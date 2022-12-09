Upcoming Local Events
Six-month-old Linkin Gonyer gets his first look at Santa Claus during Old Tyme Christmas in Lancaster, N.H., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Saturday, December 10

St. J Sparkles, throughout the day in St. Johnsbury. Activities all over town, visit discoverstjohnsbury.com.

