. Sledding & snow tunnels at Prouty Beach.
Wildlife Encounters, live animal event, 5-6:30 p.m., Burke Hotel & Conference Center. Hosted by Wildlife Encounters Ecology Program.
Fly Tying Workshop, 9:30-11 a.m., Littleton Community Center, 120 Main St. Hosted by Ammonoosuc Trout Unlimited. Also the next three Saturdays in March.
Curds & Curling, A Cheesy Winter Competition, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts.
Hardwick Area 2023 Business Summit, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Hazen Union High School. Sponsored by Lamoille Housing Partnership and USDA Rural Development, NVDA and NEK Chamber of Commerce.
Haiku Poetry Slam, 5 p.m., E. Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. Email jwsimpsonmemorial@gmail.com.
Old Tyme Country Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., West Newbury Hall. Call 802-274-2381.
Sunday, February 26
Pancake Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Waterford Volunteer Fire Dept., Duck Pond Rd. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
Ski-Snowshoe Outing, 10 a.m., Bluffside Farm, Newport. Hosted by MWA, VLT, VWA. Contact marypat@mwavt.org or call 802-334-2444.
Book Release Party, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Old Stone House Museum, for Alexander Twilight biography, by Bill Tulp. Call 802-754-2022.
Wednesday, March 1
Rita Calkins Night, 6-9 p.m., Lyndon Outing Club, Lily Pond Road. Skiing & snowboarding on the hill, hot dogs, cocoa, s’mores around the bonfire. Visit skilyndon.com.
