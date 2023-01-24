Upcoming Local Events

Wednesday, January 25
Brainstorming Session, noon-1:30 p.m., and 5:30-7 p.m., Brighton Elementary School. Community forum on the future of North Country schools. ncsuvt.org
Paint & Sip, 2-4:30 p.m., Good Living Senior Center, 1207 Main St. St. Johnsbury. Call 802-748-8470.
How To Use Herbs To Ward Off Colds, 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library. With herbalist Tish Webber. Call 603-869-2409.
Thursday, January 26
NEK Young Professional Network, social mixer, 5:30 p.m., Whirligig Brewing, Railroad St., St. Johnsbury. Email nekypg@nekchamber.com.
Film Screening, “The Sanctity Of Space” climbing film, 7 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon.
Mikadely (guitarist), 7 p.m., Willey Building (town hall) auditorium, Cabot. Kickoff of Cabot Folk Club music series.
Brainstorming Session, 5:30-7 p.m., Troy School, 126 Main St., N. Troy. Community forum on the future of North Country schools. ncsuvt.org
Friday. January 27
Snowlights 2023, 5:30-8 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Deep winter and art collide in a celebration of snow and light. Live music, more.
Valentine Card Making Workshop, 1 p.m., Dailey Memorial Library, Derby. Call 802-766-5063 to register.
Saturday, January 28
Free Ice Fishing Day, throughout Vermont.
The Rough & Tumble, 7 p.m., York Street Meeting House, York St., Lyndon. Folk/Americana duo.
Musique du Soliel Concert, 6:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. With synth musician/NVU Prof. Ben Luce. Fundraiser for American Solar Energy Society.
“Covered Bridges of New Hampshire,” 11 a.m., Bethlehem Public Library. Book presentation with author Kim Varney. Call 603-869-2409.
Connie’s Coffee & Canvas, 3 p.m., Albany Town Hall. Tea, coffee & instruction with local painter Connie Beaudry. To register email albanypubliclibraryvt@gmail.com.
Poetry & Pie, 5 p.m., Albany Public Library, 830 Main St. Call 802-751-6107.
Casino Night, 6-10 p.m., Maplewood Country Club, Bethlehem N.H. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of New Hampshire. Call 603-838-5954 or email admin@BGCNorthCountry.org.
Annual Doll Club Tea Party, 10 a.m., Weeks Memorial Library, Lancaster, N.H. Call 603-788-3352.
Sunday, January 29
LVIV National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, 7 p.m., Lyndon Institute auditorium.
Monday, January 30
NEK Chamber Legislative Forum, 8-9 a.m., St. Johnsbury House, Main St.
Tuesday, January 31
Haverhill Candidates Forum, 6-8 p.m., Clifford Memorial Bldg, Court St., Woodsville.
Wednesday, February 1
Milk With Dignity, 7-8 p.m. Zoom event to be live-streamed at St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
New England Ice Harvesting webinar, 7 p.m. Presented by NH LAKES. Email info@nhlakes.org or call 603-226-0299.
Friday, February 3
Benefit Dinner & Raffle, 5:30 p.m., Burke Town School cafeteria/gym. To help with local resident Alan Sanderson’s medical expenses related to cancer fight.
JP Cormier, Canadian musician, 7 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, N.H. Visit gnwca.org.
Saturday, February 4
Bluegrass Night, 7 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury. With High Range. Call 748-2600.
NEKCAN Winter Snow Ball, 7-11 p.m., St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St.
Vermont Mandolin Trio, 7 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts.
Sledding Party, 1-3 p.m., Hosmer Point Lane, Craftsbury Common.
Hammered Metal Jewelry Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., The Foundry, Lyndon Institute. Call 844-277-1645 or 802-535-3636.
Winter Warfare Strongman Competition, 10 a.m., ACE Fitness, 1565 Meadow St., Littleton.
Montpelier Contra Dance, 7:40 p.m., Capital City Grange, Berlin. Call 802-225-8921, email cdu.tim@gmail.com.
Sunday, February 5
Sadberry-Ozel Duo, flute-piano concert, 3 p.m., South Church Hall, Main St., St. Johnsbury. Part of NEK Classical Series. nekclassicalseries.org/current-season.
Backcountry Tour, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mt. Hor. Ski, splitboard, telemark. Meet at CCC road lower parking lot off Rt. 5A. nekbcvt@gmail.com.
Family Fun Animal Tracking, 2-3:30 p.m., Whipple Farm & Field, Sugar Hill NH. Hosted by Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust & Gale River Preschool. Call 603-823-7777, email act-ng.org/education-events.
#B Positive Cabaret: A Benefit For Bianca, 2:30 p.m., Orleans Municipal Theatre, 1 Memorial Sq., Orleans. vermontfamilytheatre.weebly.com.
