Upcoming Local Events

Saturday, April 15
Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Welcome Center, St. Johnsbury.
Artists Reception, 4-5:30 p.m., Catamount Arts, Eastern Avenue, St. Johnsbury. Call 748-2600.
All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper, Lyndonville Fire Department, 4:30-7 p.m., training center on Church Street, Lyndonville. By donation.
Gear Swap, 8 a.m.-noon, Lyndon Institute, 168 Circle Drive. Sports, ski, dance, music, outdoor gear wanted. Drop off April 14, 3-6 p.m. Email liboosterclub@lyndoninstitute.org.
“Here Comes the Sun,” energy event, 9 a.m.-noon, Danville Community Center, Route 2 (across from town offices).
Solo Wilderness First Aid & CPR, April 15-16, Kingdom Adventures Mountain Guides, E. Burke. Call 802-274-4112, email kamountainguides@gmail.com.
Bygone Days, 7 p.m., Albany Town Hall. Short films exploring local history by local film makers. “Tell Me How It Was” by Meredith Holch, and “Under The Rail Trail” by Roy MacNeil.
Pond Skim, noon, Jay Peak, Interstate trail. Registration 10-11 a.m., tramside info desk.
Open House, 1-5 p.m., Nurturing Tranquility, 55 Seymour Road, Newport. Visit NurturingTranquility.org.
Dance Party With DJ Disco Phantom, 8-11 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Call (802) 533-2000.
Bob & Sarah Amos Band, 7-9 p.m., Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia, N.H.
Monroe Maple Miles 5K Fun Run/Walk, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monroe NH Consolidated School, 77 Woodsville Road.
Monty Python’s Spamalot, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Littleton High School gym. By The Littleton Players.
Sunday, April 16
Yamoto - The Drummers Of Japan, 7 p.m., Lyndon Institute.
Monty Python’s Spamalot, 2 p.m., Littleton High School gym. By The Littleton Players.
A Community For Moms, 6:30 p.m., Davies Memorial Library, Waterford. Will meet on Sundays in April & May.
Taproot Seed Swap & Garden Planning, 1-3 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, downtown Lancaster N.H. Hosted by Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center.
Tuesday, April 18
NEK Career & Apprenticeship Fair, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Fenton Chester Arena, Lyndon Center. Contact michelle.parson@lyndoninstitute.org
Wednesday, April 19
Works Of Poet Maxine Kumin, presented by Suzy Colt, 5:30 p.m., Bethlehem Public Library. Part of National Poetry Month.
Thursday, April 20
The Rocky Horror Show, 7:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players. Email bxo07270@nvu.vsc.edu or call 802-626-3663.
“Beauty From A Canoe,” 1:30-3 p.m., Catamount Arts, St. Johnsbury. Slide photographs of the Connecticut River, surrounding areas with Belinda Emmons, Rabbit Run Photography. Osher Lecture Series.
“One Man’s Trash: An Earth Day Celebration,” 12:30 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. With Boston-based Cirque Us.
Red Cross Blood Drive, noon-4 p.m., Burke Mountain Hotel ballroom. Call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767), or visit redcrossblood.org and enter burke to schedule an appointment.
Friday, April 21
The Rocky Horror Show, 7:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players. Email bxo07270@nvu.vsc.edu or call 802-626-3663.
Community Book Discussion, “The Most Costly Journey,”1:30-2:30 p.m., Pope Memorial Library, Danville. Stories of migrant farmworkers in Vermont.
Film “Salmon Of The Clyde River,” showing 6 p.m., Kingdom Brewing, Newport. Debut of MWA’s Watershed News & Brews” series.
Student Wildlife Art Competition, Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Presented by Vermont Wildlife Education Fund. Through April 30.
Six Pillars Of Brain Health, 10:30 a.m., Littleton Area Senior Center. Call (603) 444-6050 or email Kripp@gcscc.org.
Cabin Fever Carnival Fundraiser, 5 p.m., GRACE, 59 Mill Street, Hardwick.
Saturday, April 22
Kingdom Maple Festival, Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Pancake breakfast 8:30-11 a.m., United Community Church, Main Street. Sweet Street Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Railroad Street.
Poetry Recording Studio, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 378 Railroad Street, St. Johnsbury. Part of 2023 Maple Festival.
Yard Sale/Bake Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion, Maple Street, St. Johnsbury. Sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary.
Cirque Us Family Circus Workshop, 3 p.m., ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall.
One Man’s Trash: A Repurposed Circus, 7 p.m., by Cirque Us, ArtPort, Green Mtn. Mall.
Weather Wise: The Science Of Weatherlore, 11 a.m. Bethlehem Public Library. With meteorologist Mark Breen.
Low Lily In Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro.
The Rocky Horror Show, 7:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players. Email bxo07270@nvu.vsc.edu or call 802-626-3663.
Spring Cleanup & Celebration, 10 a.m., Railroad Park, Woodsville, N.H. Community Resource Fair, 3 p.m., Patrick Ross Band 4 p.m. Contact jmitchell@sau23.org.
Sunday, April 23
The Rocky Horror Show, 2:30 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, NVU-Lyndon. Presented by the Twilight Players. Email bxo07270@nvu.vsc.edu or call 802-626-3663.
Nicolas Boulerice with Frederic Samson, 7 p.m. concert, York Street Meetinghouse, Lyndon.
Highland Hootenanny, 4:30-7:30, outdoors at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro. Music, bonfire, Hawaiian BBQ.
“Poetry Along The Camino,” 7:30 p.m., East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church. Retired minister Larry Jones recounts 500-mile spiritual pilgrimage in northern Spain.
“Brilliant Colors,” 4 p.m., Plainfield Opera House. Music concert by the Champlain Trio celebrating spring & a vibrant world for the imaginative listener. Presented by Plainfield Arts (Friends of Plainfield Opera House).
